Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/25/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/25/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes remained on the light side on Friday. The good news is that insider trades will pick up this week, and continue surging into November!

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Tile Shop (TTS);

New Mountain Finance (NMFC);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX), and;

Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

OPKO Health (OPK), and;

Mobivity (OTC:MFON).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX);

TriNet (TNET);

Retail Value (RVI);

Ralph Lauren (RL);

Facebook (FB);

CSX (CSX);

BlackRock (BLK), and;

Accenture (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Mastercard (MA).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Franchise (FRGA).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 B Riley Financial BO Franchise FRGA JB* $12,000,000 2 Kamin Peter H DIR Tile Shop TTS B $4,854,785 3 Klinsky Steven B DIR New Mountain Finance NMFC B $4,703,750 4 Jacullo Peter J Iii DIR,BO Tile Shop TTS B $3,726,003 5 Akin Thomas B DIR,BO Mobivity MFON JB* $3,082,916 6 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO OPKO Health OPK JB* $3,000,000 7 Feldstein Andrew T FO Assured Guaranty AGO B $1,072,950 8 Bvf Partners LP BO Five Prime Therapeutics FPRX B $634,322 9 Hsiao Jane Ph D VCB,CTO,DIR OPKO Health OPK JB* $600,000 10 Ricks David A CEO,DIR Eli Lilly LLY B $500,174

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Fink Laurence CB,CEO BlackRock BLK S $20,314,312 2 Sandberg Sheryl COO,DIR Facebook FB AS $10,160,632 3 Lauren Family BO Ralph Lauren RL AS $6,857,226 4 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $6,026,791 5 Casati Gianfranco CEO Accenture ACN AS $4,570,362 6 Halverson Steven T DIR CSX CSX S $2,852,530 7 Sweet Julie Spellman CEO,DIR Accenture ACN AS $2,406,686 8 Otto Bernstein Katharina BO Retail Value RVI S $2,355,702 9 Babinec Martin DIR TriNet TNET AS $1,363,039 10 Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund BO MagnaChip Semiconductor MX S $1,326,220

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.