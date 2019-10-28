Aegon Funding Company LLC: A 5.10% Baby Bond IPO

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 20 and 40 years.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Aegon Funding Company LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aegon N.V. (AEG). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Aegon N.V. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 37M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $925M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Aegon Funding Company LLC 5.10% Subordinated Notes due 2049 (NYSE: AEFC) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 5.10%. The new issue bears a 'BBB' Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 12/15/2024, and is maturing on 12/15/2049. AEFC is currently trading above its par value at a price of $25.67 and has a 4.66% Yield-to-Call and a 4.98% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 3.88% and 4.15%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Aegon N.V. (Aegon) is an international life insurance, pensions and asset management company. The Company's segments include the Americas, which includes the United States, Mexico and Brazil; the Netherlands; the United Kingdom; Central & Eastern Europe; Spain & Portugal; Asia, and Aegon Asset Management. It offers protection against mortality, morbidity and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life. It offers products with mortality, morbidity, and longevity risks, including traditional and universal life; mortgages; annuity products, and banking products. It offers individual protection products, such as annuities, term insurance, income protection and international/offshore bonds. It has activities in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Turkey. It offers life insurance marketed to high-net-worth individuals in Hong Kong and Singapore. It also offers investment products covering third-party customers, insurance-linked solutions. AEGON Funding Company LLC operates as a special purpose entity. The Company was formed for the purpose of issuing debt securities to repay existing credit facilities, refinance indebtedness, and for acquisition purposes.

Source: Reuters.com | Aegon N.V. (ADR)

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, AEG:

Source: Tradingview.com

For this year, the company has paid a yearly dividend of $0.2830 per share on its outstanding common stock. With a market price of $4.25, the current yield of AEG is at 6.65%. As an absolute value, this means it has $593M yearly dividend expenses for the common.

In addition, with market capitalization of around $8.78B, Aegon N.V. is one of the relatively large 'Life Insurance' listed on the NYSE (according to Finviz.com). It is also the fifth-largest non-US company in the sector.

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Aegon's capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You can also see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Morningstar.com | Company's Balance Sheet

As of Q2 2019, AEG had a total debt of $11.03B ($1.39B of the total debt is subordinated debt, ranking equal to the new IPO), and with the newly issued 2049 notes, the total debt of the company becomes $11.96B, that are senior to the company's equity and preferred stocks. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 0.49, which is a very good ratio, meaning the company isn't much highly leveraged.

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $530M for the TTM with $520M paid as interest expense. So, if we add the $47M yearly interest for the newly issued subordinated notes, we have a ratio of 0.93, indicating an adequate coverage for the bondholders' payments.

The Aegon Family

AEG has two more outstanding securities:

Aegon N.V., 6.375% Perpetual Capital Securities (AEH)

Aegon N.V., Floating Rate Perpetual Capital Securities (AEB)

Source: Author's database

However, after AEB is floating security, trading post its call date, and AEH has been called for redemption for December 15, 2019, a meaningful comparison cannot be made.

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between the other securities issued by AEG and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Two different situations are observing: AEH having less volatile behavior during the last December's recession and trading close to the benchmark thereafter, and AEB trading a lot more turbulent having almost nothing in common with the other Aegon issue and the ETF.

Source: Tradingview.com

Furthermore, there are 6 corporate bonds, issued by the company:

Source: FINRA

For my comparison, I chose the 2048 fixed-to-floating rate corporate bond, AEG4619045, that has the closest maturity to the newly issued baby bond. I realize that the comparison is certainly not perfect, but I find it good enough for the purposes of my analysis. Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

Source: FINRA | AEG4619045

AEG4619045, as it is the FINRA ticker, is rated a "Baa1" by Moody's (an analog for 'BBB+' by Standard & Poor's) and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 4.97%. This should be compared to the 4.98% Yield-to-Maturity of AEFC, but when making that comparison, do remember that its YTM is the maximum you could realize if you hold it until 2049. This results in a tiny yield spread of only 0.01% between the two securities. Since the two ranks equally (the corporate bond is also subordinated debt) and having very close maturities, separated by one year, it seems the new IPO to be fairly priced from this point of view.

Sector Comparison

The image below contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest rate in the 'Life Insurance' sector (according to Finviz.com). It is important to take note that none of these baby bonds are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate. For a better idea, ISG will not take part in the following bubble charts, as it doesn't have a maturity date.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

The next chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 20 and 40 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Investment Grade Rated Baby Bonds

This chart contains all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment-grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Other Special Considerations

Subordinated Guarantee The payment of principal and interest on the Subordinated Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Aegon, including payments of Additional Amounts and will be an unsecured subordinated obligation of Aegon ranking equally without any preference among themselves and will, in the event of bankruptcy, winding up or moratorium of Aegon (faillissement, vereffening na ontbinding or surseance van bealing) be subordinated in right of payment to the prior payment in full of all of Aegon's Senior Debt (as defined herein), present and future, but will rank senior to all of Aegon's classes of share capital and any Aegon Junior Subordinated Indebtedness. Redemption for Tax Reasons Subject to the provisions set out in "Description of the Subordinated Notes-Maturity, Redemption, Substitution, Variation and Purchases-Condition for Redemption or Purchase of Subordinated Notes" and subject to Aegon having received the prior approval of the Supervisory Authority if required pursuant to the Capital Adequacy Regulations, upon the occurrence of certain Tax Events, we may, having given notice in accordance with the provisions set out in "Description of the Subordinated Notes-Maturity, Redemption, Substitution, Variation and Purchases-Notice of Redemption," redeem the Subordinated Notes in whole (but not in part) at their Base Redemption Price. Redemption for Regulatory Reasons Subject to the provisions set out in "Description of the Subordinated Notes-Maturity, Redemption, Substitution, Variation and Purchases-Condition for Redemption or Purchase of Subordinated Notes" and subject to Aegon having received the prior approval of the Supervisory Authority if required pursuant to the Capital Adequacy Regulations, upon the occurrence of a Capital Disqualification Event, we may, having given notice in accordance with the provisions set out in "Description of the Subordinated Notes-Maturity, Redemption, Substitution, Variation and Purchases-Notice of Redemption," redeem the Subordinated Notes in whole (but not in part) at their Base Redemption Price. Redemption for Rating Reasons Subject to the provisions set out in "Description of the Subordinated Notes-Maturity, Redemption, Substitution, Variation and Purchases-Condition for Redemption or Purchase of Subordinated Notes" and subject to Aegon having received the prior approval of the Supervisory Authority if required pursuant to the Capital Adequacy Regulations, upon the occurrence of a Rating Methodology Event, we may, having given notice in accordance with "Description of the Subordinated Notes-Maturity, Redemption, Substitution, Variation and Purchases-Notice of Redemption," redeem the Subordinated Notes in whole (but not in part) at their Base Redemption Price.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Aegon N.V.

Use of Proceeds

We intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for general corporate purposes. An amount equal to the gross proceeds will be on-lent by AFC to Transamerica Corp. pursuant to a back-to-back intercompany arrangement.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Aegon N.V.

Addition to the iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $925M, the new IPO can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every one preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, the newly issued AEFC is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company is well leveraged, and despite the latest poor performance of the common stock, it is still paying almost $600M yearly in dividend expenses. In terms of the Aegon's corporate bond, maturing in 2048, the new IPO seems fairly priced. Unfortunately, the other two preferred stocks of the family are unsuitable for comparison and there only 5 other baby bonds, issued by 'Life Insurance" company. Although, with YTW of 4.66%, the new issue has a 0.30% higher return from the second-best yielder in the sector, BHFAL. As for the other fixed rated baby bonds with maturity of between 20 and 40 years and the other investment grade ones, we can see the newly issued 2049 subordinate notes located at the bottom of the charts, offering one of the lowest yields.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.