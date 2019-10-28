Recent Rally Reduces Independent Bank Corp's Upside Potential

Some of the impact of rate cut on margin will be eased by INDB's hedging program.

In its 3QFY19 results, Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) posted non-interest expenses that were much lower than expected. As it appears from the conference call that this low level can be maintained in the future, I'm revising down my estimates for non-interest expenses and consequently increasing my net income estimate for 2020. I now expect earnings to grow by 12% in 2020. This growth is attributable to not only low expenses, but also loan growth and an increase in non-interest income.

Lackluster Loan Growth Expected

The operating environment is expected to remain tough for INDB with low interest rates encouraging pay downs and refinance activity. Further, as mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call, Massachusetts' GDP is expected to fall to 1.4% from 2.7% in 1Q2019. Economic slowdown is likely to dampen demand for credit in the future.

Moreover, the management wants to protect INDB's margin, as mentioned in the conference call, and so will not look to aggressively build the loan book through attractive pricing. Based on the operating environment and INDB's inclination towards preserving margins, I expect loan growth to slow to 2% year over year in 2020. The table below shows my estimates for INDB's loans and loan growth. The company has relied on merger and acquisition activity to grow in the past, but there is currently no such activity upcoming; hence, I'm expecting INDB to only grow organically next year. If the company announces any new acquisition plans then I will update my estimates.

The management expects loan growth to be relatively flat in the fourth quarter of 2019, hence I'm assuming the loan portfolio to increase by 0.25% quarter over quarter.

Hedging to Slightly Ease NIM Compression

INDB's management has implemented a hedging program to dilute some of the effect of Fed's rate cut on net interest margin, NIM. As a result of the hedging, the management feels that they will be able to mitigate much of the impact of rate decline on INDB's commercial book.

The management expects net interest margin to decline to low 3.90s range in the fourth quarter assuming a normalized loan accretion level and assuming no other Fed funds decreases in Q4. According to the management, any future 25bps Fed reserve rate cut would likely reduce the margin prospectively by approximately 6bps.

Taking management's guidance, I'm assuming that INDB's NIM will decline by 15bps quarter on quarter in 4QFY19 to stand at 3.97%. I'm expecting NIM to dip by a further 3bps quarter over quarter in 1QFY20, and then another 3bps in 2QFY20. The table below shows my average yields, costs, and margin estimates.

Non-Interest Income to Decline Slightly in 4Q Before Recovering

INDB's non-interest income surged in 3QFY19 partly due to a $1 million gain from the deleveraging sale of $67.2 million of Blue Hills Bank’s acquired residential loans. The reduction of this gain in the fourth quarter is expected to result in a slight decline of non-interest income. I'm expecting the income to decline by 3% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19 before rising by 0.5% in each quarter of 2020 on a linked quarter basis.

Non-Interest Expense Growth to be Subdued

INDB's earnings surged in 3QFY19 due to a sharp plunge in non-interest expense. While I had expected the 3QFY19 non-interest expense to decline on a linked quarter basis due to lower merger related expenses, the extent of the decline surprised me. The dip exceeded expectations due to high cost savings from the Blue Hills acquisition. Excluding merger-related expenses incurred in Q3, the management expects non-interest expense to be unchanged in the fourth quarter compared with the third quarter level. Taking this guidance, I'm expecting non-interest expense to increase by 1% quarter over quarter in 4QFY19.

The management is planning to add two new branches in December, which will lead to slightly higher non-interest expense next year. These expenses are also likely to grow organically. Consequently, I'm expecting non-interest expense to increase by 1% in each quarter of 2020 on a linked quarter basis. The average for 2020, however, will be lower than the average for 2019 due to the large merger expenses booked in the second quarter of this year. Please note that INDB's non-interest expense is highly volatile from quarter to quarter and from year to year, which makes it difficult to forecast.

Combining the forecasts for key income statement items gives earnings estimate of $5.37 per share for 2020. This earnings estimate is higher than my previous estimate due to a reduction in the non-interest expense forecast.

Offering Dividend Yield of 2.44%

Due to the increase in earnings, and INDB's history of regularly raising dividends, I'm expecting the company to increase quarterly dividends to $0.50 per share in 2020, from the current level of $0.44 per share. The estimate suggests a payout ratio of 37.2% for 2020, which is slightly lower than INDB's historical average. Despite the room available to increase dividends even further, I'm not expecting an out of the ordinary increase because the management appears to favor buy-backs over dividend increase, as mentioned in the 3QFY19 conference call.

The dividend estimate implies a forward dividend yield of 2.44%. Combining this yield with the potential price upside gives total expected return of 7.1%.

Raising Target Price to $85.7

Due to an increase in my earnings estimate that has led to a rise in the book value per share forecast, I have slightly increased my December 2020 target price to $85.7 from the previous target of $84.8.

My updated target price is based on the historical average price to book ratio of 1.63. The table below shows the trend of INDB's price to book ratio in the past.

Multiplying the average P/B multiple with the forecast book value per share of $52.9 gives a target price of $85.7 for December 2020. This price target implies an upside of 4.7% from INDB's October 25 closing price.

Conclusion: Downgrading to Neutral

Although I've slightly increased the price target, INDB's potential price upside has decreased because the stock has rallied in the last two weeks. Due to the low potential for price appreciation, I'm downgrading my stance on INDB to neutral from bullish. I think the stock will become attractive if its market price dips to $77.95, which is 10% below the target price. Therefore, my suggestion is to purchase INDB at $77.95 or under.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.