I've Been Charting This Breakout, And Here We Are: Industrials And Cloud Tech Are Bottoming - Time To Tighten The Trading Plan

It's not too late to take positions in Tech and Industrial names. Perhaps start with the ETFs for them.

I'm invoking a trading discipline. The best time to sell is when the market is going up. Cash is the cheapest hedge. As this breakout gets extended make a plan.

LVMH is engaged to Tiffany, Alphabet want Fitbit. The best indicator of the health of the stock market is when enterprises go to the market to buy companies.

The stocks have sniffed out the bottom from where better growth will come. No one is talking about recession anymore. Banks are making money by making more loans.

The market is sniffing out that we have bottomed in economic activity, and we are breaking out

To me, the data is undeniable and confirms the breakout: Trade talk optimism, as word from China that progress is being made, the Fed cutting rates is a given. The consumer is the star says Capital One (COF) CEO Richard Fairbanks "I think the US economy and the US consumer is in pretty good shape." Little recession talk from CEOs. Zions Bancorp (ZION) CEO Harris Henry "We don't see any indications of a broad-based recession on the horizon." It looks like earnings for Q3 will end up being flat but energy is really the culprit here pulling down earnings and revenue is up over 3% overall. October is historically the next day of the year, according to LPL Financial. It's rare that at this point of the year to have such nice gains and not make MORE gains.

LVMH hearts Tiffany

I have no perspective on whether Tiffany (TIF) should stay standalone or be acquired. The board asked that no one should tender their shares until they have time to evaluate the deal. There might be another suitor, the shares are already trading above the offer price, so the offer needs to come up says Mr. Market. What I do know is that TIF is trading up over 30% and this tells me that stocks are UNDERVALUED. TIF has a lot of problems, yet LVMH wants to pay up for them. I am not saying that EVERY stock is undervalued but this is a hard data item. Retail is supposed to be dead, yet here we are. What other sector or stock is undervalued, or the better question is, what sector ISN'T undervalued? Cloud tech got slammed the last few weeks and no one would say they are value stocks but they are relatively UNDERvalued.

At the time of this writing, news has come over that Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) is interested in acquiring Fitbit (NYSE:FIT). Again, this market is undervalued. Reuters is reporting but that it's unconfirmed. Interesting that both of these were unsolicited. While we are talking about acquisitions, you have Prologis (PLD) acquiring Liberty Property Trust (LPT). This on the heels of Blackstone (BX) making huge acquisitions in the warehouse space. This totally relates to the eCommerce boom. Again, the strength of the consumer is being confirmed. This is the old Merger Monday type day, and I bet this is not the end of acquisitions. If the business cycle is recovering, better pull the trigger on acquisitions before the prices go much higher.

If the death of retail has been greatly exaggerated then what else is out there?

If TIF has been found to be undervalued what other retailers are out there that could be bought? How about Lululemon (LULU), how about Ulta Cosmetics (ULTA)? Both these names are running and should go higher into Christmas. Estee Lauder (EL) reports this week (10/31) if domestic sales are strong, as P&G (PG) cosmetics division reported up 10% then I think that will reflect well on ULTA. I like Stitch Fix (SFIX), and The RealReal (REAL) of my "new eRetail" list. I admit I'm not the expert on retail so if you know the area perhaps you have a better list, but clearly, the expert in luxury retail is making a judgement that there are names out there that are worth buying.

How about Walmart (WMT), Target (TGT), Costco (COST), Home Depot (HD), Cramers WATCH list, they should run well into the end of the year. I believe the Christmas season will break records. Once Alphabet reports and if Google Cloud accelerates, then I expect some downside for Amazon (AMZN). Once that is cleared, I expect AMZN to move back to highs going into the end of the year. LULU caught a downgrade today. It might be interesting to buy on weakness for LULU, maybe wait a few days and see if it falls a bit under 200.

Techs and Industrials should get some leadership along with the banks

The banks have generally proven that they can make money even in a low interest rate environment. How? By more lending. Main Street needs more loans, and they can pay. As for tech, ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) is still more than 50 points below its all-time high. Just go through the cloud tech list and take your pick - how about Adobe (ADBE) or Salesforce (CRM), etc. Plenty of industrials last week did report good earnings, like Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Dow Inc. (DOW), Honeywell (HON), a number of them were better than expected. I think the bottom is in chemicals, and in industrials, we see that they are not being affected by China as much.

All are complaining about the dollar. How about the banks? JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is still breaking out, you know I like Wells Fargo (WFC) as a catch-up trade, and Goldman Sachs (GS) is my stealth Fintech stock. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) reports tomorrow, I bet it shines, and we are about 2 below the highs. A technical trader will wait for the breakout before jumping in. Look, if Intel (INTC) killed it, then AMD will annihilate earnings. I think it's a buy, but take a 1/3rd position now and wait for the breakout for the rest. I think Micron (MU) continues to move. Maybe take a macro position and buy the Industrial ETF (XLI) and the Tech ETF (XLK).

Now that we have finally broken out, time to tighten up the trading discipline as we get close to 3083

As we move into this higher level, and even as seasonality is on our side, now is the time to think about slowly taking profits. I have not asked you to generate cash for a relatively long while. As you are all no doubt sick of hearing this by now, cash is the best hedge. I am only talking about your trading account, NEVER sell long-term investment accounts unless a stock's ability to pay dividends is called into question. I have gotten comments that everyone should have cash on hand, and of course, this is true. Many very wise people I know ALWAYS have enough cash to sustain them for a year. That is not what I am talking about here.

Cash management is a trading discipline, it governs how you take profits and how to reduce risk. In my experience in trading, checking your emotions is one of the hardest things to conquer on the way to success. Selling, taking profits or losses, introduces doubts, seller's remorse, not selling and watching that profit possibly disappear is another opening to introduce negative emotions. By slowly selling on a regular basis a few shares at a time eliminates a lot of that turbulence. Looking to sell as the market rallies is the best time to start generating cash. Now that there is no cost to selling stocks, my discipline has even less downside.

The VIX is up today, on a bullish market, and this gives me pause. You could buy a call spread just out of the money for a few hundred dollars that expire in December. Again, this is an insurance policy. I discussed this yesterday. You buy insurance BEFORE you need it.

Analyst corner

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating.

My Take: TEAM is a social-enabled enterprise cloud tool. It is in the same group as Slack (WORK), Anaplan (PLAN) and Smartsheet (SMAR). This is a disruptive technical area that isn't fully appreciated by market participants. I think TEAM is a buy. I think there are a lot of cloud plays out there that is a buy.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a "buy" rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. 15.1% upside.

My Take: ROKU is up nicely today. I wonder if it is so strong because of the Fitbit acquisition news. I am still behind ROKU. I am just waiting for a nice sell-off to talk it up again.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) upgraded by Suntrust Banks from Hold to Buy. PT at $75 with a 24% upside.

Mohawk Industries (MHK) Stifel Nicolaus raised PT to $165 with a 14% upside.

My Take: Both of the above names are in the homebuilding space. I like these ideas as an out of the box way to play homebuilding.

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) upgraded by JPMorgan Chase from hold to buy with a PT of $24 with a 24% upside.

My Take: Interesting that JBLU caught an upgrade. You do hear that JBLU might be a takeover candidate for Southwest Airlines (LUV). The CEO of LUV made no secret of their desire to diversify their airlines from the 737. A great way to do that would be to acquire JBLU which has standardized on Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY). This way they have trained mechanics and pilots to expand into Airbus. Also, and this is just anecdotal, I have heard that the JBLU planes are not full. LUV could sure use this under-capacity. It all makes sense, just not 100% going to happen.

Microsoft (MSFT): Deutsche Bank AG initiates a Buy and raises PT to 160.

My Take: This PT looks very gettable to me.

Trades

For my trade for today, I went long Puts way out of the money on Apple (AAPL), as per my Sunday Note. This is a low-risk (i.e. a few hundred bucks) downside bet on AAPL. I am a fan of AAPL. I think that it could be 20 points higher than it is right now going into the end of the year. I just think AAPL has gotten overbought and it could sell-off on its earnings. If you are a long-term investor in AAPL don't be perturbed. Consider writing calls against your holdings. Talk to your financial advisor if you hold AAPL in a long-term account.

As I said yesterday, I am looking to close out my MSFT Calls. I think there are a few more points in it this week.

I am also looking to go long on Boeing (NYSE:BA). Waiting for Miulenberg to testify to congress. They will tear him to pieces, and perhaps BA sells a bit into that.

Macy's (M) announced their dividend on Friday of $0.38 giving a dividend of 9.7%. I think it would be interesting to set up an options structure that would protect the underlying stock price while safely collecting the dividend. The record date is 12/13 and the dividend will be issued 1/3/2020 and ex-dividend is 12/09/13. This is one of the ideas we will explore in the Put-Call Community, a subscription service that will soon debut. It won't be just about leveraging returns while lowering risk through straight trading long calls. Stay tuned!

Happy trading!

Disclosure: I am/we are short AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am expressing my downside bet on AAPL with Put options going into earnings