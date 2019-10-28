With very high volatility comes the opportunity to make gains with tactical positioning, but owning Silver structurally has produced only meager inflation-like returns over the past four-plus decades.

In a follow-up to a recent mini-series on Gold, I reprised some of that work to examine the historical performance of Silver.

In a series of recent articles, I have covered the long-term returns of Gold (GLD) versus the S&P 500 (SPY) and a long duration bond index (TLT). My takeaway has been that given the low average returns of Gold over time, and its high volatility, Gold is best used tactically in risk-off macro environments. I have tried to illustrate my view by looking at rolling returns, and even examining a potential relative value framework for gold and stocks.

In this article, I wanted to succinctly answer a common reader question from recent articles on the role of Gold in portfolio construction: "What about Silver?"

For the same long-term time horizon as the study on Gold, I compared the returns of silver, stocks, and bonds. As you can see below, Silver has produced the worst returns of the trio. The price volatility of silver has been four times that of stocks, which may come as a surprise to those who view it as a haven. The volatility of Silver was also more than double the volatility of Gold.

In the following table, I calculated the correlation of these three assets. Silver and stocks had a modestly positive correlation. In a previous article, Gold and stocks had a negative correlation (R=-0.19), suggesting the yellowish metal might be used more effectively as a portfolio hedge for those who believe it provides value in that regard.

In the bottom of this article, I have listed the historical returns of Silver, stocks, and bonds. From the graph below, you can see that there is a historical outlier that is driving some of the volatility in the return series for Silver.

In 1979, Silver soared 435% as prices of silver futures contracts and silver bullion spiked as brothers William and Lamar Hunt infamously tried to corner the global market in what was ultimately an ill-fated move. By mid-1982, Silver was back under $5 per ounce and was still trading at that level nearly two decades later in the early 2000s.

Some readers of the mini-series on Gold have suggested that the rise of precious metals ETFs has improved the ease of taken financial interests in the metals, and that this increased financial demand should boost prices. The performance of the iShares Silver Trust (SLV) would seem to rebut that view as the fund has only averaged 1.5% annualized returns since inception even with the 16% rise in the metal so far this year.

I view Gold as an expensive portfolio hedge. Silver's lower average returns have made it even more expensive. While Silver outpeformed in 2008 and 2000-2002, the metals's high volatility and prolonged periods of negative or zero total returns make it difficult to want to be structurally long the metal as part of a portfolio allocation. With high volatility does come episodic opportunity for tactical positioning, but owning Silver is not for the faint of heart given the wild swings in its price and long-term inflation-like returns.

