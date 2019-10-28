Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 10/25/19

|
Includes: AGO, FPRX, LLY, MFON, NMFC, OPK, TTS
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 10/25/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes remained on the light side on Friday. The good news is that insider trades will pick up this week, and continue surging into November!

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Tile Shop (TTS);
  • New Mountain Finance (NMFC);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX), and;
  • Assured Guaranty (AGO).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • MagnaChip Semiconductor (MX);
  • TriNet (TNET);
  • Retail Value (RVI);
  • Ralph Lauren (RL);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • CSX (CSX);
  • BlackRock (BLK), and;
  • Accenture (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Mastercard (MA).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Franchise (FRGA).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

B Riley Financial

BO

Franchise

FRGA

JB*

$12,000,000

2

Kamin Peter H

DIR

Tile Shop

TTS

B

$4,854,785

3

Klinsky Steven B

DIR

New Mountain Finance

NMFC

B

$4,703,750

4

Jacullo Peter J Iii

DIR,BO

Tile Shop

TTS

B

$3,726,003

5

Akin Thomas B

DIR,BO

Mobivity

MFON

JB*

$3,082,916

6

Frost Phillip Md

CEO,CB,BO

OPKO Health

OPK

JB*

$3,000,000

7

Feldstein Andrew T

FO

Assured Guaranty

AGO

B

$1,072,950

8

Bvf Partners LP

BO

Five Prime Therapeutics

FPRX

B

$634,322

9

Hsiao Jane Ph D

VCB,CTO,DIR

OPKO Health

OPK

JB*

$600,000

10

Ricks David A

CEO,DIR

Eli Lilly

LLY

B

$500,174

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Fink Laurence

CB,CEO

BlackRock

BLK

S

$20,314,312

2

Sandberg Sheryl

COO,DIR

Facebook

FB

AS

$10,160,632

3

Lauren Family

BO

Ralph Lauren

RL

AS

$6,857,226

4

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$6,026,791

5

Casati Gianfranco

CEO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$4,570,362

6

Halverson Steven T

DIR

CSX

CSX

S

$2,852,530

7

Sweet Julie Spellman

CEO,DIR

Accenture

ACN

AS

$2,406,686

8

Otto Bernstein Katharina

BO

Retail Value

RVI

S

$2,355,702

9

Babinec Martin

DIR

TriNet

TNET

AS

$1,363,039

10

Brigade Leveraged Capital Structures Fund

BO

MagnaChip Semiconductor

MX

S

$1,326,220

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.