An Acquisition Of Tiffany & Co. Would Make LVMH SE A Global Leader In The Jewelry Business

This would certainly not be cheap but the quality of the acquisition target and potential synergies outweigh the premium.

Details of the offer are not public yet but I expect the transaction could be valued at around $15 to $16 billion including a premium.

Reportedly, Tiffany & Co. (TIF) has been approached by LVMH SE (OTCPK:LVMHF;OTCPK:LVMUY) with an offer to acquire the legendary jeweler. At the time of writing (Sunday October 27th) details of the non-binding offer are not yet publicly available. Yet in any case, the transaction, if it happens, would be the largest acquisition to date for LVMH. Still, the company is financially strong enough to make it work.

I believe that Tiffany would be a good fit for LVMH's brand portfolio. Not only could the French giant achieve a leading position in the global jewelry business, but also expand its US footprint. Tiffany on the other hand could benefit from the advantages of being part of the world's largest luxury group. A takeover would hence be a win-win situation for both companies and their respective shareholders (under the condition of a air and reasonable price of course). Following, I will explain my thesis in more detail.

Portfolio Fit

In terms of both revenue and profits, LVMH is the undisputed leader of the luxury industry. Yet it is not the largest player in jewelry. As of 2018 watches and jewelry together accounted for a mere 9 percent of revenues and 7 percent of recurring operational profit. In absolute numbers the watches and jewelry division accounted for revenue of €4.12 billion (about $4.56 billion at current exchange rates). Tiffany's net sales of $4.44 billion (for the year ended January 31st 2019) would almost double that figure. As 93 percent of Tiffany's sales are in fact jewelry it would more than double the jewelry part of sales.

Moreover, LVMH's watches and jewelry division is growing at a much slower pace than its other businesses. For the first nine month it grew by a mere 4 percent organically compared with an overall growth rate of 11 percent. An big ticket acquisition the likes of Tiffany might not accelerate organic growth (in fact Tiffany's sales declined slightly YoY as of Q2). Yet it would considerably boost overall sales nonetheless.

The market leader in the field of jewelry is Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (OTCPK:CFRHF;OTCPK:CFRUY) with jewelry sales of nearly CHF7.1 billion and an operating result of CHF2.22 billion in fiscal 2019 (notably those figures include Cartier, which sells a considerable amount of watches). Recently the Swiss franc and the dollar were more or less on par in terms of exchange rates (currently CHF1=$1.01). With the acquisition of Tiffany, LVMH could reduce the gap to Richemont significantly, if not overtake it (this would depend on the actual ratio of watches to jewelry of the respective brands which neither company reports).

An acquisition would also strengthen LVMH's overall US footprint. About 44 percent of Tiffany's sales are achieved in the Americas region, the US market alone accounting for above 41 percent. In 2018 the US market represented 24 percent of revenue. Europe (including France) accounted for 39 percent, Asia (including Japan) for 36 percent.

Tiffany would also be a good fit for LVMH's brand portfolio. The French companies flagship jewelry brand is Bulgari. Bulgari and Tiffany are both luxury jewelry houses, yet they differ greatly in terms of their style albeit offering products of comparable price and quality levels. Thus I do not expect cannibalization between the brands in the case of a takeover.

On the other hand there would be the potential for synergies. Possibly not so much on the product side but in various corporate functions. First of all, in the long run there would obviously be no more need for Tiffany to maintain a separate listing and all the requirements that come with it. Further potential synergies exist in advertising and digitalization efforts. While the individual brands of LVMH may cater to different target groups, the group may purchase the advertisement space jointly at favorable conditions. Access to shared IT platforms is also advantageous. There may even be a chance to gain advantages in terms of real estate as a large group naturally is in a strong position in negotiations with potential landlords.

On top of that, one could also think of some cooperation - albeit probably to a fairly limited extent - with other group brands. For example Tiffany might open stores in Belmond hotels. Notably, Tiffany has been selling watches from other brands in their stores historically. Currently, there are still co-branded Patek Philippe timepieces being sold in Tiffany stores. Given that LVMH owns several watch brands, there might be room for similar arrangements. Such cooperation would possibly not have much of an direct financial impact , but if done right strengthens both brands.

All in all, Tiffany neatly fits into LVMH's portfolio in terms of geography and product mix. Tiffany itself would profit as well, if not due to one big ticket source of synergy at least due to a combination of potential synergies.

A Good Time To Buy

From LVMH's perspective, now is a good time for an acquisition. Tiffany's stock trades significantly below its 2018 high. A premium will surely be necessary to have a realistic chance to make a merger happen but the total price would probably be lower than what the company would have costed a year ago. At the time of writing Tiffany had a market capitalization of just below $12 billion. Assuming that LVMH would have to pay a premium of 25 to 30 percent, the acquisition would cost $15 to $16 billion. I would not rule out the possibility of LVMH paying an even higher premium but I believe that price level to be realistic.

Financial Firepower

While such a price would not be a bargain, LVMH is financially capable to make it work. LVMH reported net financial debt of €8.64 billion ($9.57 billion) as of Q2 (latest data available). On the other hand group share of net profit amounted to €3.27 billion ($3.62 billion; plus 9 percent YoY) for the first half alone. The company is profitable enough to finance a takeover and still be able to manage its then increased debt level. And it should not be forgotten that Tiffany does of course generate considerable profits too. Despite a YoY decline it the company reported net earnings of $261.5 million for the first half.

As of July 31st (latest data available) Tiffany had total debt of $1 billion. Taking into account cash and equivalents of close to $681 million, the company has net debt of merely $319 million. This would not move the needle materially for LVMH in the case of a takeover. Tiffany's business alone would be able to pay off that debt within a year or two if need be.

An acquisition of Tiffany would not be cheap by any means, but LVMH is able to make it work financially.

Investors Takeaway

Tiffany is without any doubt one of the strongest brand names in high end jewelry. Being acquired by LVMH would offer all the advantages of being part of a large luxury group while preserving the brand. After all, LVMH's management has proven its ability to preserve the individuality of the company's respective brands many times over.

An acquisition would make LVMH a leading player, if not the leading player, in the global jewelry business. It would also be beneficial to the company's sales mix in terms of geography.

Including a premium Tiffany might very well cost somewhere in the range of $16 billion, maybe even more. That would for obvious reasons be a good deal for Tiffany's shareholders. But for LVMH it would be worth the price as it could add another high quality luxury name to its portfolio. There is also the potential for financial synergies. After a transaction that size, LVMH would probably have to abstain from acquisitions of similar size for some time. But given that there is no apparent option available at the moment (Patek Philippe could have been one, but that seems off the table), that would not be a problem I think. In the long I am convinced that the benefits of owning Tiffany & Co. outweighs the premium that LVMH would have to pay. And as owners of the business, shareholders would be the ones to collect the gain.

The possibility of a takeover deal will surely send Tiffany's stock surging in the short term. But I also remain positive in my view for LVMH. In any case it is highly advisable for shareholders of either company and those who are entertaining the idea of an investment to follow the development of this matter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.