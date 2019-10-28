Sandy Spring Bancorp: Yet Another Undervalued Community Bank

Thesis

Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) is the fourth undervalued community bank that I am highlighting. This bank has operations in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington DC. The bank showed up as one of five banks passing several screens assessing dividend, dividend safety, valuation, and volatility. This bank is conservatively run and presently undervalued and the yield is about 3.5%. Sandy Spring had long-term dividend growth that was interrupted by the Great Recession. Since then the bank has raised the dividend at a rapid clip but the growth rate may slow due to acquisitions. With that said, I view the bank as a long-term buy due to its location in relatively high population growth areas with high incomes.

Source: Sandy Spring Bancorp

Overview of Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp is a small but rapidly growing community bank. The bank has three subsidiaries: Sandy Spring Bank with 55 branches, Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation, and West Financial Services. The bank provides personal banking, business banking, mortgages, insurance, and wealth management. Sandy Spring Insurance Corporation specializes in insurance, workers compensation, and professional liability protection. West Financial Services offers financial planning, wealth management, and asset management. Sandy Spring operates in southern and western Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC, as seen in the graphic below. The bank had over $6.6B in loans, $6.5B in deposits, and $8.4B in assets at end of Q3 2019. The bank is a market leader in its geographic area of operations. It is No. 2 in community bank deposit market share.

Source: KBW Investor Meeting October 2019

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Profitability and Growth

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s top line is derived from interest income and non-interest income. For interest income, the bank gathers deposits at low rates and then makes loans at higher rates or invests in safe securities. A conservatively run community bank will invest in U.S. Treasuries, government agency securities, State and municipal securities, and mortgage-backed securities. Sandy Spring invests along these lines and investments are divided approximately into 36% mortgage-backed securities, 35% U.S. Treasuries, and 27.6% in State and municipal at end of Q2 2019.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Investments at End of Q2 2019

Source: Sandy Spring Q2 2019 10-Q.

For non-interest income, Sandy Spring has a fairly diversified revenue stream. About 20% of total income is from non-interest sources and the remainder is from interest sources. The majority of non-interest income is from wealth management, mortgages, and insurance meaning that the bank is not dependent on bank-related fees. Wealth management assets were ~$3.2B at end of Q2 2019 and resulting fees make up about 32% of non-interest income.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Non-Interest Income at Q2 2019

Source: KBW Investor Meeting October 2019

Sandy Spring’s profitability is tied to its net interest margin and its credit quality. Sandy Spring, like most community banks tries to keep its net interest margin stable but its credit losses low. The bank’s most recent quarterly net interest margin was 3.51%. Since mid-2018, the net interest margin has ranged from 3.51% - 3.71%. Sandy Spring is slightly more profitable than the average U.S. bank, which as a group had an average net interest margin of 3.37% in Q2 2019. There are some banks with much higher net interest margins, but these are often commercial banks or retail banks with greater exposure to riskier loans or credit cards, which have higher rates.

The net interest margin is trending down now for most banks since the Federal Funds Rate is being lowered. This affects the Prime Rate and in turn causes variable rate commercial, residential, and consumer loans to reprice lower. If the Federal Funds Rate drops again then Sandy Spring and other community banks will face further headwinds to maintain its net interest margin. With that said, Sandy Spring has been successful in controlling the net interest margin for the past several quarters with only a slight decline, as seen in the chart below. This provides some confidence that Sandy Spring should maintain it profitability in a declining Fed Funds Rate environment.

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Net Interest Margin

Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Q2 2018 3.51% 3.54% 3.60% 3.57% 3.71% 3.56%

Source: Sandy Spring Q3 2019 earnings release and Sandy Spring Q2 2019 10-Q.

From a growth perspective, Sandy Spring operates in a geographic area with excellent population growth and good demographics due to the presence of government and contracting jobs. This has led to the formation of a well-educated work force that grows with time. The population of the metropolitan Washington DC area (~6.2 million) is projected to increase at about a 5.2% rate over the next 5-years. This is greater than the national average of 3.5%. This area also has relatively high incomes with a median household income of $102.3k compared to a national median of about $63.4k. The unemployment rate is also lower at 3.7% compared to the national average of 3.9%. In addition, the bank provides mortgages and commercial loans in the metropolitan Washington DC area, where median house prices of ~$470K are much higher than the U.S. median of $231,000. Furthermore, the combination of comparatively high incomes and solid population growth means that house prices trend up with time leading to higher mortgage values.

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Dividend Safety

Sandy Spring’s dividend can be considered safe. From the perspective of earnings, the dividend is well covered with a payout ratio of 36.8% based on a forward regular quarterly dividend of $1.20 and consensus 2019 EPS of $3.26. This is well below my criteria of 65%. Even if the bank raises EPS 8% annually and has dividend growth of 5% the payout ratio will range from 30% - 37% over the next several years. Sandy Spring has a trailing 5-year dividend growth rate of over 11%. More recently the bank has been raising the dividend at a lower rate of about 5% - 6%. This is likely due to the jump in share count in 2018 resulting from the recent acquisition of WashingtonFirst Bancshares. Sandy Spring has become more acquisitive as it seeks to expand market share and recently announced the acquisition of Revere Bank (OTCQX:REVB). Although, I do not believe that this acquisition places the dividend at risk the growth rate will likely slow. Sandy Spring is using stock to make the purchase, and this will result in a greater number of shares. But with that said, the regular dividend is also well covered by free cash flow of $0.14B and a regular dividend requirement of about $0.04B in 2018. This gives a dividend-to-FCF ratio of 28.6%, well below my threshold of 70% and provides some confidence that the dividend will continue growing.

One must always look at capital position for banks. From this perspective, Sandy Spring has a solid position as seen in the chart below. This is unlikely to change in the foreseeable future barring any major economic downturn, deterioration in loan quality, or poor capital allocation decision by management. Additionally, the banks is slowly improving its capital position over the past several quarters providing confidence in management’s operational execution. Furthermore, the bank has decent credit metrics with a non-performing loans-to-total loans at only 0.61%, non-performing assets-to-total assets at only 0.49%, and net charge-offs at only 0.03% in the most recent quarter. This is lower than most large banks and on par to slightly higher than the other conservatively run community banks that I have highlighted in this series. This small difference is likely due to higher exposure to commercial real estate, commercial & industrial, and 1-4 family real estate loans.

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Capital Position

Capital Ratios Minimums Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q3 2018 Tier 1 risk-based capital 6.0% 11.52% 11.59% 11.35% 11.06% 11.18% Total risk-based capital 8.0% 12.70% 12.79% 12.54% 12.26% 12.38% Tier 1 leverage ratio 4.0% 9.96% 9.80% 9.61% 9.50% 9.40% Common Equity Tier 1 4.5% 11.37% 11.43% 11.19% 10.90% 11.02%

Source: Sandy Spring Q3 2019 earnings release

Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Valuation

Now, let’s take a look at Sandy Spring’s valuation. I use consensus 2019 EPS of $3.26, and a P/E ratio of 14.0, which is slightly lower than the bank’s average 8-year valuation multiple of 14.4. I discount slightly for lowering interest rates and execution risks from acquisitions.

Applying a sensitivity analysis using P/E ratios between 13.0 and 15.0 I obtain a fair value range from $42.38 to $48.90. The current stock price is ~70% to ~81% of my estimated of fair value. The current stock price is ~$34.31 suggesting that the stock is currently undervalued.

Estimated Current Valuation Based On P/E Ratio

P/E Ratio 13.0 14.0 15.0 Estimated Value $42.38 $45.64 $48.90 % of Estimated Value at Current Stock Price 81% 75% 70%

Source: dividendpower.org Calculations

How does this compare to other valuation models? Let’s take a look at the Gordon Growth Model using an expected dividend of $1.20. Assuming a reasonable dividend growth rate of 5% and a desired return of 8% gives a fair value of $40.00. In another method, Morningstar is known to use a fairly conservative discounted cash flow model and provides a fair value of $36.51. The result is a fairly wide range. But an average of these three models is ~$40.72 and thus we can say that Sandy Spring is undervalued at the current stock price. Sandy Spring’s conservative capital position and generally good operational execution for slow growth means that I would not need a large discount to take an entry position. However, there is risk that the acquisitions may not work out as planned. I personally view a stock price about 10% lower or ~$30.90 as a good entry point. The stock has traded this low in the past year and if the Fed Funds Rate is lowered again then that price may be seen again.

Final Thoughts On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp is a community bank that is rapidly growing by acquisition into a regional bank. The bank will have over $11B in assets after the Revere Bank acquisition. This will strengthen its position as the largest community bank in the metropolitan Washington D.C. area. The bank showed up on a recent screen of community banks assessing dividend, dividend safety, valuation, and volatility. The bank is also seemingly conservatively run. The capital position is solid relative to the minimum requirements and the bank is slowly further strengthening its capital position. Non-performing loans and charge-offs are well below the national average. The combination of roughly 3.5% yield, long-term dividend growth, coverage ratios, and undervaluation makes this stock a long-term buy.

