It's Called JNK For A Reason

Everyday I speak with those who are about to retire and those already retired about finding yield. One area of yield that has attracted a lot of attention over the years with my client base is high-yield bonds & the SPDR High-Yield Bond ETF, (JNK) more specifically. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Index. Please note, this article is not to say that JNK is a broken product, or the company State Street is not good at what they do. This article is to educate those who own this product for just the yield, and for those who do not have an understanding on what type of credit quality these bonds are in. Since its inception in 2008, JNK has attracted almost $11 billion in assets under management, while only producing a 5.35% annual return since when the Great Bull market has began. For those who own JNK currently, it is time to seriously consider whether you are being compensated enough right now to own such a product.

Fund Quality Breakdown

When looking at the fund quality, its pretty clear to see that JNK does indeed only own junk bonds. What I did not know was how low the junk goes. As of writing today, JNK owns 12.74% in notes that are rated CCC and lower. For those of you who need a refresher on what the S&P rating grades actually mean, lets take a look below:

Letter Grade Grade Capacity to Repay AAA Investment Extremely strong AA+, AA, AA- Investment Very strong A+, A, A- Investment Strong BBB+, BBB, BBB- Investment Adequate BB+, BB Speculative Faces major future uncertainties B Speculative Faces major uncertainties CCC Speculative Currently vulnerable CC Speculative Currently highly vulnerable C Speculative Has filed bankruptcy petition D Speculative In default

(Source: The Balance)

According to the Balance.com, the vast majority of defaults have occurred among the lowest-rated issuers, like the CCC. The 31-year average rate defaults for securities rated AAA (the highest rating) and AA were 0.0% and 0.2%, respectively. Comparatively, the default rate among B-rated issuers was only 4.28%, but for the lowest tier, CCC through C, the average default rate was 26.85%.

If we just take the average default rate of those CCC rated notes, we come up with a simple hypothetical default equation: 26.85% average x 12.74% CCC exposure in JNK equaling a 3.4% default rate for JNK.

Since we are focusing on the 12.74% of the portfolio holdings, we need to point out that most of that debt is currently vulnerable, currently highly vulnerable, and one step away from bankruptcy. What scares me the most about the current ratings of these notes is the economy has been expanding and creating favorable capital markets, but what about when GDP contracts and markets become uncertain? These companies and their debt ratings will be the first looked at again by the rating agencies. If you are worried about an economic slowdown like I am, you can see that CCC rated debt is the furthest you want to be in, and BBB and up is where you need to be. This average potential default rate of 3.4% would only leave the investor with a 2% net-total return for the JNK investor, since the dividend is only yielding 5.5%.

JNK Doesn't Pay Enough For The Risk

The high yield spread is the difference in yield between speculative grade bonds and Treasury bonds. It represents the extra interest income that investors receive as compensation for high yield issues’ greater credit risk and lesser tradability, compared to Treasuries. With the ten-year treasury today paying roughly 1.79%, making 3.8% more than the risk-free rate does not compensate investors enough for the higher credit risk in JNK. I choose the ten-year yield in comparison to JNK due to the fact that JNK's average bond duration's are around six years.

(Source: YCharts)

In all months since the inception of ICE BofAML’s maturity-based sub-indexes at the end of 1996, the spread curve has been negative 83% of the time. Of the 46 months in which the curve was positive, that is, when the spread on 15-plus year bonds was wider than on 1-3 year bonds, 20 of those months were concentrated in the 2006-2007 run-up to the Global Financial Crisis. We all know what happened during this period in time. Outside of that highly unusual period, the spread curve was negative almost 90% of the time. Currently, the spread curve is trending positive, a market condition that generally occurs only when the reward for taking credit risk is a lot smaller. You can also see that spread narrow even more in the graph above.

The Risk Metrics

Whenever I look at a fund to purchase for my clients, I always take a look at the risk metrics. When I ran these measurements and ratios on JNK, I can say they were not good at all. For example, the annual price volatility an investor has to experience to make a 5.5% dividend yield is over 12%. In a normal yielding investment, you would want to see that standard deviation or annual volatility reading just slightly higher than the yield, or on par with the yield. Let's take a look below at the rest of the risk measurements:

Risk Metric JNK Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 0.50% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 6.17% Geometric Mean (monthly) 0.44% Geometric Mean (annualized) 5.35% Volatility (monthly) 3.59% Volatility (annualized) 12.45% Downside Deviation (monthly) 2.40% Max. Drawdown -35.68% US Market Correlation 0.76 Beta(*) 0.61 Alpha (annualized) 0.29% R2 58.22% Sharpe Ratio 0.44 Sortino Ratio 0.65 Treynor Ratio (%) 8.94 Calmar Ratio 1.07 Active Return -3.09%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

When looking at the above table, you can see that the monthly volatility is over 3.5% as well. This is indeed serious price movement in pretty good financial conditions to be experiencing. When you look at the max-drawdown of JNK, the maximum loss it experienced was in 2008 when the fund lost -35.68% from peak to trough. This is just another ratio highlighted above that illustrates you cannot take this kind of risk in retirement when looking for yield. Lets focus on one more crucial risk measurement for JNK, the R-squared measurement. In investing, a high R-squared, between 85% and 100%, indicates the stock or fund's performance moves relatively in line with the index. It is reported as a number between 0 and 100. A hypothetical mutual fund with an R-squared of 0 has no correlation to its benchmark at all. A mutual fund with an R-squared of 100 matches the performance of its benchmark in lock-step. A fund with a low R-squared, at 70% or less, indicates the security does not generally follow the movements of the index. The JNK's R-squared is only coming in at 58.22%, which shows that this passive fund is not trading in step with its high-yield benchmark as closely as one thinks. Make sure when purchasing any passive fund like JNK that it really does track the index performance.

Summary of JNK

JNK and other high-yield investments were attractive at one point. When you were being paid a yield of 7-8% to own this ETF in 2009 through 2012, it was worth the risk. Today, with yields pushing 5.5%, I cannot recommend investors to even consider JNK. The biggest disadvantage right now to JNK is the CCC notes it owns. Coming in at over 12%, these high-yield notes are at a real risk of default. With any economic slowdown, you could easily see some of these notes default on repayment. When you look over the risk metrics, please look at the R-squared measurement. I usually don't look at that figure as often, but with it reading only 58%, this passive ETF is not doing a good job of following its underling benchmark. This was actually a problem in 2008-2009 as well when high-yields came storming back after the financial crisis, the JNK product only captured a partial move. After reading this article, the investor here on Seeking Alpha should be able to evaluate if JNK's CAGR of 5.5% is worth the credit risk currently. From where I sit today, that answer is no. There are plenty of other options that an investor can purchase without taking on such price volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These opinions are that of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.