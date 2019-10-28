Amazon: Amazing Company (Poor Stock)

AWS is not looking as strong as it once was.

Investment Thesis

Amazon (AMZN) is more than a household name. It's a stock market darling that defines this generation. Led by a visionary CEO, Amazon goes on to disrupt multiple industries.

But how will shareholders profit? They won't. Because all that and a lot more is already priced into the stock. Stay with me while I lay out facts for why you should avoid this stock.

High Growth? Come Again?

Investors crave confirmation biases, even when the facts demonstrate contrary information.

Above is my coverage of Amazon for the past twelve months. Notice anything? The stock is up 7% since last year. Hardly a high growth stock, right?

What's more, looking ahead, it appears to be the case that Amazon is no longer growing at 30% year-over-year.

Source: author's calculations

In fact, Amazon now appears to be growing at less than 20% going forward.

One year ago, I wrote an article titled, Selling The Dream. In that article I noted,

[...] acquisition of Whole Foods Market took place towards the back end of August [2018]. Thereby, this acquisition offers Amazon a one-off, non-recurring boost to its top line in Q3 2018.

Then, on the earnings call last week, when Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky was asked about its lackluster Q4 2019 guidance, he replied,

On the guidance front, here's what I would have you keep in mind. If you look back over the last few years and adjust for the acquisition of Whole Foods and Souq, which obscured this a bit in the last couple of years[...]

Accordingly, if we acknowledge that Whole Foods is a high revenue business with poor margins, and factored for this acquisition, we can see that Amazon's sub 20% growth rates will be the new normal -- there is no getting around this fact.

AWS Losing Its Shine

AWS continues to grow at a rapid clip, up 35% year-over-year. Meanwhile, as I noted last week, Microsoft's (MSFT) Azure is growing at slightly north of 60%, still!

So the cloud market is evidently growing, it's just that enterprises are becoming more selective about their chosen platform.

Furthermore, it appears that AWS is losing its pricing power. What makes me say so? Olsavsky acquiesced that a mix of 'price decreases or competitive price pressures' has led to AWS' losing its strong margins.

Common sense if you think of it: Amazon is disrupting competitors' business on the one hand, and hoping to also sell them software with the other? Companies are obviously seeking out alternative options.

For startups, nowadays there is an abundance of cloud providers, with all kinds of services and price points. Whereas for larger enterprises, companies can choose from Azure, IBM (IBM), salesforce (CRM).

Consequently, the big surprise from this quarter's earnings call was that AWS is still hoping to reinvest its profit margins by going after enterprises.

Further, AWS' operating margin in Q3 2019 was 25.1% which is now towards the bottom range of the past several quarters. And from the commentary on the call, this margin looks to be getting further squeezed going forward.

Valuation - No Margin Of Safety

Please note the graph which follows. You can see how, over time, investors are generally being forced to pay an increasing multiple to become an Amazon shareholder.

Source: author's calculations

However, at the top of the article, we have already noted Amazon's strong growth rates are becoming a thing of the past. Yes, Amazon might continue to positively surprise consumers; but to positively surprise the investment community is looking increasingly challenging.

Source: author's calculations

Consider this: are Amazon's peers considered to be pushovers? Or are the likes of Microsoft and Alphabet (GOOG)(GOOGL) extremely competitive and disciplined operators?

Moreover, Amazon is the only company in the table being priced at close to 25x cash flows from operations, while its revenue grows at sub 20% rates.

The Bottom Line

Invert, always invert: Turn a situation or problem upside down. Look at it backward. [Charlie Munger]

Rather than noting that Amazon has been a remarkable stock to own in the past, think about shareholders' prospects going forward?

To imagine that Amazon over the next two to three years will be as rewarding as the previous two to three years is a nice hypothesis.

But it is not based on facts. The facts show that growth is slowing down, while the stock remains expensively priced. There are better opportunities available.

Looking For Strong Returns? Amazon is terrific! But numerous studies have shown that it is difficult to beat the market with popular names. Meanwhile, by being extremely selective and investing in less popular companies, your chances substantially improve. Investment strategy inspired by Buffett, Pabrai, and Greenblatt that can help you generate between 50% and 200% potential upside in just a few years, then sign up for your two-week free trial with Deep Value Returns today! SKIN IN THE GAME: I'm always invested alongside you in My TOP 5 STOCKS!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.