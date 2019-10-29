Joint Franchise Repurchases Are 'Franchise 101' Red Flag

We wrote a critical story about The Joint (JYNT) some months ago highlighting the company’s franchise irregularities. One matter we did not focus on is the growth story – which through our report had shown limited signs of abating. The company’s 2Q19 report that came after our report changed our perspective – with the first signs of cracks in the growth story at JYNT. Notably, the company opened only 23 net franchises YTD versus its projection of 70-80 store openings. The company also dialed back claims about the performance of new franchises. At the time the sell side largely glanced over the company’s sluggish 1H19 franchise openings. See below for a cadence of store openings and why the company’s remaining goal of opening 52 stores by year-end appears highly ambitious.

Source: Joint Investor Relations Decks (p11)

Worse yet, the company has recently embarked on a shift away from franchising and into the strategy of franchise repurchasing. In other words, the company is buying back franchises, and converting those lucrative fee-based streams into company-owned cash flow streams that sit on the company’s own balance sheet. In our view, this is not the sign of a healthy franchise. Papa Murphy’s engaged in similar behavior around 2015 that led up to a significant correction in the company’s stock.

As a reminder for the unacquainted, JYNT trades at a stratospheric valuation of 50x EV/EBITDA – a valuation that in our view lacks any fundamental support. That valuation is clearly predicated on the company being able to open franchise stores – franchise concepts such as DPZ trade at ~20x EBITDA, versus strip-mall retail trades at single-digit EV/EBITDA multiples.

We also think the sell side continues to support the stock due to the company’s low cash balance that significantly increases the likelihood that the company will be an issuer of equity in the coming months – particularly as the company’s strategy transitions away from pure-play franchising and towards the far more capital-intensive strategies of opening stores and repurchasing franchises. For context, the company had $9.5MM cash at 2Q19, yet has spent ~$2.7MM on franchise repurchases since June 30, 2019.

This is why we think investors need to take a close look at exhibits within the company’s recently amended 8-Ks that may have gotten lost in the mix.

In recent weeks, the company has issued a series of 8-K filings relating to franchise repurchases. We lay out the three exhibits from the 8-Ks below.

Well Adjusted Ventures LLC (August 2019)

First, the most recent. Joint bought back Well Adjusted Ventures LLC on August 18, 2019. On October 24, 2019, the company filed an amended 8-K that included financials for Well Adjusted Ventures LLC. It just so happens that this specific franchise’s revenues fell almost 17% y/y in 2Q19 right before the company bought back the franchise. The company paid $325,000 for the franchise, which based on our analysis works out to about 4x EBITDA. It is very clear that this franchise was initially growing very well (15% top-line growth) but then saw a sudden degradation in revenue that accelerated from 1Q19 to 2Q19 based on our analysis:

Source: 8-K, click through Exhibits 99.1-99.3

RJJ LLC Transaction (August 2019)

This transaction is very odd from our perspective for totally different reasons. Notably, the RJJ franchise was historically a strong performer – revenue growth actually accelerated recently. In this case, the company bought the franchise back for what appears to be about 4x EV/EBITDA. We wonder why the franchise owners would agree to sell for such an absurdly low valuation, given that this franchise was actually performing quite well. We think the company should discuss this transaction in more detail on its earnings call. This transaction actually shows well for the company – but then it begs the question of why the franchisee would agree to sell for such a low price given the success of their store. Was there something that the franchisee saw in this business – i.e., loss of a key employee, competitive entrant, etc., that led this franchisee to agree to walk away for a paltry 4x EBITDA valuation?

Source: 8-K, again click through the exhibits labeled 99.1-99.3

Twelve Oaks Transaction (July 2019)

This transaction is similar to RJJ, albeit the valuation is more in line with what we would expect. This transaction is also odd from our perspective. Twelve Oaks appears to be a solid mid-teens growing performer. Fundamentally, the franchise probably grows at right around the rate of the overall company comps and the revenues for this entity (that appears to own three total stores) appear to be quite strong. Given the revenues here are spread across three units, it also appears that this transaction reflects units that performed at about company-average levels. Notably, while the portfolio laid out below showed strong revenue growth, operating margins did not exhibit a healthy level of operating margin expansion which we also see as a major red flag.

It is therefore notable that JYNT paid only 8x EBITDA for these stores.

Source: 8-K – click through the exhibits 99.1/99.2/99.3

While this transaction was clearly not distressed at the time of repurchase and therefore did not exhibit the operational red flags we saw in the first transaction above, it does give us a sense of what The Joint actually thinks an average-looking company owned store is worth. Which helps inform our view on valuation…

Valuation Exercise

We previously highlighted why DPZ is a poor comp for JYNT in our first report on the company. However, for illustrative purposes – and given that DPZ is a pure-play franchise concept – we decided to run some simple analysis of JYNT valuation relative to the transaction multiples the company ascribed to its company-owned stores. In the 2Q19 IR deck, JYNT breaks out EBITDA by segment on page 30 (corporate clinics/franchise/unallocated corporate). Using 1H19 EBITDA disclosures and annualizing, and then applying DPZ multiple to The Joint’s EBITDA as well as the company’s own precedent transaction multiple to its franchise EBITDA, we arrive at a stock price ~45% lower than today’s price.

While The Joint was a high-growth stock, valuation metrics were clearly not relevant. However, as the company’s store growth slows and it transitions to more of a company-owned store and franchise repurchase turnaround story, we think investors need to pay close attention to the valuation math above.

Conclusion

The Joint is severely lagging behind its guided pace of store openings for 2019. The Joint has also done a series of franchise repurchases – some of which are clearly facing distress, but all of which are at valuation multiples that do not provide any support for the Joint’s current stratospheric valuation. Investors should pay closer attention to the company’s recent franchise repurchase disclosures (all in amendments to 8-Ks) and should expect that management spend time on the upcoming earnings call talking about how and why they have been able to buy franchises at such rock-bottom prices if the franchise network is in fact in healthy condition.

Disclosure: I am/we are short JYNT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short JYNT. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. This article reflects the author's opinion at the time of publication. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.