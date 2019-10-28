BeyondSpring: The Drop From The Capital Raise Offers A Good Entry Point

The stock is down due to the recent share offering done at a 20% discount to market price.

As of 1:30 pm on October 25, BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) was trading down 24% due to a public offering announced the day prior after close. The terms of the offering, announced this morning before market open, are for approximately 1.9M shares @ $13.50/share for gross proceeds of $25M. With the stock closing yesterday at a price of $16.77/share, this represents a discount of almost 20%, which explains the move downward today.

While dilution at such a discount is certainly always bad for existing shareholders, the decline in stock price offers new investors a chance to buy into a much better capitalized company at a much lower price.

As of 2Q19 (ended June 30 and announced on September 18), BYSI had a cash balance of $1M. During June and July, BYSI received about $10M from the sale of certain equity interests in their partially-owned Chinese subsidiary Dalian Wanchunbulin Pharmaceuticals.

They also just completed another offering on July 17, selling approximately 2.1M shares @ $17.00/share for gross proceeds of $35M. (Note: The closing price on July 16 was $19.11/share, representing a discount of 11%).

These transactions bring their cash balance to about $71M, but with 3Q19 having just ended, their cash balance is likely down to $64M as of September 30. With a quarterly cash burn of about $7M, they have a solid cash runway of at least 9 quarters.

The next 12 months will be busy for BYSI, as it will have three phase 3 data readouts for lead candidate Plinabulin by the end of 1Q20. BYSI then plans on submitting the new drug application (“NDA”) for Plinabulin in China for non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”) and chemotherapy-induced neutropenia (“CIN”) during 1Q20. The NDA in the US for these same two indications will be submitted sometime during 2020.

Neutropenia is a condition characterized by having fewer than normal white blood cells. In addition to killing off bad cancer cells, the radiation from chemotherapy unfortunately also kills off disease-fighting white bloods cells, leaving the patient more susceptible to infection.

Amgen’s (NASDAQ:AMGN) Neulasta is a drug that is a man-made form of a naturally produced substance called granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (“G-CSF”). G-CSF drugs stimulate the growth of a type of white blood cell called neutrophils, which play an integral role in fighting infection. Launched in 2002, Neulasta has been very successful at boosting white blood cell counts in chemo patients, and saw worldwide net sales of $4.6B in 2014 (see 2014 10-K, pg 45).

The CIN market has become more crowded recently due to several biosimilars launching in 2018 hoping to underprice Neulasta and take market share. However, Plinabulin is hoping to differentiate itself from the field. While Neulasta and the biosimilars are very efficacious, they do come with a side effect: Neulasta causes bone pain in about 60% of patients, and severe bone pain in about 25% of patients (see September 2019 presentation, slide 6). Plinabulin, on the other hand, does not cause any bone pain after day 3 of use (see slide 24) when used as a monotherapy. And when used in combination with Neulasta, it has proven to be able to lessen the bone pain compared with Neulasta as a monotherapy (see slide 27). We think being able to match the efficacy of Neulasta and offer an improved tolerability profile is compelling.

Additionally, Plinabulin has demonstrated anti-cancer properties (in contrast to Neulasta). While the NSCLC market is just a small part of the global oncology market, Plinabulin’s anti-cancer properties open the door to potentially being used in combination with other cancer-fighting agents across various tumor types.

After today’s drop, we think BYSI is an attractive buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BYSI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.