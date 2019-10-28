Twitter: Falling Out Of The Sky
About: Twitter, Inc. (TWTR)
by: Terracotta Investments
Summary
We initiate on TWTR with a bearish view and a $25/share target, implying 18% downside from the current level.
A relic of the web 2.0 error caught between the established incumbent Facebook and the disruptor TikTok.
Questionable content and poor execution could result in gradual advertiser and user churn.
