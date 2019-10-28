Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Gives It Up As SPX Breaches Resistance

Thus far the calming of volatility looks to be more macro than micro driven, though there's room for further support from earnings expectations.

Market Intro

US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) did it! All-time highs reached once again on the SPX index, after what amounted to a rough-and-tumble quarter between late July and late October.

Beyond that, seasonality worries are behind us as we enter the traditionally bullish period of November through April. Full steam ahead?

Thoughts on Volatility

Spot VIX now prints below 13.

Strong earnings are being reported as a proximate cause for the new-found strength in stocks. And that very may well be a contributing factor. But resurgences in European (VGK) and Asian (AAXJ) equities appear underway as well.

My view is that this is more a macro play than a micro one. More support for that stance momentarily. But greater willingness to undertake a cooperative tone on issues such as Brexit (a three-month extension was just granted), as well as less scope for "Boo!" moments from the current administration, look to be carrying the day.

This fundamentally reduces volatility in the macro market, supporting risk asset prices.

The narrow nature of US equities' rebound suggests the following to me:

Most importantly - there's plenty of room left for further gains. Depending on the ferocity of those increases, VIX could actually hold its own if traders get hungry for call optionality.

Secondarily, we've arguably experienced more of a macro-driven recovery, with the micro to date providing support, but not leading the story. This theory, I'll readily confess, may be subject to my own read and confirmation bias. But I want to at least submit for your consideration (and hopefully your perspective as well!)

The USD-ARG was pretty stable post-election, which was somewhat surprising to me. Apparently the market take on this issue was far more level than back in August when this outcome was first countenanced in a meaningful way (the ARG fell 20% to the dollar in a single day).

Once again, this speaks to the potential for further perceived stability in risk asset markets as compared with a couple months back.

Term Structure

Above is a three-month chart for spot VIX. The dragons of August have long since been slain, but it's worth remembering the sympathy bounce from even just earlier in the month.

Exogenous shocks are always possible. From the perspective of early May or late July, stocks looked pretty safe and poised for more gains. SPX levels then stood more or less where they are today.

But volatility found a way. Now, however, the challenges look a little more difficult to hurdle. Earnings have not painted a picture of an economy on the verge of collapse, though recessionary tones have certainly been present. The rebound is young, and the VX term structure looks about as primed for a 2016 redo as anything we've seen all year.

Even potential issues of concern like Brexit appear more likely to be handled gracefully.

M1 still has a decent amount of time on it before its last trading day (Nov 19th). I don't think it can last that long where VIX9D and VIX are without succumbing to downward pressure.

MarketChameleon.com - SVXY implied volatility skew

Skew on the 25-delta call-put pair for the SVXY is trading pretty stinking wide. About 5 full vol points wider than the 52-week average, and more than a full vol-point wider than just Friday's close.

For those looking to trade an ongoing descent in the front end of the VX term structure, financing some OTM call purchases with some OTM puts looks historically very attractive.

Wrap Up

