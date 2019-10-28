Revisiting My 'Never Short McDonald's' Thesis

About four years ago, McDonald’s (MCD) was faltering, with no growth prospects on the horizon. At that time, the stock was one of the 50 most shorted stocks by hedge funds, according to the list of Goldman Sachs. I thus wrote an article, in which I analyzed why it was a great mistake to short McDonald’s. As the stock has doubled since then, my thesis has proved correct. Nevertheless, as the stock is now trading near an all-time high and at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7, the big question is whether it is still a great mistake to short McDonald’s.

First of all, those who short McDonald’s are obliged to pay its dividends. As the stock is offering a 2.6% dividend yield, short sellers begin with a 2.6% annual handicap. While this handicap may seem benign on the surface, it should not be underestimated. Even worse, McDonald’s is a dividend aristocrat that has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years. If short sellers hold their positions for a long period, they will be negatively affected by the dividend hikes of the company. While short sellers hope to make a profit within a short period, it is important to know that their losses from the dividends will increase if they are forced to maintain their positions for years.

Moreover, McDonald’s has repurchased its shares at a meaningful rate in the last five years. During this period, the company has reduced its share count by 23% or approximately 4% per year. Share repurchases boost the earnings per share and thus provide significant support to the stock price. Consequently, short sellers should avoid in principle stocks that implement material share repurchases.

Short sellers will claim that McDonald’s is overvalued, as it is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.7. Indeed, this is the richest valuation of the stock in more than a decade, with the exception of the last three months. However, the company has returned to sustainable growth mode thanks to a series of initiatives, such as the all-time breakfast, premium burgers, premium coffee and upscale desserts. McDonald’s has grown its earnings per share at a 12.5% average annual rate in the last four years and is expected to grow them by another 8% next year. As the company will continue growing its earnings per share in the upcoming years, its valuation at the current stock price will become more and more reasonable. As a result, short sellers will see their thesis erode over time.

It is also important to note that the rich valuation of McDonald’s has resulted primarily from the recent interest rate cuts by the Fed and its dovish stance, which have rendered the dividends of consumer-staples stocks more attractive to income-oriented investors. If interest rates rise next year, the stock may face some downward pressure. However, it is impossible to predict when interest rates will rise again. In addition, as long as interest rates remain suppressed, McDonald’s is likely to maintain its premium valuation. This is a major risk factor for short sellers, who have time working against them for the aforementioned reasons.

Moreover, McDonald’s has an exceptionally low beta of 0.33. In other words, it is a slow-moving stock. It is also important to realize that no-one can call the absolute top and bottom of any stock on a regular basis. As a result, short sellers need McDonald’s to plunge by at least 20% in order to make a meaningful profit. This is particularly true if the short positions are held for a long period, given the time cost of short positions. However, McDonald’s has not shed 20% or more throughout the last decade.

Data by YCharts

Only in two occasions, the stock incurred temporary losses near 20% but it rebounded steeply. It is thus evident that short sellers should have excellent timing skills in order to make a profit by shorting this stock.

However, no-one can time the market on a regular basis. Even worse, short sellers need to have excellent timing twice in order to make a profit; in the opening and in the closing of their positions. As mentioned above, whenever the stock of McDonald’s has declined, it has retrieved its losses within a short period. To cut a long story short, it is essentially impossible to have the exceptional timing skills required to make a profit by shorting McDonald’s.

To sum up, short sellers of a dividend aristocrat, such as McDonald’s, have time working against them due to the dividends they have to pay and the growth of the earnings per share, which provides support to the stock price. As a result, short sellers should have excellent timing when they open and exit their positions. However, it is important to realize that no-one can time the market on a regular basis. This is particularly true in the case of McDonald’s, which is a low-beta, resilient stock, which offers very short windows of opportunity for making a profit from shorting it (only two brief opportunities in a whole decade). Therefore, even at the current premium valuation of McDonald’s, investors should refrain from shorting the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.