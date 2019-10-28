Barclays Profits Improve From Investment Banking - Therein Lies The Concern

Barclays Bank has reported improved underlying Q3 profits and an overall loss from the last PPI provision.

The British banks

The British banks have had a horrendous time of it this past decade. Most went bust - or would have done without central bank support - and Barclays (BCS)was the only "High Street" bank that didn't need equity support from the government (note that in this definition HSBC isn't a British bank because Hong Kong).

That overhang of problems has continued to drag down the sector ever since. Over and above trying to rebuild capital bases and create margins the low interest rate has depressed earnings as well. Because of the profit that's made from the float low interest rates do hit earnings.

Then there has been a series of problems that the banks have had to pay out for - fines and compensation for past behaviour. The two different Libor fixing scandals, both now solved. The similar FX fixing scandal, again over. The PPI scandal (selling consumers a form of insurance they really didn't need and shouldn't have been sold) which has meant payouts of $46 billion from all the banks together.

Barclays had one more problem, that it took equity investment from Qatar under terms that have been argued about since.

All of these are now over - even the PPI. It's the final provision for that which took the good underlying results into loss this quarter.

So, the future looks bright, right?

Certainly, the market liked the results even if they were largely expected:

Certainly, Barclays themselves are trumpeting the major point to be had:

Resilient performance delivering a year-to-date Group return on tangible equity of 9.7% (excluding litigation and conduct)

That's not quite the dog ate it but it is sure I did my homework except for all the stuff I didn't do over the past year. For that return on capital is only there except for all that happened in the past.

Still, it is an improvement. A real return on capital employed is the whole point of their being a business in the first place. We as investors - holding for the long term that is - buy into someone making a real return on our capital. It's been a long time since the British banks in general could claim that.

So, good, and yet.

There's a little quibble we could have about this. Which is that profit comes after you've paid the staff. And one of the things about investment banking is that the staff - the producers, the green lights - are the people who get the King's portion of that pay for the staff. Good times do mean good bonuses.

No, not because they "should" make a lot. But because if they don't they'll leave for other places which will pay them. It's like trying to keep free agents at a sports team - pay them or you won't keep them. With the same effect upon performance if they all do go.

And here's the thing. Barclays seems to have been undercollecting for that end of year bonus pool:

Those expectations could present some difficulties. In the first half of 2019 Barclays cut bonus accruals across the bank by 23% compared with its accruals in the first half of 2018. By June, Barclays had only accrued £456m for 2019 bonuses. By comparison, the full-year bonus pool for the entire group was £1.5bn in 2018, of which £550m went to 868 top people in the corporate and investment bank alone. If accruals are not stepped up dramatically, people in the CIB will clearly suffer. So far, there's not much sign of this happening. The big increase in profits in Q3 was precisely because revenues rose while costs in the CIB were held static.

It's possible to make too much of this, sure it is. But it does lead into the major worry that I have, that dependence upon investment banking.

Investment banking is different from Commercial banking

This should be obvious enough, that investment and commercial banking are two different activities. Retail banking is a third. And the problem is that moving the emphasis - or perhaps the profits are now being generated by a different activity - means that we're rather blurring those lines.

Retail banking, barring idiocies like selling people the wrong insurance, of the entire system falling over a la 2008, is a nice, safe and profitable business. It should produce steady returns and decent dividends to shareholders.

Commercial banking is a step up in risk, it's very much more dependent upon the business cycle.

Then there's investment banking, a very different beast of a business. Great profits can indeed be made here. But so also can appalling losses. It also requires vastly more capital even in these days of higher capital requirements for retail banking.

Finally, as with that bonus pool a significant portion of gross revenues are going to go to pay those stars in that investment banking section. It simply isn't true that a series of good quarters will accrue to shareholders. A decent portion - more than 50% usually - will go to the staff.

It's a different business with very different implications for shareholders. This is the reason that investment banking price to earnings ratios have traditionally been lower than those of retail banks.

Another way to put this is that investment banking is riskier than retail and we should all know what higher risk means. Higher reward, sure, but that in turn will mean a lower price to earnings ratio.

My view

The general commentary in the market currently is that Barclays finally has its investment bank operating on all cylinders. We should thus think about rerating Barclays because it is now more of a successful investment bank - that's what's driving profits after all - than retail or commercial.

Which is exactly my worry. Investment banking is riskier thus lower rated.

The investor view

It's entirely true that the past decade's horrors of British banking seem to be behind them. But if we are to regard Barclays as an investment bank now - or even just largely powered by the profits of that arm - then logically we should be demanding a higher premium for the risk being taken on by investors.

We'll know more with the next results, how much of those gross earnings have had to be passed onto the investment banking stars is one minor part of it. But also we'll need to see whether now, free from compensation payments, the retail banking side produces good earnings.

Paradoxical as it may sound, I worry that the greater the investment banking profits the more likely a rerating downwards. Simply because investment banking is greater risk.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.