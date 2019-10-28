Nzuri Copper Should Deliver 18% Upside Following Completion Of Takeover

Copper and cobalt explorer Nzuri Copper (OTCPK:NZRIF) agreed to a A$109.5 million takeover offer from Shanghai-listed company Chengtun Mining Group on February 27, 2019. The offer is for an all-cash consideration of A$0.37 per share. The implementation of the deal was originally envisioned for late July 2019.

However, delays on the side of Nzuri Copper and Chengtun Mining in China have resulted in the timeline getting extended. As a result, we have seen the shares of Nzuri continue to trade at a substantial discount to its takeout price. The involvement of a Chinese counterparty is another hindrance from an investor's perspective as there have been several instances of the Chinese walking away from previously announced deals. However, in the case of Nzuri, there are several reasons to believe that the transaction will go through and the arbitrage of 18% to last close will close.

Chengtun Mining has made large investments in Congo

Chengtun is focused on battery metals including cobalt and copper. It is currently building out a smelter in Congo which will be located in the Kolwezi complex and produce 3,500 tonnes of cobalt per year and 10,000 tonnes of copper every year. Cobalt hydroxide and refined copper will be the main products from the smelter. While Chengtun currently mines at the nearby deposits, the most important factor for an operating smelter is to ensure continued long-term supply.

This is where Nzuri's project comes into play. Nzuri's Kalongwe project is an outcropping high-grade copper cobalt deposit located within trucking distance to Chengtun's smelter. Furthermore, the capital required to bring it into production is low and the payback is rapid. As a result of low mining costs, Kalongwe is expected to be economic despite low copper and cobalt prices. Furthermore, the project NPV is $186M at a 10% discount rate, which is significantly higher than the ~$97M USD that Chengtun is offering to pay Nzuri, making it a very accretive acquisition for Chengtun on a standalone basis and a strategic acquisition from a continuity perspective.

Chengtun has made good progress with moving the PRC permits along

Chengtun requires three important permits from the People's Republic of China (PRC). These include:

• The National Development and Reform Commission of China

• The Ministry of Commerce of the PRC

• The State Administration of Foreign Exchange of China

Following the announcement of the takeover, progress has been frustratingly slow. However, over the past couple of months, there has been measurable movement and it is my understanding that two out of the three permits have now been received by Chengtun. This news release from Nzuri covers the basic. It is anticipated that the final outstanding permit will be obtained in due course, allowing the implementation of the deal to proceed.

In the meantime, Chengtun has continued to remain committed to the deal and continued to make progress with the outstanding permit.

Nzuri has obtained all Congolese permits to transfer their properties to Chengtun

Similar to China, the Congolese permitting and rubber stamping process has also been slow. It was not until October 7, 2019 that Nzuri received all the necessary permits from the Congolese government to officially transfer ownership of their lands to the Chinese. All necessary permits for the land transfer now appear to be in Nzuri's hand.

Nzuri's takeover is now in its final lap

Despite all the slow walking in Congo and China, measurable progress has been achieved by both Nzuri Copper and Chengtun aimed towards completing the transaction. This will see both parties benefit and the transaction itself has the full support of Nzuri's shareholders who have been patient throughout.

The frustratingly slow progress, relative illiquidity and the small size of the deal has meant that typical players who participate in the merger-arbitrage have remained on the sidelines. As a result, the shares of Nzuri have consistently traded at 15-18% discount to its final takeover price. I believe that both the buyer and the seller are committed in seeing this transaction through. Communication between both Nzuri and Chengtun has remained strong and communication of progress to shareholders has been prompt from Nzuri.

My expectation is for Chengtun to receive the outstanding permits from the PRC by the end of November 2019 and for the shares to be suspended shortly after following which the shares will be cancelled for cash.

The downside to this name is obvious if the deal comes apart. The shareholders of Nzuri are all supportive of the transaction, so the trigger that could cause the deal to fall apart would be specific to China. If the deal is not consumated, Nzuri's shares will move back to its pre-bid prices or lower. Nzuri's shares were trading at A$0.26/share prior to the bid being announced, or 23% lower from its close at the time of writing. The likelihood of Nzuri needing to raise capital would also increase, which in turn would result in equity dilution. The probability of the deal falling apart, given the progress that has been achieved over the past six months remains low. Those willing to stomach an M&A arbitrage of a slightly gamey kind will be rewarded with a healthy 18% gain.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NZRIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.