Natuzzi Is Reshaping Its Turnaround Plan

The new plan appears feasible, also because Natuzzi is going to divest its non-strategical assets for a significant total consideration.

The company is now forced to reorganize its production strategy in order to manufacture the products for the US market outside China.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) recorded a disappointing second quarter of 2019, which was not a surprise considering how the first quarter had been. The company was unable to transfer the tariffs imposed on Chinese products by Trump to its US customers. Consequently, net sales plunged by 10.6% YoY, also due to a difficult reorganizational phase of the European wholesale business. However, the true decline was 7.6% when we take the contribution of the Chinese JV's sales into account. As a matter of fact, in H1/2018, Natuzzi was accounting its whole Chinese revenue, while, in H1/2019, it is only considering the sales to the Chinese division, which, in turn, posted a profit from the sale of the acquired products. Therefore, a part of that revenue was deconsolidated in the first quarter of 2019.

This year was supposed to be a critical turning point in the company's plan to regain positive EBITDA and a significant improvement in margins, and, while it's certainly true that Natuzzi has encountered unexpected challenges in 2019, the long-term prospects look unchanged, if not better. That's because its management is now forced to take some decisive steps to improve efficiency, as I will soon discuss in detail.

Therefore, despite the unknowns, I consider NTZ to be a strong buy after the 70% year-to-date plunge.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The positives of H1/2019

In one of my previous articles, I forecasted a 5-year-long, worst-case scenario, in which Natuzzi would manage to reach profitability by 2023, after a significant, but not critical, loss of equity (around €60 M out of €130M):

Total Revenue Gross Margin Fixed Costs JV's Operating Profit (Loss) Natuzzi's Operating Profit (Loss) FY2019 €390M 31% €145M €1M (€23M) FY2020 €390M 32% €145M €1.5M (€19M) FY2021 €400M 32% €145M €2M (€15M) FY2022 €420M 33% €145M €2M (€4.4M) FY2023 €430M 33% €145M €2.5M (€0.6M)

Source: Author's elaboration

After the second quarter's results, not only does the company look in line with the model of my FY2019 forecast, but there are also some positive developments.

1. Firstly, in the H1/2019 release, the company declared that the third quarter sales would be in line with the Q3/2018. This means that they may finish the year with a revenue close to the €400M threshold. Fixed costs for 2019 may also come in a little lower than my €145M prediction, considering that, in H1, they went down YoY by roughly 10%. The JV returns should be much better than expected too, at around €2M (Natuzzi already collected €1M in the first half of the year). Yet, gross profit will probably be lower than expected, even lower than my worst-case scenario, although not by much. At this point, I expect a gross margin of 30% (it was 29.1% in the first half). It's also remarkable that the gross margin has remained unchanged YoY, despite the significant revenue decrease. This is a sign of improved efficiency in the manufacturing process (the company started to move its production to plants with cheaper labor costs), as well as a better sales mix (like-for-like DOS revenue increased by 9.7% YoY and the Store EBIT margin came in at 4.6% in H1).

To sum it up, the first line of the table above now looks as follows:

Total Revenue Gross Margin Fixed Costs JV's Operating Profit (Loss) Natuzzi's Operating Profit (Loss) FY2019 €400M 30% €140M €2M (€18M)

Source: Author's elaboration

2. Moreover, surprisingly enough, cash from operations was positive in the first half of the year, with €2.7M. The company doesn't usually release the FCF figures until the year-end, but we can assume a Capex of €3-4M per semester on the basis of the previous years' performances. In other words, even in such a disastrous year, Natuzzi could still register a positive free cash flow: not bad for a company on the verge of bankruptcy (if we trusted its stock price).

3. Then, we have the important news that Mr. Natuzzi disclosed in Q2. Firstly, the reorganization of the manufacturing operations. In order to meet the challenges of the trade war, the Italian company has decided to stop the Chinese manufacture of any products intended for the American market.

From the last conference call:

Our wholesale business is the most sensitive to Chinese tariff. For this reason, we have decided to outsource part of our production to Vietnam as fast as possible. As far as European production is concerned, we are exploring the outsourcing with a new partner in Belarus, which has a cost of labor lower than Romania. Pasquale Natuzzi - CEO

To better explain this point, we need to take a step back. At the moment, Natuzzi manufactures its entire production and a part of its supply chain is also integrated since it internally produces the foam and the leather for its sofas.

Specifically, the group manufactures the Softaly and the Natuzzi Editions products for the US in its Chinese plant. This is the reason why the firm's sales have recently been hammered by the US tariffs against Chinese products.

In order to find a way out of this predicament, Natuzzi is going to change its strategy. First of all, it will stop producing its private label sofas (Softaly) and will rely on third-party contractors located in inexpensive countries, like Vietnam, Belarus, or Mexico. This will free up space in all its foreign plants, space which will be devoted to the production of the Natuzzi Edition output for the North American market. Therefore, the Chinese plant (not directly owned) will be restructured and scaled down (at a cost of a couple of million euros, according to CFO Vittorio Notarpietro) and the Romanian plant will be devoted to the Natuzzi Edition production for Europe and North America. Nothing was mentioned about the Brazilian plant, even though management privately disclosed to me that they are thinking about a similar solution. In other words, if the Romanian plant's capacity is not sufficient, Natuzzi will probably stop producing the Softaly's output in its Brazilian plant and it will convert it into the Natuzzi Edition production for the US market.

Softaly is a non-core, low-margin production, whose origin stems from Natuzzi's tradition as a wholesaler: it's the evolution of the line that made the company famous decades ago. Now the strategy has changed and the volumes of Softaly are in a steady and steep decline. Consequently, outsourcing that part of the company's production looks like a smart move, considering the flexibility and the potential improvement in margin that could be achieved.

4. Another important news is the projected sale of some non-strategic assets (including the previously-mentioned upholstery and sofas' foam businesses), to finance and boost the company's strategy.

The proceeds are thought to total around €35M, according to the preliminary forecasts, which means that almost 30% of the company's equity will be converted into cash. On a side note, the total equals to about twice of Natuzzi's stock market capitalization!

It's worth mentioning here that these divestitures shouldn't be seen as a last resort in order to raise cash to solve a liquidity problem, but, rather, as a conscious choice of leveraging the company's strategy and putting the focus on core operations:

First, let's clarify why we are divesting, okay? We are not divesting because we need money, okay? Certainly, I mean we need money, no question about that. I mean the numbers are there. But we are divesting, for example, the tannery. We purchased our whole tannery 25 years ago when we were only manufacturer and we were making democratic-level upholstery product. But today, we don't need the tannery anymore because first of all, people are purchasing all the way more less and less leather and they want fabric. The volume we do today with leather, it's 30% compared with what used to be in 2002, 2003, in those years when we were still making just leather upholstery. Today, we make lifestyle. We have living, we have dining, we have bedding. We are a lifestyle high-end brand. It's a different company. To keep the tannery function going, we need the working capital. We don't need it. That's been just analyzed by the strategic point of view, not because we are selling something because we need money. Otherwise, we would find some other solution, I mean be sure about that. The same I can tell you about the foam company. We don't need the foam company. They were okay 18 years ago, 16 years ago, not anymore today. Pasquale Natuzzi-CEO

5. Last but not least, they announced the hiring of two top managers: Mr. Jason Camp and Mr. Oscar Severi, who will lead the American and the Italian businesses respectively. Experienced managers will certainly help the company make a smooth transition towards a more efficient model as well as a stable profitability.

Overall, the second quarter's results were disappointing but not worse than expected after an alarming Q1. If we also consider the promising initiatives disclosed by the management during the conference call, the overall picture will become more positive.

Bottom Line

Since my last update about Natuzzi S.p.A, the shares of the Italian "harmony-maker" have been up by a double-digit percentage, rebounding by about 50% from their recent all-time lows.

The market probably appreciated the strategy announced by management to boost its turnaround (which experienced a hard stop earlier this year).

As I summarized, the most relevant points of the new strategy, I also noticed how the first-half results were not as scary as the cold numbers suggested at first sight.

In any case, the stock is still extremely underpriced. Clearly, the market doesn't consider the company's book, nor the intrinsic value of Natuzzi's brand, which, in my opinion, is worth at least a few hundred million dollars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.