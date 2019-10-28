We Rate Virgin Galactic At Neutral - But It's A Must-Own For Our Personal Account

Right now it has no fundamentals - no revenue, no earnings, no commercial operations. So we have to rate it at Neutral in our research service here on SA.

The company is to all intents and purposes a pre-revenue startup - it just happens to be public having merged with a listed cash shell.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this article is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Nothing in it is intended to be investment advice and it should not be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research Inc or its employees or the author of this article or related persons may have a position in any investments mentioned in this article. Any opinions or probabilities expressed in this report are those of the author as of the article date of publication and are subject to change without notice.

Background

If you're new to our work, here's a little background. We run a research service here on SeekingAlpha which is fundamentals-based in outlook. The clue is in the title. We look at the basics of the companies we cover. Customer count, revenue, gross margin, EBITDA, capex, cashflow, balance sheet leverage. You know, the boring stuff that underpins your investments. We use this analysis to work out which stocks we think can outperform the S&P500 over a three to five year period. And we focus on the space sector (with a little tech thrown in for good measure). We cover old-line companies such as Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Lockheed Martin (LMT) and so on. And we're waiting for SpaceX (SPACE) to IPO so we can cover that too. We figured that would be the first of the NewSpace companies to have tradable securities.

We were wrong.

Richard Branson Won The New Space Race - Who Would Have Guessed?

In July this year it was announced that Virgin Galactic (SPCE), a then-privately-owned space tourism business set up by Richard Branson, was to merge with a listed cash shell, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings (IPOA). So - the first NewSpace IPO was to be firstly not really an IPO and secondly, if you listen to some people, not really a space business because the current spaceplanes owned and operated by SPCE don't fly as high as some definitions of space. Specifically they cannot yet cross the Karman line, which is 100Km up. But the US government and plenty of actual astronauts have confirmed that passengers aboard the VSS Unity and successor craft do in fact fly high enough to be awarded the title of astronaut. And that is good enough for over 600 souls thus far to have booked seats on the $250k ride.

The First Pureplay Space Travel Business Has No Fundamental Value - Yet

The initial SEC filings by IPOA tell you that this company is in essence a pre-revenue startup with grand ambitions. It looks just like the sort of business plan a venture capitalist would consider backing. It just happens that the funding - $400m of new money, according to Bloomberg - comes from the listing of shares on the public markets, not by issuing such shares to Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia or others.

We cannot in all honesty rate such a company at Buy in our fundamentals-based research output here on SA. How could we? What will be the revenue next year? What margins might it achieve? What is the likely valuation multiple some years down the line? Un-knowable. So our coverage has held the stock at Neutral.

But We Are Long IPOA / SPCE Personally

Personal account holdings though are a different matter. If we have stocks at Buy, we own them personally. That seems only right and proper. But this one - we had to have personally, even though the valuation was simply based on the amount of cash the cash shell held at the time.

We figured that with an unlevered equity investment, the upside could be 10x, and the downside can only be 1x. The worst that can happen is we lose all our money if the company hits major problems and goes under or has to restructure with a heavily dilutive new issue. But if enough other people buy into the dream of spaceflight, as we have - that could send the stock up towards that Karman line.

Upside here is dependent on a number of factors in our view.

First, it needs a lot of people to want to buy into the same dream. Now, this has happened before. If you bought into Tesla (TSLA) in its early years, it wasn't because you hoped it could turn cashflow positive soon, or because you thought its Roadster or Model S gross margins could top 35%. It was because you thought it could be a game changer. TSLA's stock price was driven by that dream long before anyone started worrying about delivery numbers, EPS, balance sheet risk, solar roofs or anything so difficult. So it could be with SPCE. If enough people hear about the stock and decide to buy in, that alone will drive some short-term upside. We have been amazed how few people follow the prior IPOA ticker - until a couple of days back just 540 on StockTwits for instance. That will surely tick up.

Second, the company has to deliver commercial service on time, successfully and safely, and get great PR from customers after the fact. Oh, and continue its PR work with videos of the flight, the rocket motor igniting, the spacesuits on the news, and so forth. Those 600 reservations need to say reserved and not cancel. And more reservations need to be attracted. Hopefully they will learn the TSLA trick of using customer deposits as a source of cash float, thus delaying the inevitable new equity raise until such time as the valuation becomes still more elevated.

Thirdly there needs to be a story beyond flying rich folk up in the sky to take fancy photos. The ticket price needs to come down, quickly and still profitably. The promise of hypersonic aerospace needs to garner some reality - Boeing (BA) recently invested a very small amount of cash in SPCE under this moniker.

Downside - well that's easy. A couple of crashes or other failures, a fatality or two, federal licenses withdrawn - game over for the stock for a while at least. Then there will be years of delays, rebuilding, dilutive funding, and maybe the stock starts to climb back up again.

A Purely Speculative Stock

So that's what SPCE is. Pure speculation. Not an investment. Speculation. We believe - in large part because we want to believe. So we bought in with a small holding that if we lose 100% of is not particularly painful to our overall investments. That is how we think it's best to play SPCE if you are minded to do so. Need the money next year? Don't play. Can lose all the money but the upside would be fun? Consider playing.

We'll cover SPCE going forward as a regular stock with regular earnings reports. We are more excited about this stock than any other and we look forward to our work on it. We'll share this with you in due course.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 28 October 2019.

Join Our Members-Only Service, 'The Fundamentals' We focus on long-term investments in the space and technology sectors - those that we believe will beat the S&P500 over a 3-5 year period. We're SEC-regulated & 100% independent. 'The Fundamentals' includes: Detailed coverage of space and tech stocks that we believe will beat the market over 3-5 years.

We flag Buy, Neutral and Sell moments for those stocks.

Dividend growth ideas.



Selected short-term trading ideas.

Earnings analysis - every covered stock, every quarter.

Industry insight earned over two decades' worth of institutional investing.

Direct, one-to-one conversations with company CEOs & management teams.

Live chat. Click here to join us!



Disclosure: I am/we are long IPOA, AJRD, NOC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the above stocks on a personal account basis.