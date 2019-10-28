Ellington Financial Inc.: One More 6.75% Fixed-To-Floating Preferred Stock IPO

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Preferred Stock issued by Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B5 Filing by Ellington Financial Inc. - the prospectus.

Source: SEC.gov

For a total of 4M shares issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $100M. You can find some relevant information about the new preferred stock in the table below:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

Ellington Financial Inc. 6.750% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: EFC-A) pays a fixed dividend at a rate of 6.75% before 10/30/2024 and then switches to paying a floating rate dividend at a rate of the three-month LIBOR plus a spread of 5.196%. The new issue has no Standard & Poor's rating but it is expected to carry a "BBB+" by the less authoritative Egan-Jones Ratings Co. It pays quarterly dividends and is callable as of 10/30/2024. Currently, the new issue trades a little above its par value at a price of $25.32 and has a Current Yield of 6.66% and YTC of 6.45%. The dividends paid by this preferred stock are not eligible for the preferential 15-20% tax rate on dividends. They are also not eligible for the dividend received deduction for corporate holders. This means that the "qualified equivalent" Current Yield and YTC would be sitting at 5.55% and 5.37%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

The Company

Ellington Financial Inc., formerly Ellington Financial LLC is a specialty finance company that acquires and manages mortgage-related and other financial assets. The company invests in a range of financial assets, including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential and commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans and asset-backed securities backed by consumer loans, collateralized loan obligations, non-mortgage and mortgage-related derivatives, equity investments in loan origination companies, and other strategic investments, collectively referred to as non-Agency RMBS; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government agency or the United States government-sponsored entity (Agency RMBS); commercial mortgage-backed securities ('CMBS') commercial mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; collateralized loan obligations; corporate debt and equity, including distressed debt and equity, and mortgage-related derivatives.

Source: Reuters.com | Ellington Financial Inc.

Below, you can see a price chart of the common stock, EFC:

Source: Tradingview.com

The common stock distribution has been in a decrease for the last several years - from $3.08 in 2014 to $1.64 in 2018. Currently, the company is paying a $0.14 monthly dividend ($1.68 on a yearly basis). With a market price of $18.25, the current yield of EFC is at 9.20%. As an absolute value, this means it will pay $55.85M in dividends. For comparison, the yearly dividend expenses for its newly issued Series A Preferred Stock is $6.75M.

In addition, the current market capitalization of EFC is around $611M.

Capital Structure

Below you can see a snapshot of Ellington Financial Inc.'s capital structure as of the time of its last quarterly filing in June 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

Source: Marketwatch.com | Company's balance sheet

As of Q2, EFC had a total debt of $2.21B ranking senior to the newly issued preferred stock. The new Series A preferred shares rank is junior to all outstanding debt and equal to the other preferred shares of the company. At this point, EFC-A is the only issued preferred stock by Ellington.

Sector Comparison

The chart below contains all preferred stocks and baby bonds in the 'Mortgage Investment' sector (according to Finviz.com).

Source: Author's database

Unfortunately, except for AI-C, the rest of the sector securities are too different that any meaningful comparison cannot be made. However, Arlington Asset Investment (AI) is currently in pretty bad shape, keeping its baby bonds and preferred stocks at a significant discount to their par value and AI-C to trade at 85% of PAR.

All REIT Preferred Stocks

Since the company announced in February that it would be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes, in the next section you can see a comparison between all fixed-to-floating preferred stocks with a par value of $25, issued by a REIT company. It is important to take note that none of these preferred stocks are eligible for the 15% federal tax rate.

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

The higher the Current Yield, the better the security. With its 6.66% Current yield, EFC-A has one of the lowest returns from the group, which on one hand is expected as it is the lowest nominal yielder after the 6.50% AGNCO and NLY-G.

Since all securities are trading above their par value, their Current yield is, in fact, their Yield-to-Best. That's why the best way to compare the group is by their Yield-to-Worst (equal to their Yield-to-Call). This is a much more plausible Yield curve.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

Here is the full list:

Source: Author's database

mREITs

The next chart displays all preferred stocks issued by mREITs by their % of Par value and Current Yield.

Source: Author's database

Fixed-to-Floating Preferred Stocks

This section contains all preferred stocks that pay a fixed-to-floating dividend rate and has a par value of $25. JE-A is excluded due to the recent swift fall that has driven the preferred stock into a Yield-to-Call of 25%, caused by the Just Energy's (JE) earnings missing, revenue guidance, and suspending the common stock dividend.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Current Yield

Source: Author's database

Special Optional Redemption

Upon the occurrence of a Change of Control (as defined below), the Issuer may, at its option, subject to certain procedural requirements, redeem the Preferred Stock, in whole or in part, within 120 days after the first date on which such Change of Control occurred, for cash at a redemption price of $25.00 per share of Preferred Stock, plus any accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon (whether or not authorized or declared) to, but excluding, the redemption date, without interest. If, prior to the Change of Control Conversion Date (as defined below), the Issuer has provided notice of its election to redeem some or all of the shares of Preferred Stock (whether pursuant to its optional redemption right described above or this special optional redemption right), the holders of the Preferred Stock will not have the Change of Control Conversion Right with respect to the shares of Preferred Stock called for redemption.

Source: FWP Filing by Ellington Financial Inc.

Use of Proceeds

We expect to use the net proceeds of this offering to acquire our targeted assets, in accordance with our investment objectives and strategies. Our investment decisions will depend on prevailing market conditions and the opportunities we identify and may be adjusted in response to changes in interest rates or economic and credit environments. We may also use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B5 Filing by Ellington Financial Inc.

Addition to the iShares Preferred And Income Securities Index

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of more than $100M, EFC-A is a potential addition to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities Index (NASDAQ:PFF) during some of the next rebalancings. If so, it will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities. I'll just remind you about the last year rally in the fixed-income borne from the redemption of the two "giants" HSEA and HSEB and the released cash of over $600M used from PFF to buy more of the rest of its holdings.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, EFC-A is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain, but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

Despite the constant dividend decrease, the company is still paying $55M for its common stock that is around 9x times more than it needs for its only preferred stock that is senior to the company's equity. As for the new IPO, in regard to the REIT's fixed-to-floaters and the rest of the mREITs' preferred stocks, EFC-A gives one of the lowest returns. Unfortunately, there are not enough preferred stocks in the sector and a further comparison cannot be made. Also, there aren't any other outstanding securities issued by the company. Moreover, the fixed-to-floating preferred stocks' charts do not provide us with any comprehensive enough view. After all, it is always good when considering a specific issue to see it from different angles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.