National Oilwell: Cost Cuts Could Drive Q3 Results

The company has been cutting costs in advance of a potential slow down in the oil patch.

National Oilwell Varco (NOV) reports quarterly earnings after hours. Analysts expect revenue of $2.17 billion and EPS of $0.12. The revenue estimate implies a 2% growth sequentially. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Stagnant Revenue Growth

There continues to be a debate over the direction of the global economy. President Trump has trumpeted the economy's strength. However, falling rail traffic implies the vital signs of the economy are deteriorating. Financial results of oil-related names like National Oilwell could drive the narrative pursuant to the economy. In my opinion, oil prices and demand for oil are cyclical in nature. That said, oil-related names could falter going forward.

In Q2 2019, the company generated revenue of $2.1 billion, up 10% sequentially. This was particularly impressive after National Oilwell experienced a double-digit decline in revenue in Q1. Every segment experienced an increase in revenue.

Revenue from Wellbore Technologies rose by mid-single digits to $850 million, primarily on an improvement in international market conditions. This was important as Wellbore Technologies represented National Oilwell's largest segment at 39% of total revenue. Revenue from Completion/Production rose by double digits on the strength of offshore and international markets. Revenue from Rig Technologies also rose by double digits on the strength of offshore activity and a spike in after-market volume.

North America's land drilling activity has been at a fever pitch for much of 2017 and the first half of 2018. It slowed in the second half of last year. It will likely remain a key area of focus. If activity in the oil patch declines, then it could hurt sentiment for National Oilwell, Schlumberger (SLB), and Halliburton (HAL). Wellbore Technologies and Completion/Production represent National Oilwell's North America operations. Combined revenue from these segments rose 9% last quarter. If they cannot maintain this momentum, then I believe NOV could fall hard post-earnings.

The U.S. rig count fell recently by 21 for the week ending to 830, its eighth decline in the past nine weeks. This implies activity in the oil patch is either slowing or in decline. Brent oil prices are just below $62. If OPEC doesn't continue to cut supply, then future prices may depend on actual demand. That may not bode well for National Oilwell going forward.

Look For Cost Cuts This Quarter

A major concern is National Oilwell's falling EBITDA. In Q1 2019, the company reported EBITDA of $129 million, off 50% sequentially. In Q2 2019, EBITDA was -$201 million. Gross profit was $62 million, down over 70% Q/Q. Gross margin of 3% paled in comparison to the 13% reported in Q1. SG&A expense of $417 million rose over 30% sequentially due to severance-related charges. The severance charges were driven by cost-saving initiatives. Management is excellent at cost containment efforts; the company is likely engaging in layoffs and cost-saving initiatives in case oil markets experience a protracted downturn.

This is a good strategy, in my opinion. It may not be prudent for oil names to rely solely on OPEC supply cuts to buoy oil prices. Secondly, economic growth and industrial activity could portend a decline in demand for oil, which could hurt prices. At the end of the day, National Oilwell needs to preserve its EBITDA margins in case of a downturn. I expect more layoffs this quarter. Cost containment efforts will likely drive the narrative for the rest of 2019.

NOV Remains Overvalued

NOV has an enterprise value of $9.4 billion. Based on its last 12 months EBITDA ("LTM") of $431 million, NOV trades at over 21x trailing EBITDA. There could be improvement in EBITDA due to cost-cutting measures. However, the valuation remains untenable. Once the Fed stops cutting rates, NOV may trade more on valuation than on sentiment. Thus, a bottoms-up valuation analysis is important.

Conclusion

NOV is down over 40% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell the stock.

