Westport Fuel Systems: The Stock Holds After A Scandal

I have not written a piece on Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) since early July when the price of the shares was at $2.89. Since then, WPRT has traded in a range from $2.35 to $3.27. Since the midpoint of the trading range is around where the stock was trading in early July, there has not been much to say about the company.

The company continues to lose money. Over the past four quarters since Q3 2018, WPRT reported losses of between seven and one cents per share. The next earnings report will come on Thursday, November 7. The market expects a loss of three cents per share.

On Monday, October 28, WPRT shares were trading at $2.64.

The shares have come a long way since trading to a low at $1.17 in February 2019. And, it recently survived a scandal that could have sent the price of the stock back down into penny stock territory.

The high in WPRT shares came in 2012 when the stock traded to $50.19. The company makes alternative fuel systems and components that operate on fuels such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas and hydrogen. WPRT has a joint venture with Cummins Engine. WPRT needs to start making money soon if the shares have any chance of appreciating.

WPRT came back from the abyss

After the price of WPRT shares hit a high at just over the $50 per share level in 2012, the stock collapsed.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, WPRT shares plunged to a low at 82 cents per share in March 2017. The stock rejected the low can came back to a high at $4.33 in early 2018. After a move to a higher low at $1.17 in February 2019, $3.29 was the high in August, and the stock was at $2.64 per share at the start of this week.

The shares are still far below the highs

An investment in WPRT has been frustrating. The company has some promise in an environment where the attraction of alternative fuels has been rising. The joint venture with Cummins Engine has been a bright spot. However, WPRT continues to lose money. The company has posted losses over the past four quarters, the market another losing quarter when they report earnings next week.

Meanwhile, WPRT continues to attract speculative interest. At the most recent share price, the company had a market cap of $360.857 million and trades over a half-million shares on average each day. Over 14% of the shares are held by insiders, with institutions owning over 26% of the company's stock. Insiders have not been buyers of the shares over the past six months, nor have they been sellers at the low level of the stock. The current price target for WPRT shares from five analysts is $5.10, around double the current price of the shares at the end of last week. Hope springs eternal for the company now that it has put its latest problem behind.

A scandal in China

While Westport Fuel Systems is a Canadian company with its headquarters in Vancouver, British Columbia, the company into problems with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC investigated WPRT based on compliance with the company's violation of the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practice Act. The company faced allegations in the US that it had arranged for payoffs in China.

The company settles

On September 27, WPRT agreed to pay $4 million to settle allegations that its joint venture in China paid bribes to a Chinese government official.

Current CEO David Johnson said, "Since joining Westport Fuel Systems in January 2019, I have been impressed by the entire organization's high ethical standards in everything we do. Nonetheless, we are continuing our efforts to ensure that we always conduct business in a manner that is compliant with laws in all jurisdictions where we operate and to strengthen internal controls, compliance programs, and oversight."

The payment of a $4 million penalty resolved the investigation and removed a dark cloud that had been hanging over the company.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the recent price action in the stock shows, WPRT shares initially rose to $2.87 on September 27, the day of the settlement. However, the stock fell to a low at $2.35 on October 3. The move lower was likely a reaction to the decline in the overall stock market. Since then, stocks have been moving higher, and WPRT shares recovered. WPRT reached $2.74 on October 22 and was at $2.64 on October 28.

The outlook for WPRT

Technical resistance now stands at $3.27 per share, the August 9 high. Above that level, the August 2018 high at $3.77 and the January 2018 peak at $4.33 are critical resistance points on the upside.

To reach analyst targets at over $5 per share, which would be the highest price for the stock since 2015, the company will need to dazzle the market by showing a profit. The next chance will come on November 7, but the market is not looking for a turnaround in the company by then.

Meanwhile, shares in Cummins Inc. (CMI), WPRT's joint venture partner, have been doing much better.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, CMI shares have made higher lows and higher highs since early 2016. The all-time high in CME was at $194.18 in early 2018, and the stock was at $179.56 as of October 28. For holders of WPRT shares, the hope is that some of the price action in CMI will rub off on its joint venture partner. CMI will report earnings on October 29, and consensus estimates are for earnings of $3.83 per share.

I was bullish on the prospects for WPRT when the stock was at just above the $1 per share level. The stock is now holding at over double that price. However, to move to the target level at $5 per share, the company will need to start making money, which does not seem to be on the immediate horizon. November 7 is the next time that the company has the potential to surprise the market and ignite a rally in the shares that traded to over $50 in 2012.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.