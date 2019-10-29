Carpenter Posts A Mixed Quarter, But Business Is Ramping

Management seems confident regarding the 737 MAX program, but I do see some risk of erratic ordering patterns over the next few quarters, while oil/gas and industrial/consumer markets won't help.

Driven in large part by aerospace demand and improved volume at its Athens facility, the shares of Carpenter Technology (CRS) are up about 20% since my last update on the company. That makes Carpenter a relative standout versus peers like Allegheny Technologies (ATI), Haynes (HAYN), Kaiser (KALU), and Universal Stainless (USAP), but that was a while in coming as shareholders had their patience tested by a slower than expected ramp.

I do see some risks to Carpenter, primarily from its energy and industrial markets, but on balance I like the prospects for an ongoing run of record margins in the Specialty Alloy Operations (or SAO) segment. With fair value in the low to mid $50's, I still see an argument for owning the shares, though it likely won't be a smooth upward move given concerns in the market about aerospace production schedules, the health of the oil/gas market, and so on.

Not A Great Q1, But That Was Largely Expected

Carpenter had warned that the first fiscal quarter (the calendar third quarter) wasn't going to be a standout, due in part to some end-market challenges as well as some preventative maintenance requirements. So while revenue came in about 3% shy of expectations, EBITDA missed by about 3%, and segment-level profits missed by about 5%. I think the Street was largely prepared for this, and the shares are only down about $1/share from the pre-earnings level.

Revenue rose 2% year over year as reported, or 7% on an ex-surcharge basis, with a 9% ex-surcharge sequential decline. With shipments down 5% yoy and 11% qoq, Carpenter is clearly benefiting from mix and price improvements. On a segment level, SAO revenue ex-surcharge rose 9% yoy and declined 8% qoq on a modest (4%) yoy decline in volume. In the Performance Engineered Products (or PEP) segment, revenue was more or less flat yoy and down 13% qoq largely on weaker mix.

Gross margin declined three points yoy on an ex-surcharge basis, but operating income increased by a third. At the segment level, SAO income jumped more than 50% and the company continues to see the highest SAO margins since 2014, with segment-level margin above 20%. PEP segment income slipped back into a loss.

Mixed End-Market Trends, But Strong Where It Really Counts

Aerospace is far and away the most important end-market to Carpenter today, contributing close to half of the company's revenue. Aerospace revenue was up 19% this quarter, and backlog was up 40%, and management pointed to a seven to eight year backlog across the industry at recent production rates.

There have been concerns out there that issues with the 737 MAX would lead to order disruptions for suppliers like Allegheny and Carpenter, but Carpenter management seems relatively confident that there won't be any major issues here. The MAX grounding has led to some production shifts, but apparently it hasn't had a significant impact on orders, and the company continues to see strong demand for fasteners from aerospace customers. That's encouraging, but not entirely convincing - aerospace customers don't necessarily act like good partners, and Carpenter could see a faster shift in orders if suppliers feel they have to adjust inventories more significantly. I want to be clear that this isn't an issue of management credibility but simply limited visibility.

Carpenter's medical business is also doing well, with the company posting 11% growth this quarter on strong demand for titanium products. Energy was down 12%, which isn't much of a surprise given the drumbeat of bad news about demand in the oil/gas sector, and the 19% drop in industrial/consumer products is likewise not particularly surprising given the spreading slowdown in industrial markets and the ongoing weakness in the consumer electronics vertical. I was a little surprised to see the 5% improvement in transport, and it sounds like Carpenter is benefiting from high current levels of heavy truck production, but I would expect this to fall off as companies deliver on their order backlogs.

The forward outlook over the next 12 months is mixed in my view. Carpenter reported 26% overall growth in its backlog, driven by 40% growth in aerospace. MAX issues notwithstanding, I'm not concerned about the near-term outlook for aerospace demand, particularly given guidance/commentary from companies like Honeywell (HON). I'm likewise not concerned about demand in the healthcare sector. Oil/gas is likely to get worse before it gets better, though, and I expect transport will weaken in the coming quarters. I would expect industrial/consumer to bottom in a couple of quarters and then recover.

I'm slightly concerned about the pace of new business qualifications at Athens, Carpenter's modern, lower-cost (but underutilized) production facility. After getting no new qualifications in fiscal Q4'19, management did report one new qualification, but it seems that what management calls high customer interest is still proving to translate into slow activity on the qualification front. Carpenter has certainly seen a good uptick in SAO margins in recent quarters, but increased capacity utilization at Athens is a key part of the bull thesis with this company - the healthy production backlogs among aerospace customers are encouraging, but I'm starting to worry that Carpenter just isn't/won't win the share that I once expected them to get.

The Outlook

On balance I'm still bullish. I see more room for the aerospace business to grow, and I like the investments the company has made in areas like additive manufacturing and soft magnetics - the latter I expect to start really contributing in five to seven years when hybrid/EV car production starts to meaningfully ramp up (and when aerospace may be nearing its peak). I'd like to see more qualification progress at Athens, though, and I would again note some concerns about the near-term pace of orders for aerospace because of the MAX issues.

Discounted cash flow is of mixed use in situations like this, as the Street generally prefers shorter-term approaches like EV/EBITDA. I'm still looking for long-term revenue growth of around 4% and peak operating margins in the low double-digits; which are actually a fair bit below past peak margins, so Carpenter could have some upside relative to my model there. As far as EBITDA goes, I'm looking for close to 10% growth in fiscal 2020, over 10% growth (annualized) over the next three years and high single-digit growth over the next five years (annualized). I'm still comfortable with an 8x multiple on 12-month forward EBITDA (against a long-term average of 7.5x).

The Bottom Line

At 7.5x to 8.0x forward EBITDA, Carpenter's fair value is in the low-to-mid $50's, and the shares likewise trade at a slight discount to my DCF-based fair value. I do worry that Carpenter's recent outperformance may be difficult to maintain, but I think the shares remain undervalued at what is still a relatively early stage of the company's aerospace-driven revenue and earnings ramp.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.