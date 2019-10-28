Earnings Week Trade Ideas: Apple, Facebook, Starbucks, And Our Views On The FOMC

FANG is 0-2, with Netflix and Amazon each trading lower following their earnings release in recent weeks, Alphabet and Facebook have chance to even the score.

Markets are partying like it's 1999 with the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) and S&P 500 (SPY) now trading at a new all-time high with very impressive year-to-date gains of 28% and 22% each, respectively. This week is setting up to be another historic one with a busy slate of mega-cap tech names reporting, a Fed rate decision to close out October, and non-farm payrolls on Friday. This article previews the week ahead with our views on key stocks and how we are reading the market.

Strong Equities Diverging from Economic Indicators

To be honest, it's hasn't been all roses, with the percentage gains in the S&P and Nasdaq largely skewed by the deeply depressed levels that ended last year in what was a volatile Q4 2018, which now appears to be a distant memory. In this regard, 2019 has been one giant bounce steam rolling the puddles of worries that have come along. The combination of better than expected earnings, resilient growth, more dovish Fed signaling, and the recent favorable developments from the U.S.-China trade negotiations now appears to be blinking a green light for risk-on. Do you really want to short this? Maybe.

On the other hand, there are more than a few reasons to remain cautious, skeptical, or dare we say bearish as the current setup appears to potentially be disconnected from the economic reality. We can point to a number of indicators that have us scathing our heads:

Industrial production in contraction

ISM manufacturing index at the lowest level since the last financial crisis

Decelerating gains in the labor marker which could be peaking

Credit card delinquency rates ticking higher

Tepid global growth environment, including Europe and Asia

Collapsed yield curve

Shaky economic indicators out of China

The consensus building right now is that you can brush all of that under the rug once a finalized trade deal is done, or at least concrete steps in that direction. China wants tariffs removed first. We're skeptical it can get done before the election next year. Still, the market at this point appears to be pricing in a "renaissance" of global growth expectations that should lift all boats between various asset classes and equity sectors along with commodities. It seems like everything wants to play along, including Gold that remains supported and pushing higher above $1,500 per ounce. Bonds are still well bid also.

Economic indicators are saying one thing, but it's hard to fight the momentum. Trade idea - long precious metals. We like miners and gold, so how about some VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX), we're bullish. The chart for Copper also looks very interesting, and a breakout here towards the $3.00 level would be very bullish for the entire commodities complex.

The FOMC between a rock and a hard place

It's likely the Fed will cut another 25bps on Thursday with the rate futures market implying a 90%+ probability. As far as we're concerned, rule number one of Central Banking is to keep the narrative straight and don't spook the market with too many surprises. Anything other than a cut here will be seen as a disaster, and the name of the game is about messaging. So, we'll look for clues in the statement.

The problem is that FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell and company will need to keep a straight face, or at least bring to work their Halloween masks, to justify this cut and keep the market happy with expectations of further cuts going forward. If indeed the more muted growth expectations in the U.S. used to justify the "mid-cycle adjustment" has been a consequence of tensions related to the U.S.-China trade dispute, what happens now when the market is beginning to price in a done deal? Either the U.S. economy really is weak and needs lower rates, or as the stock market is implying, economic indicators are at a trough and are about to pick up.

The appearance is that the Fed has backed itself into the dreaded policy mistake corner in that either it raised rates too aggressively through last year, cut rates too late and too slow, or is now cutting rates unnecessarily. The worst case scenario at this point is a kumbaya-type moment of Trump and China's President Xi holding hands and ending the trade war for good, which we'd bet would send commodities surging, leading to higher inflation expectations. A sharp steepening of the yield curve at this point would create a whole new nightmare, as long-term rates could shoot higher and bond prices collapse. Long bonds, particularly high-duration has become a crowded trade, and we expect higher volatility going forward regardless of policy direction over the next year. The name of the game this week for the Fed is to hedge it's talking points. Keep the statement ambiguous enough and leave an out for an adjustment down the line without scaring market participants now. If we are correct, investors would be wise to hedge here.

Trade idea - Let's watch the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) that already appears to be breaking down, as yields have picked up off the lows from September. We like the inverse leveraged ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (TBT) over the near term as a short-term trade for a bounce higher in yields.

How about Earnings

It's a massive weak for earnings, including a number of mega-cap tech names. The table below just highlights some of the stocks we'll be watching in one of the busiest weeks of the entire reporting season.

Monday 10/28 AT&T (T), Spotify (SPOT), Alphabet (GOOGL)(GOOG), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), Beyond Meat (BYND) Tuesday 10/29 Shopify (SHOP), Mastercard (MA), Grubhub (GRUB), Pfizer (PFE), General Motors (GM), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Amgen (AMGN) Wednesday 10/30 General Electric (GE), Wingstop (WING), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Starbucks (SBUX), Lyft (LYFT), Etsy (ETSY) Thursday 10/31 Altria (MO), Wayfair (W), Kraft Heinz (KHC), Pinterest (PINS), Alteryx (AYX) Friday 11/01 Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), Chevron (CVX), Alibaba (BABA)

Right now, 'FANG' is 0-2 with Netflix Inc. (NFLX) and Amazon.com (AMZN) already reporting this quarters, which missed or disappointed, sending shares lower. This week, Alphabet and Facebook have a chance to redeem this group.

Facebook - we like it here into earnings

Speaking of Facebook, here's a nugget, the company does not miss. According to our data, FB is on a miraculous six-year streak of 25 consecutive quarters exceeding the consensus EPS estimate. Fiscal Q3 this week could make it 26.

This quarter, the market is expecting a headline non-GAAP number of $1.86, which, if confirmed, would be an increase of 5.6% compared to $1.76 last year. The story has been a relentless pressure on margins as the company ramps up spending to keep the regulators happy. CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a speech last week made comments suggesting the company contemplated banning all political advertising on the platform but went ahead and kept it with the thinking that it provides a platform for lower tier candidates to get past big media coverage, thus making side with freedom of expression.

Facebook has been spending billions, including increasing its headcount and other security measures driving the operating margin down to 34% over the last twelve months from levels that had previously approached 50%. Considering the current profit pressure with slower earnings growth was the decision to keep political ads worth it? We think they would have done fine axing it, but they insist and are making it work thus far. We note a number of long-term risks related to regulation remain.

Trade Idea - Long Facebook. Stock is down about 13% from its all-time high, and we think strong Instagram user growth and healthy advertising across platforms will push this one higher in the near term. We like the February $220 calls.

Apple - Sell the news

If you want to include Apple to make 'FAANG', we think this is going to be a sell the news type of event regardless of the headline numbers. The stock is up 56% year to date, including 12% in the past month driven mostly on sentiment over the recent launch of iPhone 11, with reports suggesting strong sales. There's also a buzz about Apple TV+ that launches November 1st, but we think the play here is based on the direction of guidance which we expect to be soft.

Here's the play. Back in January, CEO Tim Cook shocked the market with a revision lower to fiscal Q1 guidance, citing the weak Chinese market. It's basically ancient history at this point as the stock is up over $100 from that low based on better than expected trends this year. We think Apple will take a conservative approach for 2020 number recognizing macro weaknesses, not to risk repeating its exuberance last year. Regardless of developments in the U.S.-China trade negotiations, economic indicators in China have been decelerating and overall weaker than expected. Considering the imbroglio bullish optimism in China caused last year, it now seems like a good moment to pare back expectations. We think the stock is already expensive trading at about 19.5x forward earnings, and keep in mind this is in an environment of flat revenue growth this year. We covered this idea more in depth in a recent article published here on Seeking Alpha.

Trade Idea - Investors can consider selling covered calls/hedge into earnings. We have short exposure via January $200 puts.

Other earnings trade ideas

Advanced Micro Devices, Tuesday 10/29 after the close - Stock has been stuck in a tight range around $30 for months now, and despite valuation concerns, this should be a big quarter with the introduction of new chips and potentially gaining on rival NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) with more competitive pricing. Trade idea - Long AMD for the breakout.

Starbucks (SBUX), Wednesday 10/30 after the close - We wrote a bearish article back in May when the stock was trading at $77, and it was painful to watch the move higher over the summer as the stock reached a high at just about $100. Fast forward and its been trending lower since the last earnings release. We bring up that last article because the conclusions are as relevant now it was then, namely the company is all-in on China, and this big bet may be coming back to cause headaches. Data shows growth is saturated in the U.S. in terms of stores, and the company will need more marginal locations with customers spending more per visit to really drive growth. We've been playing this one short in recent weeks via puts and see more downside. Trade idea - Sell SBUX.

General Electric (GE), Wednesday 10/30 before the open - Back in August, famed Bernie Madoff whistleblower Harry Markopolos issued a short thesis detailing a fantastical story of fraud related to misleading accounting practices. The market sort of shrugged it off as GE refuted the allegations calling it market manipulation. Fast forward now nearly 3 months later and the stock is up about 12% from that low. We think that beyond any merit to those fraud allegations, the stock has downside based on weak fundamentals, including declining revenues and lower earnings. This quarter, the market is looking for EPS $0.12, which, if confirmed, would be 14% lower from the period last year. As a prototype "industrial conglomerate", we think GE is being pressured by broader macro trends, and by all accounts, Q3 could have been another weak one. Trade idea - Sell GE.

Wrap-Up

There are plenty sector leaders reporting this week to move the market. A string of misses or beats will set the tone, but all eyes will be on the Fed at Wednesday 2pm EST with the FOMC decision, and we can look for some potential fireworks at the press conference at 2:30. Over the past year, FOMC days have been among the most volatile for trading. The risk is going to be a messaging at the extremes either being too dovish or too hawkish. To the upside, we think a big breakout is unlikely, given the abundance of more bearish macro data, so in sum, the contrarian play is for a more muted market response from the actual release with no major surprises keeping a slightly bullish tilt. For SPY, holding $300 in the near term will be important, with a move below $295 as giving the bears some juice. We are bearish on equities overall.

Don't sleep because non-farm payrolls come up on Friday. The current consensus is for 105k jobs created compared to 136k last month. A strong number here could likely lead to a selloff in bonds. A big miss could again force a return of the "looming recession narrative" and have wider bearish implications for stocks. We're watching the 10 year-yield currently at 1.77%, with 1.90% representing resistance and 1.55% as support. A move beyond these levels could lead to signal a more sustained trend. Happy Halloween.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL, SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: long and short various stocks discussed via options.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.