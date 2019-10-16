Co-produced with Beyond Saving and PendragonY

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) and Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) are, in our opinion, two of the best property REIT CEFs currently in existence. They are managed by a world-class active manager. Cohen & Steers is a true specialist and pioneer when it comes to REITs with a track record of market outperformance.

We have been long-term holders of RQI for several years, and have been rewarded with fantastic performance and a consistent dividend. Over the past year, RQI's steady solid performance has been on steroids. Since our article a little over a year ago, RQI is up over 28%, and when we include the dividends, our total return is nearly 40%.

REITs have had a very strong year. We want to retain exposure to the space, but we also are aware that a drawdown is possible.

Then and Now

Data by YCharts

When we recommended RQI, it was trading at an 8% discount to NAV. This means that the price we paid for the fund was 8% less than if we went into the open market and bought identical holdings. That has shifted and RQI is now trading at a 3.5% premium to NAV.

As we have discussed in previous articles, a premium to NAV is not a deal breaker for us. Some of our favorite CEFs like the 8.4% yielding PIMCO Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI) or the 8.5% yielding PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) are two examples we have recommended that trade at premiums to NAV.

However, when we are paying a premium, we want to make sure it's justified and we want to "get something" for the premium we pay. This means that we are looking for:

The manager to be able to outperform picks that we could make.

The fund to make investments that we cannot simply buy ourselves.

The outlook for the sector to be very bullish so that likely gains will outstrip the premium.

Cohen & Steers is a world-class manager, especially in the REIT space. We are very confident in their ability to consistently make wise decisions and for investors who are looking for broad exposure to the sector a Cohen & Steers fund is definitely a very viable alternative to picking individual stocks.

Top 10 Holdings for RQI:

Source: C&S

On the other hand, RQI is invested in a basket of common and preferred equities that are relatively easy for us to buy directly. PCI, PTY or the 15% yielding Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) provide access to investments that would otherwise be unavailable or very difficult to invest in for retail investors like MBS and CLOs.

REIT Outlook

REITs have had a stellar year, with the "FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index" gaining 18.98% over the past year, handily beating the S&P 500.

Source: C&S RQI Total Return

Above, RQI managed to crush both benchmarks with their NAV growth, further amplified by the move from trading at a discount to NAV to a premium to NAV.

Source: C&S RFI Total Return

RFI, as shown above, slightly underperformed RQI. This is due almost entirely to the difference in leverage and RFI still outperformed the indexes.

Last year, the market was punishing REITs out of fear of rising rates. Despite solid fundamentals and great returns, REIT prices frequently took a dive down. The sector was out of favor and was trading at very attractive valuations.

Today, the market's view on interest rates is completely the opposite. The 10-year yield has rallied considerably and we have seen a significant move into "safe haven" assets. Investors looking for a place to park money where they can get a higher than average yields with less risk have piled into REITs pushing their prices to all-time highs.

Fundamentally, REITs remain strong. However, in the near term we expect some downward catalysts that will bring their prices back down.

First, we believe that a recession is not right around the corner. In August we saw a massive rally in US treasuries that's not justified by the economic news. While in the mid to long term we expect interest rates to continue trending downward, in the more near term the rally we have seen seems overdone. The Fed is clearly not enthusiastic about more cuts in the near term, so we could see them take a pause from reducing the target rate.

Second, we have seen a broad trend across the market and in bonds of perceived high-quality stable investments becoming overpriced relative to more volatile assets. Stable, mature REITs have definitely benefited from this move. As it becomes clear that a recession is not happening in the immediate future, we will see a move out of these safe-haven investments.

Now What?

We still like REITs. Their pass-through structure, combined with the tangible value of their property, make them very appealing long-term investments that emphasize high levels of cash flow while remaining extremely resistant to bankruptcy. This is an asset class that we definitely want to maintain exposure to, and are willing to hold through a downturn.

We want to maintain our REIT exposure, maximize our cash flow and limit our downside when REITs pullback.

This is possible with four different options, we can:

Make our individual picks, focusing on deep value. Stick with RQI and hold through any volatility. Stick with the best, but move to a less leveraged option. Invest in a REIT CEF that is trading at a discount.

Deep Value Picks

Fortunately, like most sectors, REITs are not monolithic. While "blue chip" REITs like Prologis (PLD), American Tower (AMT) or Realty Income (O) are trading at hefty premiums, some REITs are trading at large discounts.

There are some fantastic opportunities in the mall REIT space with Washington Prime Group (WPG), Macerich (MAC) and Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) all trading at 40%-plus discounts to NAV with dividend yields of 10-24%. Iron Mountain (IRM) also continues to trade at an attractive valuation providing a 7.2% yield. The Geo Group (GEO) is offering a 12% yield due to negative headlines that overstate the actual risk.

We can continue to take advantage of our willingness to look beyond the hysterical headlines and get great prices due to unreasonable fear. In addition to the picks identified above, we have some other potential opportunities on our watchlist that are trading at substantial discounts to their peers.

The advantage of this strategy is that the dividend yields are very high and the potential returns are very great. Even if REITs, in general, see a correction, these particular picks will be more heavily influenced by company-specific news. They could easily have strong positive movement even if REITs as a sector have a correction.

The disadvantage is that since these investments have been impacted by strong bearish sentiment and have high levels of shorting, they will continue to be more volatile.

Stick With The Best

RQI has significantly outperformed the index and peers. It's an extremely well managed fund. This is a fund that we have significant confidence in the long term and can be held as a permanent position. Whatever volatility might be ahead, we can be confident that RQI will continue to have a generous distribution and that the total return will outperform in the long term.

The advantage is that over the long term, RQI has distinguished itself with the largest total return despite going through the recession in 2008 which was especially brutal for REITs.

Those who held through the volatility did well. Those who were able to DRIP or otherwise add shares through the downturn did extraordinarily well. Investors who are willing to hold long term through volatility and focus on the income, not the share price, can put RQI in a corner and experience great results.

Remove The Leverage

In addition to their superior management, one of the key reasons that RQI routinely outperforms REIT indexes is that the fund uses leverage. With leverage currently at 21.7%, RQI is able to magnify the upside. It's important to remember that leverage cuts both ways, it magnifies upside, but it also will magnify downside.

RFI is an alternative option to RQI. It's nearly identical to RQI, except it does not utilize leverage.

Data by YCharts

We can see how over the past year, RQI has outperformed RFI on a NAV basis. RQI will have higher highs, but it also will have lower lows. By moving from RQI to RFI, investors can maintain more limited exposure to additional upside among REITs, and if these funds lose value, they will have less downside.

More About RFI

Note that as valuations become more expensive in the Property REIT space, RFI has many advantages over RQI, and it is not only the lack of leverage at RFI:

RFI is currently trading at a lower premium than RQI. In fact, RQI yields about 6% while RFI is currently yielding 6.3% .

. RFI's holdings include more preferred stocks issued by REITs than RQI which makes it even less leveraged.

The advantage of this strategy is that it remains invested in the expertise of Cohen & Steers and provides continued exposure to upside among REITs. The disadvantage is that if the REIT rally continues, investors will miss out on some upside due to utilizing less leverage.

This is a great option for those who want to maintain broad exposure to REITs, but want to take a more conservative approach.

Other REIT CEFs

With CEFs, management is important, and we frequently encourage choosing proven high-quality managers like Cohen & Steers or PIMCO. Sometimes, it makes sense to step away from the premium. Among REIT CEFs, Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) is a 7.5% yielding fund that's currently trading at a 12% discount to NAV.

With a leverage level of 8.4%, AWP utilizes far less leverage than RQI, but more than RFI. Since it's trading at such a large discount to NAV, there's some significant upside that could be realized simply by closing that gap, regardless of what REIT prices do. Additionally, investors can get a yield that is 120 bps more than RFI.

Source: CEFConnect

AWP provides investors with exposure to similarly high-quality REITs as RQI, at a large discount. AWP trades at a discount for a few reasons.

First, it used to be managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors who had a very poor track record. The fund was purchased by Aberdeen Asset Managers in 2018, so their track record for this particular fund is unproven. Aberdeen has a solid reputation as a fund manager, but AWP's historical results continue to weigh on the fund.

Second, AWP recently reduced its dividend, which caused an immediate widening of the discount up to 16%. We saw that as a buying opportunity as the dividend was being reduced as a capital allocation decision, not due to poor recent performance.

AWP is unlikely to trade at a premium as RQI does, but we do believe that the discount should be much smaller.

The advantages of moving into AWP is that it's a higher immediate yield, provides exposure to more upside from REITs while having lower leverage and a large discount to provide insulation from downside.

The disadvantage is that AWP has a checkered past and even under new management it will take some time to move past that.

Conclusion

We want to maintain our exposure to REITs, while at the same time avoiding being overexposed to REITs that are nearing the high-end of their valuations. Investors have several options to gain exposure to the sector that will be profitable over the long-term.

Make targeted investments in REITs that are still trading at discounted values such as GEO, IRM, MAC or WPG. At HDO we will continue to identify these opportunities as they arise. Stick with RQI and be mentally prepared to hold through any volatility- RQI has proven to be an exceptional CEF and will continue to be a great option. Move into RFI, with reduced leverage this will reduce downside risk and at current prices. Invest in AWP. AWP trades at a discount to NAV since it does not have the reputation or history of RQI. Even after the dividend reduction, AWP has a yield that is 150 bps higher. With a 12% discount to NAV, investors are insulated from modest downside while having the benefit of additional upside potential as the market begins to trust the new manager.

RQI is the best property REIT CEF and it has done its part in providing very strong returns to our portfolio. We expect that the REIT sector will continue to be a great sector for income investors, but like all sectors it will go through its ebbs and flows.

We encourage all investors to maintain exposure to the sector and to choose the options that best fit their needs and their tolerance for volatility.

