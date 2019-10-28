Autohome: We Are Not Convinced Enough

While the valuation looks attractive, we will pass on the business for now.

After a deep-dive analysis, it is difficult for us to regard Autohome as a moaty business at the moment.

Autohome attracted us in the first place because of its high ROIC and robust growth.

Background

How Autohome (ATHM) caught our attention in the first place was its capital efficiency and cash generation. As you can see below, the business maintained its returns on tangible assets above 15% while increasing its FCF per share by over 10x since its IPO.

To gauge the investment value of Autohome, we have to figure out whether the superior ROIC and growth can both sustain by examining the competitive advantage and long-term prospect of the business.

Business Overview

Autohome (ATHM) operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in China. Through its websites the company delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners. The contents include both first-party/third-party PGC (i.e., professionally generated content) and UGC (i.e., user-generated content), as well as a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing and promotional information organized around its automotive information database.

The company offers various services, including media services (around 49% of FY2018 sales), leads generation services (approximately 40% of FY2018 sales), online marketplace and other services (about 12% of FY2018 sales). The media services primarily charge "cost per time." A subscription model mainly drives the leads generation services business. The online marketplace and other services mostly include the transaction platform (for new/used cars), auto-financing, and data products.

Competitive Advantage

We see a couple of competitive advantages at Autohome, although neither of them is convincing enough to us in terms of long-term durability. If we have to follow Morningstar's definition of the so-called narrow moat (i.e., the ability to fend off rivals for at least ten years), then we are inclined to assign a "no moat" rating to the company.

Massive and high-quality content

Founded in 2005, Autohome has gained a reputation for its comprehensive, independent, and interactive content. The company claims that it is the Chinese users' most preferred auto online destination, and its massive content is the most popular online auto content among users.

For the original generated content (or first-party PGC), the company has an editorial team at its Beijing headquarter and offices located in 73 cities throughout China, working closely with automakers, dealers, and other industry participants to create automobile-related articles. On the professionally generated content (or third-party PGC) side, the company had approximately 12,000 professional content contributors as of 2018, representing an approximate 110% year-over-year increase from 2017. The company's website (see below in Chinese) currently shows that more than 370,000 articles and 550,000 videos have been produced and added to the total PGC base for the first half of 2019.

Meanwhile, Autohome has a comprehensive automobile library, which contains more than 39,400 vehicle model configurations, including a broad range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other unique features, as well as automakers’ suggested retail prices. It can be reasonably expected that the massive scale of content requires significant time, expertise, and expense to replicate. However, we are not too sure whether that "significant time" can go beyond a decade or so.

Large customer base and daily active users

After 14 years of operation, Autohome has built a large customer and consumer base. In 2018, it offered media services to 103 automakers and provided leads generation services to 28,613 dealers, having a high penetration in the automotive industry.

By consistently providing a large amount of high-quality content, Autohome also attracts and maintains a large number of users. The company claimed that, in 2018, it had 430 million cumulative active users as well as a total of 44.64 million daily active users, 29.1 million of which are daily active on its app. As the user base grows, the user engagement and forum activity increase, expanding the user-generated content, which in turn attracts more users. Compared with its major competitor Bitauto (BITA), Autohome shows a leading position and a competitive advantage among auto-related information and service providers.

As for the mobile app, Autohome is rated 4.9/5 by more than 2.2 million users and ranked the No.11 in the lifestyle category.

Bitauto’s app is rated 4.8/5 by 125,000 users and ranked 15 in the lifestyle category.

Dongchedi, one of the other competitors, is rated 4.9/5 by 144,000 users and ranked 17 in the lifestyle category.

While maybe such a competitive edge can last longer in the developed world, we remain our concern on the platform loyalty among local consumers and customers in China's rapidly-moving and highly-disruptive tech world.

Growth Prospect

We think that Autohome possesses a rather moderate growth prospect, mainly affected by the following positive and negative factors.

The shift in automotive advertising

By providing media service to more than 100 automakers operating in China in 2018, Autohome has a high penetration rate in the automaker market. The future revenue growth of media services primarily depends on automakers’ willingness to increase advertising spending on Autohome’s websites and mobile app. As the target consumers of automobiles get younger and younger, and alongside the rapid development of the mobile Internet, there is a trend for automakers to shift their advertising budgets from traditional media to online media. The graph below shows the shift in automakers' adverting spending across different channels. The Internet has become the dominant platform in the domain.

At the same time, the proportion of mobile terminals in the automotive online advertising market continued to increase. The reading of the percentage was 57% in 2017 and was expected to top 70% this year. Under these circumstances, as the leading online platform with the most popular app in the automotive industry, Autohome is likely to benefit from this momentum and drive the sales of media services.

While the structural shift may act as the tailwind for Autohome, in the long term, it is the total industry size that matters most. In this regard, a high penetration rate will remain our major concern.

Increasing the average spending per customer and mobile traffic

The company provided leads generation services to 28,613 dealers in 2018. Based on the research conducted by the China Automobile Dealers Association, the total number of authorized 4S stores in China was 29,664, at the end of 2018. Therefore, Autohome is likely to have already accomplished a significant share in the dealer market.

The company tries to provide more diversified and upgraded value-added services for dealer customers in the hope of increasing the average revenue contribution per dealer. In the end, a growing active user base would be the key to demand higher prices. According to our chart below, the daily average number of mobile users has been steadily growing. Investors should closely watch this number and see how long such momentum can last.

Worsening economic condition

The business of Autohome is significantly affected by China’s overall economic conditions and the general trends in the automotive industry, especially new automobile sales in China. By looking at the macroeconomic conditions, we see that the sale growth of automobiles seems to slow down. As shown below, the number of cars sold in 2018 decreased by 2.7% compared to 2017. Since automakers usually budget their advertisement spending based on last year’s sales, it is likely for them to cut promotion costs in the short term. Even though automotive advertising has been shifting from traditional media to online platforms, which benefits Autohome a lot, investors of Autohome should be aware of this risk factor.

Valuation

The current valuation of ATHM seems reasonable, if we compare its prevailing price multiples (e.g., P/E, P/B, P/S, P/CF) to their respective historical averages (see below).

As implied below, the free cash flow yield is currently close to 5%, near its recent-year highs, and within the upper half of its moving range since the IPO.

Summary

As a value/quality investor, we only look for good businesses that are moaty to fend off competition and promising in terms of the long-term prospect. Although we appreciate the market-leading position of the company's online-classifieds type of business, our biggest concern with Autohome is the sustainability of its competitive edges (over the next, let's say, ten years or more) in the intensely-competitive environment in China. While the share price looks attractive, we will stay on the sideline for now.

