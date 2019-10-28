Assessing The Strength Of Steel Dynamics' Dividend

We wrote about Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) back in April and stated that we felt the jury was still out with this stock. The main premise of that article was that the charts remained difficult to read, so we were not clear on future direction. Furthermore, we discussed the fact that although Steel Dynamics' valuation looked compelling at the time, the steel industry as a whole was trading at even cheaper valuations.

With respect to Steel Dynamics, there are many things to consider before entertaining any thought of investing in the firm. Long-term investors, for example, definitely consider the strength and viability of the dividend. It is a well known fact that the strong dividend paying companies can meaningfully boost the performance of a stock portfolio. Over the past century for example, dividends have been responsible for close to half of the total return of the S&P 500.

Therefore, from this standpoint, let's delve into Steel Dynamics' dividend and discuss its history, viability and whether we believe it will grow significantly going forward.

At present, Steel Dynamics pays out $0.96 per share which equates to a yield of 3.13%. This number is slightly ahead of what the industry pays out (2.8%) and well ahead of the average yield in the S&P 500 (2%). Furthermore, at 3.13%, we can't state that Steel Dynamics is overly cheap from a dividend yield standpoint as the dividend topped 3.4% back in 2016 when shares were trading at much lower valuations.

Long-term investors many times give the growth rates of the dividend more importance than the yield itself. This mindset makes sense for a number of reasons.

Growing earnings invariably leads to growth in the dividend. If a company can consistently grow its dividend, many times it is a good sign for things to come. A portfolio containing healthy dividend growth stocks is a way to preserve purchasing power which means potential inflation can be fended off. Many times, if a growth minded investor does not receive a high single digit percentage increase or even a double digit increase every year for example, then this investor heads for the exit to look for better returns.

With respect to Steel Dynamics, there is no issue with its growth rates. The firm has increased its dividend every year over the past 9 years and growth rates remain buoyant. In fact, the 12 month growth rate comes in at a very impressive 26.5%.

In order to see if the firm is making enough money to support these increases, we go to the payout ratio. We like to calculate the payout ratio of cash instead of earnings, given that earnings many times include non-cash items such as depreciation, etc. It is cash which pays dividends and not net-income. Over the past four quarters, Steel Dynamics generated $1.18 billion in free cash flow, out of which $184 million was paid in dividends. This gives us a payout ratio of 16% which demonstrates that there is ample room to keep on growing the payout robustly going forward.

What we have discussed so far though is backward looking which is all good in itself. However, it is also important to see if this level of growth can continue for example. Any hint of a dividend freeze or cut can make investors run for the exits which obviously would have implications for the share price of Steel Dynamics.

The interest coverage ratio which is a good read on how debt is affecting the firm's operating profit currently comes in at close to 12 over the past four quarters. Furthermore, the trend is very much up here which is encouraging. Steel Dynamics' debt to equity ratio comes in at 0.58 which again is attractive. Furthermore, this key ratio continues to trend downward.

Analysts who follow this stock expect earnings and revenue to fall over the next few years over present numbers. The company's liquidity position though looks strong as it has approximately $3 billion of working capital on its balance sheet at present.

Therefore, to sum up, dividend investors have a lot to take in here. From our perspective, Steel Dynamics is working off a solid financial base. The dividend looks strong as free cash flow is easily covering the payment. Furthermore, the interest coverage ratio as well as the debt to equity ratio both look attractive and are trending in the right direction. We wouldn't classify this stock as a hands-off dividend paying investment considering what happened in 2008. However, as long as one remains vigilant by watching key trends on a quarterly basis, we believe one could do much worse than Steel Dynamics at this present moment in time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.