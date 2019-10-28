Weekly Cannabis Report: Things Are Getting Tough In Canada

Several Canadian cannabis firms have struggled recently due to a lack of financing and operational issues which will only get worse in 2020.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks reported solid gains last week. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) rose 4.7%, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) jumped 4.4%, and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF dropped 1.0%.

Canadian Cannabis Stocks: Aphria (APHA) led the group with an 18% gain and the stock is gaining momentum after its recent quarter. Canopy (CGC) rose 8% after winning two licenses in Europe. HEXO (HEXO) plunged 14% after firing 200 employees and closing down a facility. Zenabis (otcpk:ZBISF) plunged 62% after a surprising rights offering at a 72% discount to its 5-day VWAP. The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) continued to slide as investors await details on an alternative financing plan.

U.S. Cannabis Stocks: iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) bounced back with another 16% gain after rising 29% previously. Curaleaf (otcpk:CURLF) dropped 12% after announcing a schedule for releasing previously locked-up shares. MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) rebounded 20% after announcing two new locations in Florida. Cresco Labs (otcqx:CRLBF) rose 2% after announcing that the HSR waiting period has expired for its pending Origin House acquisition.

U.S. Small-Cap and Ancillary: Vaping-related stocks finally caught a break with both Greenlane (GNLN) and KushCo (OTCQB:KSHB) bouncing off 52-week lows. Plus Products (OTCQB:PLPRF) dropped 21% bringing its total loss to 47% this year. Elixinol (otcqx:ELLXF) dropped another 20% marking a dramatic reversal of fortune for the Australian CBD player.

Industry News

Looking Ahead

In yet another sign that the Canadian cannabis market has struggled after the initial legalization last October, HEXO and CannTrust announced hundreds of layoffs last week. CannTrust's struggles were well-documented after the company was stripped of its license due to illegal growing. However, HEXO's downsizing came as a surprise to the investors and makes one wonder if more cost-cutting should be expected from other Canadian companies.

When HEXO announced its lay-offs, the company cited a few reasons including regulatory uncertainty, delayed retail rollout, and early signs of pricing pressures. The lay-offs came on the heels of HEXO's recent move to withdraw its fiscal 2020 guidance which was both aggressive and overly premature. However, what we found most interesting was the mentioning of pricing pressure. We have been one of the first ones to warn about an upcoming oversupply in Canada and we think HEXO's decision to downsize its workforce and shut down one of its facilities in Ontario is a clear sign that oversupply might have arrived sooner than most people had expected. Another event last week caught our attention when embattled Zenabis indicated that it is expecting pricing reductions from the provincial wholesalers:

As ramp-up of Zenabis’ facilities and the facilities of competitors occurs, Zenabis expects continued pressure on wholesale pricing to be applied by provincial counterparties.

We believe Zenabis and HEXO are not alone in their recent discovery of upcoming pricing pressure. The Canadian cannabis market remains dominated by the black market one year into legalization which is forcing legal producers to lower prices or risk losing market share forever. HEXO was also the first major LP to introduce low-price products in a move to counter the black market. However, given the current supply and demand picture in Canada, we think the legal market will be overwhelmed by the huge wave of upcoming supply. We also think that more downsizing could be coming to more LPs in Canada especially the smaller players with weak balance sheets. A few companies have recently run into financial trouble such as The Green Organic Dutchman which is facing a liquidity crunch after big banks pulled out of a financing deal. The capital markets are essentially shut for Canadian cannabis companies and it will be almost impossible for the weaker players to raise new capital now. We think 2020 will mark a crucial year that will likely see many more failures in the cannabis space.

Based on the struggles at HEXO, Zenabis, and TGOD, we think investors should expect Canadian LPs to experience continued pressure as oversupply becomes more evident in the coming quarters. We continue to underweight Canada and prefer U.S. exposure through well-capitalized large-caps such as Green Thumb, Curaleaf, Cresco Labs, Harvest, and Trulieve.

