Roku To Acquire dataxu For Demand Side Ad Buying

With the deal, ROKU continues to build out an integrated system for advertisers to plan, buy and manage their marketing campaigns on its platform.

dataxu has developed a programmatic ad-buying system for OTT, TV, desktop and mobile environments.

Roku said it will acquire dataxu for $150 million in cash and stock.

Roku (ROKU) announced it has agreed to acquire dataxu for $150 million.

dataxu provides a demand-side platform with an automated bidding and self-serve software solution.

With the deal, ROKU is adding more capabilities to provide an integrated approach for access to its growing ecosystem of advertising opportunities.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based dataxu was founded in 2009 to help marketers optimize for business outcomes across TV, over the top [OTT], desktop and mobile environments through advanced TV and OTT media planning tools, a proprietary device graph, and data science.

Management is headed by Co-Founder, President and CEO Mike Baker, who was previously Vice President of Nokia (NOK).

dataxu's primary offerings include:

TotalTV

TouchPoint

OneView

ClearSight

Company partners or major customers include:

BBC

Vodafone (VOD)

Universal Pictures (CMCSA)

Astro (KLSE:ASTRO)

Investors have invested at least $87.5 million in the company and include Flybridge Capital Partners, Blue Ivy Ventures, Green D Ventures, Castor Ventures, Alumni Ventures Group, Accomplice, Sky, and Atlas Venture among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a market research report by Allied Market Research, the global OTT market was valued at $97.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $332.5 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 16.7% between 2018 and 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the growing demand for OTT and subscription video on demand [SVoD] in emerging countries, an increase in content, growing demand for live streaming channels and technological advancements.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest annualized rate of 20.8% during the period due to the introduction of bundled OTT services alongside telecommunications providers' data plans.

Major vendors that provide OTT services include:

Netflix (NFLX)

Amazon Web Services (AMZN)

Google (GOOG)

Hulu (DIS)

Facebook (FB)

Apple (AAPL)

Rakuten ((OTCPK:RKUNF); TYO:4755)

Telstra ((OTCPK:TLSYY); ASX:TLS)

Tencent ((OTCPK:TCEHY); HKG:0700)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Acquisition Terms and Financial

ROKU disclosed the acquisition price and terms as '$150 million in cash and shares of Roku Class A Common Stock.'

Per the 8-K, 'Aggregate consideration to be paid upon the closing of the Merger consists of $75 million in cash and 571,516 shares of the Company's Class A common stock.'

Management didn't provide a change in financial guidance but said it would discuss the deal during its Q3 conference call.

A review of the firm's most recently published financial results indicates that as of June 30, 2019, ROKU had $386.5 million in cash and short-term investments and $360.1 million in total liabilities, with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was a negative ($9.1 million).

In the past 12 months, ROKU's stock price has risen 165.0% vs. the overall U.S. Market's rise of 12.9%, as the chart and corporate events graphic indicates below:

Earnings surprises have been positive for five quarters since Q3 2017, as the chart below shows:

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has fluctuated markedly and is nearly evenly distributed, per the linguistic analysis here:

Commentary

ROKU is acquiring dataxu for its demand side technology to enable advertisers to more easily and automatically purchase and analyze advertising placements.

As ROKU CEO Anthony Wood stated in the deal announcement,

TV advertising is shifting toward OTT and a data-driven model focused on business outcomes for brands. The acquisition of dataxu will accelerate our ad platform while also helping our content partners monetize their inventory even more effectively.

With the deal for dataxu, ROKU is gaining greater penetration into the OTT advertising buying market with a system that is enabled for TV, OTT, desktop and mobile environments.

dataxu also has significant expertise in optimizing campaigns for cross-device compatibility.

ROKU is seeking to provide a more integrated offering for its ecosystem and the dataxu purchase appears to be an excellent strategic buy as ROKU expands to offer a single-stop experience for advertisers.

