AT&T: From Dog To Superstar

The only remaining piece of the puzzle is the pricing of HBO Max and the rationale behind.

Quarterly earnings were solid but the upside outlook including dramatic debt reduction and aggressive capital allocation has investors cheering and is lifting the stock to fresh 52-week highs and beyond.

2019 has already been shaping up to be the best year for AT&T investors (T) for a very long time but today's earnings support and included mid-term guidance has completed the transition from dog to superstar that is a "superstar dog".

Quarterly earnings were solid but the upside outlook including dramatic debt reduction and an aggressive capital allocation plan has investors cheering and is lifting the stock to fresh 52-week highs and beyond.

Let's find out what is going on.

What is going on at AT&T?

AT&T's latest quarterly earnings, which had been postponed for a week in order to incorporate the results of the latest discussions with activist Elliott Management, beat on EPS and missed on revenue and send the stock flying almost 5%.

While it's not the results themselves which are fueling that rally, let's first cover them before discussing guidance and its implications. In a nut shell though, the whole narrative surrounding AT&T's stock has changed.

There are three things standing out from this quarter.

#1 Wide-spread video subscriber losses are not hurting AT&T's bottom-line anymore

Although the speed at which AT&T is burning through its video subscriber customer base has accelerated (as predicted by management by the way) with a whopping 1,163,000 premium video net losses during the September quarter, the bottom line in its Entertainment Group division remained unchanged and has actually increased by 2% on a YTD basis. The negative impact on the top line where revenues dropped from $11.6B to $11.2B is completely offset by growth in ARPU and Fiber net adds which expanded EBITDA margin from 21.0% to 21.4%.

Thus, AT&T is absolutely nailing its ambitious 2019 commitment of stabilizing Entertainment Group EBITDA and investors having believed management that monstrous top-line subscriber losses won't hurt profits are now reaping the rewards.

AT&T and its investors have learnt it the hard way that one has to accept these monstrous subscriber losses in order to start growing again from a more valuable and sustainable base. This becomes evident by examining ARPU growth over the past quarters (figure is only until 2Q19 as AT&T did not provide this slide as part of the latest earnings release).

Source: AT&T Earnings Call Slides 2019 Q2

#2 HBO is gaining momentum and is setting up more optimistic expectations for the HBO Max service

Although HBO revenues are only a fraction of AT&T's quarterly revenue ($1.8B out of $44.6B), its influence on the stock price should not be underestimated given the upcoming unveiling and launch of AT&T's HBO Max streaming service.

The September quarter was one of the strongest for HBO with sales up 10.6% Y/Y and up $100M sequentially. The sequential increase is particularly positive given that the previous quarter was featuring the final season of the Game of Thrones blockbuster series in May 2019 as it shows that AT&T can attract customers even without such a hit series.

Source: AT&T 2019/Q3 8K-filing

Operating Income of the segment rose even stronger by 14.9% driven by international content licensing.

While all this is positive, the real test for subscription revenues will come when Apple (AAPL) and Disney (DIS) launch their ultra-cheap streaming services over the next two weeks.

AT&T's rivals have opted for bargain prices with Disney+ priced at $6.99 monthly ($69.99 annually) and AppleTV+ costing not even five bucks ($4.99 per month). Compared to those ultra cheap prices even Netflix and Amazon Prime with their $12.99 entry-level pricing will already no longer appear that cheap anymore.

With HBO currently priced at $15 the upcoming Warner Media Day on October 29 will finally reveal how AT&T will position HBO Max. Will it opt for an unchanged price point and reduce the price of the existing HBO Now service or will it decide to start with a higher price point despite the budget prices from its competition? And how will it communicate that decision and argue for the chosen price point?

Given that despite all these video subscriber losses this quarter and over the last couple of years AT&T still has 20.4M premium TV subscribers and 1.1 million AT&T NOW (formerly DirectTV NOW) subscribers, the stakes are high for AT&T not to lose them to the competition but rather retain them in-house and convert them to HBO Max even if that implies lower revenue per user. With the competition heating up it will be as valuable to keep customers as to win new ones.

#3 Solid debt reduction and record cash flow figures

AT&T has revised its FCF and asset monetization guidance throughout the year and is currently on track to generate $28B FCF and close up to $14B in non-core asset sales.

This has fueled substantial debt reduction with the annualized net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio down to 2.66 and on track to hit the 2019 target of 2.5.

The dividend, despite having been safe the entire time even when the stock dropped down to $28 in December 2018, is now safer than ever with a YTD cash dividend payout ratio of 53%. AT&T has not bought back any stock yet but management now confirmed that stock buybacks won't just be in the capital allocation mix but will actually start this quarter. Given that 1/3 of the quarter is already over now it is unclear whether in fact those buybacks have already begun. That would be very positive given that the stock is now trading at 52-week highs.

Source: AT&T earnings releases; author's illustration

AT&T unveils a detailed 3-Year Financial Guidance and Capital Allocation Plan

The quarter was solid but the surprising mid-term and surprisingly detailed guidance AT&T delivered has now altered the narrative. Remember, AT&T shifted its earnings release date by a week, and the following information was likely the reason for it. The importance of that information cannot be underestimated and the fact that AT&T has invested 8 full earnings slides on this underlines that statement.

On a top down level AT&T provided upside 2020 outlook with EPS of $3.60-3.70 vs. $3.58 consensus and projected 1-2% annual revenue growth in the years 2020-2022. However, these headline news cover up a lot of highlights included in that guidance which will be dissected subsequently:

#1 All debt connected to the Time Warner acquisition will be paid off by 2022

This was the highlight for me as so far AT&T has always avoided providing color on debt reduction beyond the 2.5 target range for 2019. Now it let the cat out of the bag and is aiming for a net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio between 2.0 and 2.25 in 2022. Even for a cash flow power house like AT&T it would be impossible to pay back $87.5B within 5 years just out of its operating business. This is where aggressive asset monetizations come into the mix. In 2019 this will have generated $14B in proceeds and it expects another $5-10B of non-strategic asset sales in 2020.

#2 Solid FCF growth and buybacks will further increase dividend safety and set up AT&T for continued dividend growth

AT&T is targeting to return $75B to shareholders over the next 3 years of which $30B will come in the shape of stock buybacks. Not only will this drive EPS growth of $0.40 but it will also help reduce the FCF dividend payout ratio to less than 50% in 2022 which will be the lowest level over the last decade.

Source: AT&T 2019/Q3 Earnings Slides

While I personally would rather see AT&T not spending $30B on stock buybacks at current levels, one also needs to consider that given the upbeat EPS outlook for 2020 and beyond (AT&T is expecting up to $4.80 in EPS by 2022) the stock actually appears quite cheap despite the heavy rally in 2019.

Source: AT&T 2019/Q3 Earnings Slides

Based on today's intraday high of $38.86 AT&T would only be trading at 2022 forward earnings between 8.0 and 8.6, substantially below today's P/E multiple of around 10.5.

Additionally, given the expected net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of 2.0 to 2.25 amid the low interest rate environment and AT&T's $30B plus FCF guidance, there is no need for T to aggressively reduce debt even further as they can more than safely service current and future debt obligations.

What's even better is that AT&T has now formally laid out (highlighted in yellow on the picture above) that it will not get involved in any material M&A until 2023 which was one of the central decisions Elliott Management has put forward in its activist letter.

Source: Elliott's Letter to AT&T

By looking at that section of the multi-page letter we can also see that AT&T is really following through on some of the proposals raised there:

No material M&A: Check

Maintain highly attractive dividend: Check (AT&T is aiming for continued modest annual increases which is hardly a surprise)

Reduce debt: Check, even though AT&T is not looking beyond a 2.0x target until 2022

Stock repurchases: Check

Investor Take-Away

Right now AT&T has emerged as the "superstar dog" in 2019. It was one of the dogs in 2018 and 2017 but by having reliably followed-through and over-delivered on its key 2019 targets, the stock has rallied and provided investors with substantial returns.

While I personally would have been happier seeing the stock stay in the low $30s for many more years (buy low, collect the dividend, buy more, reinvest and repeat all year long), the solid business performance and upbeat outlook has understandably lifted the stock to another level in terms of price.

In terms of value though, AT&T remains a great pick. AT&T itself states that

When combining AT&T's current dividend yield along with planned share repurchases averaging more than 3% per year for the next 3 years that provides shareholders a yield of about 8.5% per year - and a solid double-digit return when expected EPS growth is included.

Source: AT&T 3-Year Financial Guidance

I have never seen that a company is sort of doing the analyst's work here by providing us with expected mid-term total returns but I do agree to that statement. From here on AT&T still has market-beating double-digits returns in store but for those investors who were savvy enough to invest when AT&T was considered a dog future returns will be considerably higher.

Based on today's news I remain deeply committed to my AT&T investment while at the same time patiently waiting for the remaining piece of the puzzle which will shape AT&T's investment case - that is the pricing of HBO Max and the rationale behind. I am not adding fresh capital at these levels but will likely reinvest the upcoming November 1 dividends.

The snapshot below is taken from my Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for November.

