Hold Your Breath For This Fed Meeting - Trick Or Treat

Later this week, on October 30, the markets will hear from the Federal Open Market Committee of the US Federal Reserve. The central bank will decide if they will reduce the short-term Fed Funds rate for the third time in 2019 or leave the rate unchanged.

The market expects the central bank to reduce the short-term rate by 25 basis points this week. The uncertainty surrounding the US trade with China, Brexit, and economic growth in the US all point to another rate reduction. However, not all of the voting members of the FOMC have supported rate cuts since the Fed began loosening credit in late July. Eric Rosengren of the Boston Fed and Esther George from the Kansas City branch of the central bank both voted against rate cuts in July and September. Meanwhile, James Bullard of the New York Fed dissented at the September meeting because he believed that the economic landscape required a 50-basis point rate reduction. The divided Fed will meet one day before Halloween and will decide if it hands the markets a trick or a treat at the October meeting. At the end of last week, the markets continued to believe that we would see a rate cut, but that is not a given.

We could see lots of volatility in the stock market as a result of the Fed's decision. Stocks were near highs last Friday, and the volatility index declined to the 13 level. The uncertainty of the next move by the central bank when it comes to rates could be an opportunity to purchase volatility at the current low level. Volatility in the stock market tends to rise during corrective periods. If the Fed decides to pause and not lower the Fed Funds rate, we could see selling return to the equity arena. The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product (VIXY) could be the perfect product to employ from a risk-reward perspective if the Fed hands the markets a trick rather than a treat on October 30.

The central bank has acted twice since late July

In 2018, GDP growth and falling unemployment caused the data-sensitive Fed to hike interest rates four times for a total of one full percentage point. At the end of 2017, the central bank had guided the markets to expect three rate hikes, but the FOMC added one for good measure. Meanwhile, the significant correction in the stock market during the final quarter of last year was a sign that the central bank had gone too far. The final rate hike came at the December 2018 meeting.

In 2019, the central bank had a change of heart. Early in the year, the FOMC told markets that there would be no further rate hikes to calm markets. In June, as the trade war between the US and China escalated and Brexit in Europe passed its deadline, the Fed cited "crosscurrents" and the rising odds of a global recession as a reason to begin cutting rates. In June, the Fed told markets to expect rates to move lower. In July, the central bank took action. Not only did the Fed cut the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points, but it also ended its program of balance sheet normalization one month early. The end of quantitative tightening that reduces its swollen balance sheet took upward pressure off of interest rates further out along the yield curve.

At the September meeting, the Fed cut rates by another 25 basis points citing the potential for a slowdown in the US and global economies. The Fed was cautious as it called its action an insurance policy and warned that it was not entering an easing cycle. Two members of the Fed voted against the rate cuts in both July and September.

Dissenters see no reasons for another hike

Eric Rosengren and Esther George have both stood firm against rate cuts that have taken the Fed Funds rate 50 basis points lower since July. The two economists have argued that rate cut, while GDP continues to grow at a moderate pace and unemployment is sitting at its lowest level since 1969, is a dangerous move. Both would prefer to have the power of rate cuts for the future in case a recession descends on the US economy.

The heads of the Boston and Kansas City Fed dissented in July and September, and they are almost guaranteed to do the same on October 30 when the Fed considers another 25-basis point reduction in the Fed Funds rate.

Meanwhile, James Bullard from the New York Fed, who argued for a 50-basis point move in September, will likely advocate for another one-quarter point move this week.

The other members of the FOMC will settle the issue when it comes to a rate cut this week. Meanwhile, President Trump continues to goad the Fed to loosen credit. In a tweet at the end of last week, the President told the central bank:

In September, the European Central Bank cut its deposit rate by ten basis points to negative 50 points. At the same time, the ECB told the world that they would begin another quantitative easing program in November. The ECB will start to purchase debt securities to push rates lower further out along the yield curve to stimulate Europe's economy.

The market expects a 25-basis point reduction in the Fed Funds rate on October 30

Markets expect the Fed to cut by 25 points this week. Many participants expect not only an October rate reduction but another in December. If they are correct, the central bank will reverse its 2018 actions to tighten credit.

The price action in the stock market is telling us that market participants have priced in a rate cut this week.

The weekly chart of the E-Mini S&P 500 futures contract shows that at 3,038 at the start of this week, the stock market is at a new record high. Lower rates are bullish for stocks as they compete with bonds for money flows.

The price of gold broke out to the upside after the Fed told markets that rates would move lower in June. Gold rose above its level of technical resistance at the July 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce. The price of the yellow metal rose to a high at $1559.80 per ounce in early September before a correction took it back down to $1458.30 on the continuous futures contract. In a sign that the gold market also expects another rate cut on October 30, the price of gold rose was trading on either side of $1500 per ounce at the beginning of this week.

The weekly chart of COMEX gold futures shows that gold was at over $1500 at the end of last week. The active month December futures contract settled at $1505.30 per ounce on Friday, October 25, but was below the $1495 level on October 28.

The FOMC is in Alan Greenspan's sweet spot going into the meeting

The slowdown in business investment, some weakness in manufacturing, the trade war, and the ongoing saga of Brexit all favor another rate cut on October 30. However, GDP growth and employment data continue to suggest that US economic growth is robust.

While the market expects another 25-basis point treat this week, a pause by the FOMC is not out of the question after two rate cuts over the past three months.

Alan Greenspan, the Fed Chairman from 1987 to 2006, once said that the perfect position for the FOMC is when the market does not know whether to expect a rate cut or a rate hike going into a meeting. While that is not the case going into the October meeting as the market expects a cut, the Fed could hand the market a surprise if it decides to pause. At the same time, a rate cut with a hawkish statement that the central bank is done for 2019 and perhaps into 2020 could throw a wet blanket over rate cut euphoria in the stock market. The bottom line is that the Fed is in a position where it could throw the market a curveball, which would likely weigh on stocks over the coming weeks.

Do not count those chickens before they hatch

I believe the market is a bit too confident when it comes to the path of short-term interest rates in the US. The central bank has rejected the notion of negative rates in the United States. Another rate cut on October 30 would lower the Fed Funds rate to 1.50-1.75%, leaving the central bank only six more potential rate cuts to combat a recession. According to the recent comments about negative US rates, the Fed could run out of ammo and would rely on quantitative easing as a stimulative tool in the future. The Fed is an apolitical body, and economic data drives its monetary policy decisions. However, the impeachment inquiry and potential for a political storm in the US surrounding removing President Trump from office and the upcoming 2020 Presidential election could impact the US economy. The Fed would be blind if it did not consider the domestic "crosscurrents" facing markets. While another rate cut would be a preventative band-aid, it would limit the Fed's ability to act aggressively over the coming months.

Going into the October 30 meeting, I believe that risk-reward favors a surprise that would boost volatility in the stock and other markets. The market expects the rate cut and another in December. Anything that changes those expectations could cause a correction in stocks and other markets. At the current low level of the VIX at the end of last week, risk-reward favors a long position going into the October 30 FOMC meeting.

The top holdings of the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF product include:

VIXY has net assets of $299.37 million and trades an average of over 3.7 million shares each day. The product charges an expense ratio of 0.87%. With the VIX around the 13 level, risk-reward favors a short-term long position in VIXY going into the October Fed meeting. A surprise or a 'buy the rumor and sell the fact' response to a rate cut could cause the product to appreciate. VIXY is only appropriate for short-term positions, so I would look to liquidate any long positions in the days following the Fed meeting. However, if the central bank hands the market a Halloween trick, and the market begins trending lower, I would use a trailing stop on the long position.

The odds favor a rate cut on October 30, but the economic data and dissenters at the two past meeting are telling us that we should not count those rate cut chickens before they hatch.

