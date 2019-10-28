Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/25/19

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes remained on the light side on Friday. The good news is that insider trades will pick up this week, and continue surging into November!
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at :
- Tile Shop (TTS);
- New Mountain Finance (NMFC);
- Eli Lilly (LLY);
- Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX), and;
- Assured Guaranty (AGO).
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX);
- TriNet (TNET);
- Retail Value (RVI);
- Ralph Lauren (RL);
- Facebook (FB);
- CSX (CSX);
- BlackRock (BLK), and;
- Accenture (ACN).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Mastercard (MA).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- Franchise (FRGA).
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
B Riley Financial
|
BO
|
Franchise
|
FRGA
|
JB*
|
$12,000,000
|
2
|
Kamin Peter H
|
DIR
|
Tile Shop
|
TTS
|
B
|
$4,854,785
|
3
|
Klinsky Steven B
|
DIR
|
New Mountain Finance
|
NMFC
|
B
|
$4,703,750
|
4
|
Jacullo Peter J Iii
|
DIR,BO
|
Tile Shop
|
TTS
|
B
|
$3,726,003
|
5
|
Akin Thomas B
|
DIR,BO
|
Mobivity
|
MFON
|
JB*
|
$3,082,916
|
6
|
Frost Phillip Md
|
CEO,CB,BO
|
OPKO Health
|
OPK
|
JB*
|
$3,000,000
|
7
|
Feldstein Andrew T
|
FO
|
Assured Guaranty
|
AGO
|
B
|
$1,072,950
|
8
|
Bvf Partners LP
|
BO
|
Five Prime Therapeutics
|
FPRX
|
B
|
$634,322
|
9
|
Hsiao Jane Ph D
|
VCB,CTO,DIR
|
OPKO Health
|
OPK
|
JB*
|
$600,000
|
10
|
Ricks David A
|
CEO,DIR
|
Eli Lilly
|
LLY
|
B
|
$500,174
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Fink Laurence
|
CB,CEO
|
BlackRock
|
BLK
|
S
|
$20,314,312
|
2
|
Sandberg Sheryl
|
COO,DIR
|
FB
|
AS
|
$10,160,632
|
3
|
Lauren Family
|
BO
|
Ralph Lauren
|
RL
|
AS
|
$6,857,226
|
4
|
Mastercard Fdn
|
BO
|
Mastercard
|
MA
|
S
|
$6,026,791
|
5
|
Casati Gianfranco
|
CEO
|
Accenture
|
ACN
|
AS
|
$4,570,362
|
6
|
Halverson Steven T
|
DIR
|
CSX
|
CSX
|
S
|
$2,852,530
|
7
|
Sweet Julie Spellman
|
CEO,DIR
|
Accenture
|
ACN
|
AS
|
$2,406,686
|
8
|
Otto Bernstein Katharina
|
BO
|
Retail Value
|
RVI
|
S
|
$2,355,702
|
9
|
Babinec Martin
|
DIR
|
TriNet
|
TNET
|
AS
|
$1,363,039
|
10
|
Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund
|
BO
|
MagnaChip Semiconductor
|
MX
|
S
|
$1,326,220
Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:
B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
