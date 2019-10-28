Riverview Financial Corporation - Too Much Noise And Inconsistency For Dividend Investors

Riverview Financial Corporation (NYSE:RIVE) is a publicly traded community bank in central Pennsylvania. The company has over $1.1b in Total Assets (as of 9/30/19) and has watched their balance sheet more than double since the end of 2015 through acquisitions and organic growth. I love banks reviewing small community banks to determine if the company fits my undervalued dividend growth investor strategies portfolio. Well, once I started looking under the hood, I noticed there was a lot of noise that is causing me to shy away from investing in the community bank. This article will discuss some of the "noise."

Earnings Release Review

Riverview released earnings on October 22, 2019. So I will use this information throughout the article when performing my financial review.

The first thing that jumps off the page is the bank's decrease in net income. Each quarter in 2018 has resulted in lower net income than the final two quarters of 2018. I find this fascinating as the company has touted their strong growth in the past. If the company's assets and loans had grown in the past, you would expect the company's net income to grow as well. Here is a snapshot from the company's earnings release showing the decreasing trend.

To take this odd trend one step further. Even the company's Core Net Income is lower. This caused my eyes to pop open based on the difference between Core Net Income and Net Income. All companies are required to report net-income in accordance with GAAP. But often times, companies have major one-time events that impacted their GAAP earnings but are not going to impact the company's long-term operations. Disclosing these "one-time" events is important to investors to help them differentiate the recurring expenses and the major, one-time items. Thus, companies will discuss their "Core" or "Adjusted" net income, which accounts for these one-time items in their earnings release. If a company does discuss Core Net Income, they are required to reconcile GAAP to Non-GAAP earnings in the earnings release (which Riverview did).

Why did I bring this up, you may ask? Because if Core Net Income includes adjustments for major one-time expenses AND the results are still lower than the previous year, it shows the company is having other issues impacting their net income outside of these "one time" items. To help identify the potential items impacting their net income, I reviewed the company's 9-month income statement to see what trends jump off the page at me. Here are the major items I saw:

Provision for Loan Losses

Through 9 months in 2019, the company recorded $2.25m in provision for loan losses. This is an increase from $615k during the same period in 2018. That is a HUGE increase. Especially when the company's net income was $7.1m through 9 months last year. The question is, is this due to an isolated loan having performance issues or more systematic asset quality issues? Luckily, management was pretty quick to address this in their earnings release. Here was their quote about the recorded provision and their assessment of the bank's loan quality:

"Despite elevated loan loss provisions this quarter and year to date compared to 2018, asset quality remains very strong, as evidenced by our low level of delinquent and non-performing loans. Increased provisioning expense during 2019 is the result of identification of increasing national, regional and local economic risks emerging as the current economic cycle continues to age, coupled with efforts to address legacy loans on a "one off" basis, and should not cause readers of our financial results to draw negative conclusions about systemic loan portfolio credit quality risk within our portfolio."

Management is correct, their non-performing loans do continue to decrease. The following chart demonstrates the decrease in non-performing assets.

Based on this trend, it does seem to corroborate management's assertion that the provision was greatly impacted by "one off" loans. But until the company releases their 10-Q and we can review their full loan footnote disclosures, we can't be certain.

Salaries and Employee Benefits Expense

This is where the company's major one-time expense that was backed out of their "core" net income comes into play. The company reported a massive increase in salaries in the second quarter. According to management, the company is in the midst of a branch network consolidation that has resulted in severance or executive separation charges. The charge has been over $2m YTD, according to the earnings release. Between this one time expense and the increased provision, it is easy to see why net income has decreased during the year.

The Dividend Was Cut...Again

The company continues to demonstrate an inconsistent dividend over the last few years. From 2015 through 2017, the company's quarterly dividend was a consistent $.138 per share. Personally, I like to see dividend growth, so that alone would take the company off of my radar. But for others, the consistency after a major acquisition was a strong sign going forward.

Then, in 2018, the company reduced their dividend to $.10 per share. A pretty hefty cut. And then, in August, the company announced another dividend cut! Now, the company's quarterly dividend is a measly $.075 per share. That is a far cry from the $.138 per share that shareholders enjoyed just a couple of years ago.

Now that the company has slashed their dividend twice in two years, RIVE is off of my radar based on this fact alone!

Summary

It is great to see that Riverview has doubled its size this decade. Nothing is more encouraging than watching a community bank grow their presence and offer more services to their customers. However, from an investor's standpoint, there is just too much noise to invest in Riverview Financial Corporation today.

First, the company is in the midst of a restructuring that has left the company with a hefty "one-time" restructuring charge during the year. This, coupled with their large increase in provision in loan losses, has had a terrible impact on the company's net income. The positive impact from all the positive initiatives discussed in the earnings release could not offset the impact from these two items.

Further, I do not like that the company has slashed their dividend twice in two years. My investing approach looks to identify stable dividends that have been paid, and most of the time, increased during various economic cycles. If RIVE is reducing their dividend today, then what would happen if the company begins to experience larger loan problems? Sure, management described that the increased provision for loan losses was a result of a "one-time" loan loss. But one day, during a recession, that may not be the case and management may be dealing with a larger provision from a portfolio of loans. What will happen to the company's dividend then?

Since I am a dividend growth investor, I will not be investing in RIVE today. What are your thoughts about my analysis? Are you planning on investing in RIVE? Or are you reviewing other community banks? Do you think there is too much noise in their earnings release?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.