Key Takeaways From 3Q19 Energy Earnings (Part 1)

With the secular transformation in the energy sector taking place, industry, management, and investor base are adapting to the new paradigm.

Energy stocks dropped alongside declining oil price, decoupled and never really recovered as oil price went up, and it has been free falling for some time. Energy equities represent less than 5% of S&P 500 from 10% 5 years ago and even higher before then. Energy stocks trade below when WTI was trading at $26/bbl (Q1 2016). Today, oil prices are below where it was before the Abqaiq attack (9/14/19) when 5% of global oil production was shut down from a drone attack (zero risk premium for geopolitical instability). Fundraising market for energy private equities seems like it no longer exists (at least for the time being). Warren and Bernie want to implement universal ban on fracking if they are elected as president. Depressed yet?

Let me attempt to at least paint somewhat of an optimistic narrative (if anything, for argument's sake). Rig count is falling at a significant pace – year-over-year, almost 250 rigs have dropped and it is continuing to fall every week. We have already seen few names go under and while there is not much we can do about the lost causes, taken as a whole, the sector has a much healthier balance sheet (no significant debt maturity cliff until 2022) and investors demanding capital discipline over growth is pretty rational and is a constructive thing for fundamentals. We have all seen oil and gas prices go below where they are now but $55/$2.30 should give you some downside protection. Some (still a small minority) even argue that E&Ps are in “value” territory. MLPs, even some of the large integrated names, are now yielding 10+% (remember, 10-yr is at 1.8% so 0 or negative yield in real terms)!

Unfortunately, in my opinion, E&P producers are boxed into a situation where slowing production growth (for free cash flow generation) in the near-term may increase capital intensity in the future such that, without rising commodity prices, cash flow yield may not grow (just can’t win either way) over time. There are probably more consolidations coming, industry will continue to shrink in size, investors will continue to doubt the business model, sector will become more mature, and investors will eventually have to get used to some producers not growing all the time.

Times like this often leads to paralysis for investors but there are some secular shifts taking place in the industry and paradigms are changing real time. It is no longer about sound bites such as lateral lengths, proppant intensity, decades of drilling inventory, single-well IRR, NAV growth. It will be more of a ‘show me’ story as opposed to management teams (in an industry filled with sub-par teams) making elusive claims about theoretical return profile. As 3Q19 earnings season kicked off, below are key takeaways from earnings calls and releases (as of 10/25/19) that will help guide the near-term macro picture as well as factors that are shaping and impacting companies in the broader energy value chain.

Kinder Morgan (KMI)

“We’ll kick off the construction [for Permian Highway Pipeline] a little bit later and that means that instead of a fourth quarter 2020 in service, we currently anticipate early 2021”

If GCX is filled up by end of 1Q20, Waha gas prices could fall below $0 again in 2H20

“We are still working with customers on a third 2bcf/d pipeline called Permian Pass…It’s not in the backlog at this point… the commercial activity has slowed, but it continues. It slowed as a result of some producer retrenchment in their Permian activities”

Hockey stick production growth in the Permian may not materialize

“EPA has reported that from 2007 to 2017, total CO2 emissions in the US have dropped about 14%...US methane emissions from natural gas has since declined more than 14% between 1990 and 2017, despite a 53% increase in natural gas production over the same period”

While the industry spent over a trillion dollars fracking unconventional wells, GHG/CO2 emission actually fell as natural gas displaced coal. Shale allowed us to get lots of cheap, reliable source of energy + achieve energy independence + bring back manufacturing to the US + contribute to trade imbalance via more export and less import; energy industry in the US actually cares about ESG and is properly regulated (sometimes we forget) #HowDareYou

Halliburton (HAL)

“The US land rig count declined 11% from the second to the third quarter for the first time in 10 years. And while, historically, the third quarter used to be the busiest in terms of hydraulic fracturing activity in the US, stage counts declined every month this quarter”

All the more reason to focus on 2020 guidance from the E&P universe – specifically, 1) absolute volume/y-o-y % growth guidance and 2) capital efficiency in terms of D&C budget from deflationary cost environment and DUC inventory drawdown. Lastly, what does this all mean in terms of L48 supply growth in 2020? Consensus view seems to be falling from ~1.2mmboe/d to below 1mmboe/d y-o-y growth – could it be much lower? I get that growing more now improves future capital efficiency which sets you up for an improved FCF profile but philosophically, why should E&Ps grow at all?

Equitrans (ETRN)(EQM)

“…we’re operating in an environment of lower for longer natural gas prices resulting in low or no production growth… I think there’s a lot of activity that needs to slow in Appalachia and Haynesville. We don’t anticipate any production growth of size over the next 18 months to 24 months in the basin”

How will midstream companies and investors adapt to slower growth? What brings investors back to this space? Can “mature” G&Ps actually maintain yield without spending much capex? Or is the theoretical yield profile of a “mature” G&P system just a myth?

Regarding MVP: “We are targeting a mid-2020 full in-service date at an overall project cost estimate of $4.8bn to $5bn”

Keep in mind that MVP was initially estimated to be in-service during Q4 2018 with an estimated project cost of $3-$3.5bn! No one is going to develop a new pipeline in the northeast for a long time – ironically, regulatory environment in these states will protect incumbent midstream players when it comes to contract renewals (provided that Appalachia continues to grow)

Regarding EQT (EQT)’s ability to walk away from MVP: “…in order for the shipper to walk from the contract they would have to pay us plus a significant premium penalty above the costs paid, given where we are, EQT would have to write a check of north of $3bn which is just untenable”

MVP will (eventually) get built and EQT will not be able to renege on its commitment to MVP. Renegotiations of its gathering contracts with EQT remains an overhang for EQM but even if they achieve a decent outcome, will anyone care about Appalachian midstream names until credit story of gas-weighted E&P names improve?

Any catalyst for gas fundamentals and sentiment? 1) Accelerated pace of rig count drop + unexpected decline in gas supply (rig count probably drops but gas supply is probably flat at best); 2) One of the majors or some foreign entity stepping in to buy a struggling name like EQT, AR, SWN, RRC, CNX, Ascent (doubtful in the near term); 3) Really cold winter

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

“In a sub 2.50 NYMEX environment, we believe the maintenance capital scenario allows us to maximize our free cash flow available to opportunistically repurchase more of our outstanding shares and a low price environment, while compromising some growth in a per share metrics, which we believe is prudent if the expectation for natural gas prices remains challenged in 2020 and 2021”

This is what the lowest cost gas E&P with a good balance sheet is saying… other gas E&Ps should go slower, let production decline, pay off debt, and wait for a better day

Range Resources (RRC)

“Range's base decline heading into 2020 should be approximately 20%, allowing for all-in maintenance capital of approximately $650 million… While debt reduction remains our priority in light of the substantial reduction in debt and enhanced liquidity achieved, combined with our ongoing efforts, the potential allocation of less than 10% of recent divestiture proceeds for future opportunistic repurchases is a carefully balanced strategy.”

Well-positioned from a capital intensity standpoint given its low corporate decline rate and it is encouraging to see players like Range focusing on maintenance mode. In order for US gas supply to flatten out or even decline like it did in 2016 without seeing the same level of corporate defaults like it did in 2016, investors have to be more forgiving of production decline (gas E&Ps trade at 3-4x EBITDA – they should be “allowed” to decrease production). Again, this framework accentuates the fact that producers like Range (notably such as Antero) should be all in on deleveraging (or just hope for higher prices)

Schlumberger (SLB)

“…we recorded $12.7 billion of pretax charges driven by market conditions. These charges primarily relate to goodwill, intangible assets and fixed asset impairments. As such this charge is almost entirely non-cash”

No big deal – only $12.7bn. Plus, impairment and asset write-downs are non-cash and supposed to be “non-recurring”, right? You ever wonder why investors don’t trust energy management teams with capital allocation decisions and NAV is becoming considered a useless metric?

RPC, Inc. (RES)

“… we are in the process of retiring and disposing approximately 400,000 hydraulic horsepower.”

EBITDA miss of nearly 50%, no way to sugarcoat this; plans to retire 400,000 HHP and reduce staffed fleets from 16 to 9 – guess this is at least good for industry fundamentals but more of this needed in the pressure pumping space

Parsley Energy (PE)-Jagged Peak (JAG) Deal Announcement: Thought PE was a seller but clearly not; PE had no inventory issue so bulking up scale comes at a surprise; JAG arguably has slightly better acreage than PE in the Delaware; the real takeaway is that it seems like public operators are in dire need of more PDP; G&A reduction should be real but not sure how real the D&C capex synergy is; PE for JAG stock trade probably makes more sense for Quantum

Stock price reaction post-announcement: penalty box keeps moving; you just can’t win if you are an E&P company; in any case, there is probably more merger of equals coming as the industry becomes more mature, capital efficiency becomes more important, bloated G&A and incompetent management teams become unnecessary

Like PDCE/SRC deal, seller took a low-premium, all-stock offer – willingness to accept these combinations among “sellers” is a positive for consolidation going forward

DTE Energy (DTE)-M5/Indigo Deal Announcement: Haynesville gathering asset

Not sure why a Northeast/Midwest utility with some Marcellus gathering assets is acquiring a Haynesville gathering asset when it feels like Haynesville renaissance has largely played (probably closer to peak activity today) out and G&Ps are out of favor. In any case, the takeaway here is that there might still be a deep bench of capital in the midstream space (midstream/MLP strategics, private equity, infrastructure funds, foreign capital, US utilities)

More earnings release to come in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.