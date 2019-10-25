Metso Corporation (OTCPK:MXTOF) Q3 2019 Results Conference Call October 25, 2019 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Juha Rouhiainen - Vice President of Investor Relations

Pekka Vauramo - President and Chief Executve Officer

Eeva Sipilä - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Klas Bergelind - Citi

Magnus Kruber - UBS

Max Yates - Credit Suisse

Andrew Wilson - JP Morgan

Erkki Vesola - Inderes

Juha Rouhiainen

Alright. Hello everybody this is Juha from Metso and I want to welcome you all to this conference call where we review and discuss our third quarter 2019 results. Those numbers will be presented by our President and CEO, Pekka Vauramo and CFO, Eeva Sipilä and after the presentation we are ready for questions. You can find quarterly presentation from our website and as always I remind you about the disclaimer found on the first slide.

Today is a busy day for everyone, so we try to limit this conference call to 60 minutes in total. So thanks again for joining us today and I will be handing over to Pekka. Please go ahead.

Pekka Vauramo

Good morning and good afternoon to everyone to our third quarter and results call. We are very happy to announce a very strong performance during the quarter three where we enjoyed very healthy market development overall and especially the strong development in services, strong orders in services and - in services. And then on the other hand the valves performance was exceptional also during the quarter.

On a slightly negative side we saw some hesitation or slowness in the decision making relating to new mining project which seems to be the theme very much at this moment in the market. There is nothing specific to the industry, we look at metal prices they are in fact firming up a little bit from previous levels. So that should be positive, but it is most likely the uncertainty that is around with regards to general economic environment at this moment.

High sales growth especial on the mix development, favorable mix development further improved our profitability and then that is of course visible then in the margins. McCloskey acquisition closed in October, as we announced early in the month, that one, and Metso Outotec and Neles transaction is proceeding according to plan and according to previous announcements.

Then when we look at numbers, order is 1% up from last year, flattish development as such, but I would say good result considering the environment that uncertainty that is around in our environment. Very strong sales performance up 19% and also good drop-through to EBITDA and we have taken the adjusted EBITDA into Euros here because now - because all M&A related actions, we had some adjustments items there.

So therefore in order to have numbers better comparable with the previously we have taken the adjusted EBITDA into use and this was 135 million or 14% of our sales. And that is clearly up from the numbers year before. And Eeva will come back to those adjustments later on what they are, but after the adjustments the operating profit 108 million, margin of 11.5 on group level.

We continue to have high inventories, unfortunately that is something we need to take access on and we will initiate them right away, indicating that we are not happy with the cash flow performance that we had during the quarter. But overall, I would say margin development very strong during the quarter.

Then looking at the segments starting for Minerals. Orders received 2% down, but at the same time services orders grew very strongly. The growth of orders was supported by acquisitions, if you remember we acquired and closed high service Company in Chile and we were able to book some new orders put us through that one. So they contributed to service orders. But also organic service order quarter growth was very good and was very strong.

Also very happy about the aggregates equipment performance which is slightly up in the quarter, which is seasonally typically very low quarter, third quarter is the slowest for us. For us before picking up then for the for the winter season as far as our sales are concerned, that is the time when distributors order equipment to be ready for delivery in springtime.

And the mining projects, I commented already earlier. Sales up 19% and both equipment and services contributed with the double-digit growth. Mix developed also very, very well and favorably, share of services being at 63%. And the Minerals' adjusted EBITDA margin improved 13.7%, while the comparable number year a ago was 11.3%. So very, very good strong drop-through and margin improvement over there.

In the Flow Control side, very strong quarter. Orders continue to grow at the double-digit and sales as well 16%. We continue to perform a double-digit growth rate on both of those as we have done over several quarters before this one as well. And this is of course, all good news and supports our process of spinning off the Flow Control independent business as well as it will be called, when the independent journey starts once the transaction closes.

And good improvement on adjusted EBITDA, there is not too many adjustment items or no adjustments at all. In Flow Control even though we are using adjusted EBITDA here, but it improved to 17.2, which is 2% improvement from a year before. So very good strong performance for Flow in oil lines.

And Eeva will go through financials more in detail.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you, Pekka. Good morning, good afternoon to everyone on my behalf as well. So Pekka already commented on the headlines, but perhaps a few additional comments. Really the orders of 894 million were really driven a lot by services symbol, both of our segments Minerals as Flow Control.

We come back to our outlook later in the presentation, but perhaps a good time to draw your attention to the fact that we face tougher order comparisons in Q4 and especially in Euros and in the Q1 2020, in both segments. The comparisons will be tougher than what we had in this quarter.

I’m also very pleased with the sales number of €933 million for the quarter. They turned out clearly better than we had estimated ourselves. Thanks for very strong delivery month in September. After the holiday season, getting our machine in all businesses to jump to site, such high gears is very encouraging.

Especially our Minerals services business did an excellent job, which is visible in the share of services remaining stable year-over-year in the Minerals segment and actually up from the first half of 2019. As opposed to our own and I believe your expectations as well. This better than estimate mix is well visible than in the profitability. And also very good mix in the Flow Control segment as well.

We had worked a lot on operational excellence in our supply chain. And clearly, September was proof of what we can achieve in deliveries. We have further work still ahead to ensure consistency of such performance. And Q4 includes a long holiday season, as you well know. But certainly that Q3 performance is encouraging.

As Pekka noted, we have taken back into use the profitability measure of adjusted EBITDA to help you follow on our operational performance. The impact of the closure of our South African foundry combined with rather significant cost on the preparations on Outotec and Neles transaction from spring until the recently launched prospectus, totaled an amount in Q3 that we felt needs to be separately reported on.

We then, for the sake of clarity took a similar view on the McCloskey transaction costs as well as even the small capital loss from the sale of our grinding media business in January. And all these together for nine-months period totaled €20.6 million of adjustments. And now these are all opened and detail is an additional table in our interim report so please do go there, if any further questions.

I would note that 14% adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter is closest to what we have come so far in our quest to reach our long-term finance targets at 15% EBITDA margin. One quarter doesn't take us there yet, but considering the starting point three years ago, I think I can say we have come a long way and the whole Metso team deserves the credit for this.

Based on our backlog, our mix in Q4 will be more equipment-driven than Q3 ended up being and then a kind reminder that we will include McCloskey business as of Q4 in the numbers. And as that is fully equipment business, we will also have a negative impact on to mix, and hence the segment margin expectations should take this into consideration when you go forward.

Final note from the income statement numbers is the tax rate, effective tax rate of 28%. If we include exclude the Q2 gain from winning on the earlier year disagreement with Finnish tax authorities, and this 28% serve as a good proxy for also your full-year estimates. Despite the adjustment our earnings per share of €1.52 is up 37% year-to-date.

The next slide shows that actually neither structural changes nor exchange rates had any significant impact on orders or sales of the quarter. The sales growth of 20% in the quarter is really almost fully organic.

And here again perhaps the good point to remind everyone that this chart will look different next time when we talk as mentioned in the McCloskey acquisition was just closed in the beginning of Q4 and that will then obviously be visible in the structural growth apart and we compare to Q4 performance a bit more than 30 months from now.

Moving to the balance sheet. So the total balance sheet is up close to €4 billion from €3.3 billion at the end of last year. Some growth in both intangible and tangible assets from this spring acquisition in Chile despite the divestiture in January visible in numbers.

Now the inventories are up some €100 million and receivables are up close to €200 million from the end of 2018. The liquid funds at the end of quarter were impacted by our funding arrangements for McCloskey, we do an early negotiated term loan right at the end of the quarter to be to close the acquisition in the first days of October compared to where we are now currently as of today, it is also worth noting that we paid earlier this month a bond of €174 million that matured at that point.

So moving forward the next slide presents net working capital and capital employed or built. Net working capital has risen to €755 million, this is clearly not satisfactory development as already noted as well. It weighs on our returns as it unnecessarily grows our capital employments and also it is up on our cash flow.

You see on the next slide really the cash flow angle. Now we have tied a significant part of our improved profitability in net working capital. During Q3 we were able to stocks the inventory build ups earlier in the year. Our supply footprint efficiency requires improvement to support short-term lead and logistic time that today are unnecessary tie capital.

Whilst we in the past have struggled with the availability in responding to the strong growth in the markets, we have overcompensated with higher inventories. Now as we have works further resolving those issues, we have been able to stop that overcompensation.

Yet in Q3 the 20% growth in sales continued to increase our accounts receivable and that was then the element putting pressure on the cash. We will be putting even more focus on net working capital going forward really this an important topic on that.

But one where we also feel that it requires a lot of smaller actions, there is no one sort of quick fix, but again, it's very much related to our operational excellence programs and we think we have a good track record to build on.

Maybe another point to mention on this slide is a capital expenditure. As indicated already, when we were heading into this year. We are seeing higher CapEx, the main initiatives being the foundry investment in India and new valves factory in China. And now the former foundry investment is now almost complete, so that obviously will have help the CapEx number going forward. The valves factory is progressing well, but still work will continue into 2020.

Moving then to my final slide contains some key performance indicators. Here I would highlight that we have reached approximately 20% return levels despite the unsatisfactory development on the working capital. And whilst gearing was up from 12% at year-end, 2.8% the net debt-to-EBITDA and interest coverage figures continued healthy.

With that, I hand it over back to our CEO. Pekka please.

Pekka Vauramo

Thank you, Eva. Few additional comments on recent developments in the strategic front. As noted earlier, we have closed McCloskey International acquisition, Canadian mobile crushing and screening equipment provider. And the closing date was October 1 on that one, so the numbers will be fully visible on our fourth quarter of the year. And if you recall, the annual sales volume of McCloskey is approximately €300 million.

Things haven’t gone very smoothly with McCloskey, we have already - we had our distributor days plus three weeks ago. And we launched some of the McCloskey products to Metso's distributors. McCloskey products branded and painted in Metso colors. So McCloskey continued its own dealer network, but some of the products will be enabled to - you will be able to use both in Metso side and McCloskey distribution side.

We launched altogether 19 new products on Metso side and this was very successful launch. Launch, we have already several orders for these from Metso’s distributors and this is really a practical step to show that there are revenue synergies but that can be reached with the right acquisition targets reasonably rapidly with that one.

Also moving on and continuing our supply footprint development. We did discontinue shutdown a foundry operation in South Africa in a place called Isithebe, that is not anymore producing. The final sort of cleanup work is ongoing at the factory and we have provided all the monies already that are required for shutting down that one.

We also entered in negotiations at the consumable sites in Sweden and we will hear about them once we are ready. And of course, we will continue to look into our supply footprint and we will be communicating about further access when the time is ready for that one.

You should not expect any tsunami of cost coming out of these ones, of course every time that we take an action there, there will be some costs. But as it looks like right now subject to market development as well at the same time, but like I said there will be cost, but you should not expect anything too major coming from that front.

R&D is still an issue for us, we need to continue to put more emphasis on R&D to make sure that our products are ready for today's requirements at all times. And our R&D expenditures now 1.7%. I think previously in the second quarter we reached 1.9%.

But there are fluctuations depending on how we book our prototype machines that we do book into R&D, how do we really take them from our sort of inventory to R&D cost. The growth year-on-year was €8 million, that sort of describes the activity level better than the percentage. Percentage was diluted also because of very strong growth in sales.

Metso Outotec and Neles transactions all together, financially, we are fully prepared for the transaction. I mean prospectus is out there as well as carve-out financials. We have secured funding for both Metso Outotec and future Neles. We do also have credit ratings for Metso Outotec from Moody's and preliminary one from Standard & Poor's. And bond consent solicitation is being finalized as we speak, right now.

In integration front, of course we are naturally still competitors. The only activity we can do at this moment is to plan for integration. And that work is ongoing at a steady pace and really pleased for the status at this moment where we are with that one.

Same probably for the Neles carve-out and preparations for spin-off. There is a strategy process ongoing in Neles and this is very much required now that it will be an independent company and the new strategy will be developed and based on that fact.

Next step really is the extraordinary general meeting of Metso and at the same time or at on the same day Outotec as well, on October 29th so next week, Tuesday. And we target to close this transaction in the second quarter of next year.

And then our outlook based on how we see the market, and if you remember we give sort of market outlook for the next six months. Based on where we stand currently, we do see that the market continues to remain at the current level and these applies both to equipment and services not too early there will be some fluctuation in the mix as we have described earlier on. But in the big picture we see that current level would continue in the markets on both. Thank you.

Juha Rouhiainen

Thanks, Eeva and Pekka. Operator, now we are ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from the line of Klas Bergelind from Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Klas Bergelind

Yes. Hi, Klas from Citi. So the first one is on the margin and minerals, obviously a very solid margins, but I’m trying to understand the moving parts better. R&D seems to be less the headwinds as compared to the second quarter. So I’m not well stepped on the margin and sometimes you gave us the mix impact on the margin. So I will start, R&D year-over-year the mix in basis points if you can and also that gives you the guidance on R&D and digital spend year-over-year for 2019 and perhaps into 2020.

Pekka Vauramo

Okay. Maybe I will start from the R&D. Of course we continue to increase our R&D efforts really as we move on here. But there again it’s incremental increases that we will do our aim over to say medium term is to reach in Metso side is to roughly 2.5% level and it’s going to several quarters before we are there and that 2.5 covers and also the digital development all together.

Then of course, mix is always really key issue for us and they will maybe could cover some parts on that fund, but we had really good performance on services during the quarter, we had some of record months in sort of services, volume level and at the same time also margins are developing favorably. Eeva.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. Good morning Klas and maybe still on the R&D, so you are right to note that the R&D spend in the Q3 was somewhat lower, that is purely will say related to the fact that when it is the holiday season in many of our R&D centers there is a bit less activity. So some of the R&D cost can be a bit lumpier, in the sense related to hardware type of expenditure. And that of course then requires the people to be in the office.

So like I said there is no change in the strategy, there will be a bit difference between the quarters quite - for sort of natural reasons. But then really on the mix, so I think what I tried to say year-over-year that the mix of equipment services was better, i.e. the fact that services was actually up sequentially as a share of revenue obviously did support the mix.

And then also within services I would say we had a very good mix and that is maybe the other element of the mix contributor. Nothing exceptional per say, these are things that we typically see and obviously they do fluctuate a bit. But obviously the margin, I would say is very much resolved of the strength of our aftermarket business. Not only the presence, but also really then the performance of the teams there.

Klas Bergelind

Okay, thank you. My second one is moving away a little bit from the mix and talking about the sales and productivity. I'm thinking about the bottlenecks we have previously that now have faded. But Pekka, if you could describe more of what Metso is doing better today year-to-date, the throughput, the supply chain, the factory, give some concrete examples of the sales that is now starting to come through?

Pekka Vauramo

Made some key investments and then gone through the processes where we have opened the bottlenecks. As one part of the action has been and was that we increased the inventory levels and we are right now taking those inventory levels down since we have a bit more visibility on consumption of all items.

And forgot to mention, there early on that we will initiate now more sort of rigorous inventory control principles in order to improve our cash flow and debt performance. But as we have done many, many things, we have paid attention to our delivery accuracy. Without going through the numbers, where we stand with that one, as that is fairly sensitive information, but we have improvement actions ongoing to improve that one.

And normally, if there are issues with the delivery accuracy, that normally is visible so also in the inventories and so forth. But we are taking further improvement actions in all of these areas. And obviously all of our businesses are equally in fairly similar position, when it comes to this one, because our consumables business we have been - that is where probably the most severe bottlenecks existing there, we have invested in our foundries, in our rubber plants and we continue to do that.

At the same time, why we closed our foundry in South Africa. We are investing to another foundry in India, where we still see first of all more capacity. But at the same time, we see also fairly good favorable cost development once we move from South Africa to India. So, these are the type of actions, we are improving availability, we are improving our cost position as well at the same time.

Klas Bergelind

Very good. My final one is on demand in mining and aggregates. We have heard from Epiroc that the pipeline is still very strong, but there are delays in the decision making. Could you comment on what you see in a little bit more detail for the downstream Pekka. And by commodity, please. Any changes by commodity that is down South? Perhaps, iron ore is a bit weaker. And then an aggregate service orders looks a bit weaker, but equipment orders were actually quite okay, if you could talk about India and whether we could see risk of incremental weakness on the aggregate side?

Pekka Vauramo

Alright. By commodity, really the recent development is that many of the commodity prices have in fact improved a little bit. The iron ore, there was a slump for a short period of time. But iron ore has bounced back and nickel price continues to be fairly high at this moment, even though it's going slightly downwards.

Zinc price has recovered. Copper price, slight recovery in that one. But all in all, if we take a longer perspective, all metal prices are still on reasonably good level. And that should not to be the concern in the industry for investments or for expenditure. Forgot to mention, the precious metals, they are also on good level. So really difficult to draw any conclusions between the different commodities and short-term.

Long-term of course, the outlook may differ a bit, Iron ore prices are holding well primarily because of production bottlenecks in Brazil primarily. Of course, remains to be seen what the situation in Chile and how that develops going forward. But Chile being one of the major copper producers, if the situation continues and mines are not producing that will be visible in the market in short-term.

Long-term, copper continues to look favorable as electrification of everything, not only traffic -transportation, but everything will need more copper. So that should look and boost the longer-term view on them. So, nothing really at this moment would be commodity driven. Maybe more so on uncertainty - on general economic environment that is causing the hesitation.

In aggregates side, yes, our services are of course - we sell more than half now with McCloskey, we sell through distributors. And then the services business that we have access through dealers is with spare parts and with consumables. The broader service work is business from our distributors and therefore the volume development is primarily geared towards equipment and some of the selected service items. And this is of course what is visible there. They are now, on our side.

Reading some of the commentary on an aggregate site, like said positive was that we were able to see a slightly higher volumes during the quarter in our aggregate, while we saw some of the market's comments recently where our competitors have reported destocking, dealers destocking and things like that.

We are still unaffected, because of those things and now of course, end of the year remains to be seen where the development goes, but right now with all the excitement that we have because of McCloskey and because of additional products in Metso's distribution. So I'm not too concerned of near-term things, but of course, economic environment there is a lot of uncertainty as I said already so many times.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you.

Eeva Sipilä

Maybe then on the India specific, you know I think on that one I think this would have - challenge in India has been - slightly disappointment is the fact that the market hasn’t recovered as quickly as we hoped after the election.

So, I think there is relative risk on further weakness, but of course as I said this has continued, drive on a bit longer than we thought and whilst now being certain policy initiatives that should support demand of aggregates going forward, we may be a bit hesitant to call it yet, but I don’t see sort of additional risk, it’s more a question that when would it start to sort of get back on the growth track.

Pekka Vauramo

That was like a small liquidity provides that did hit specially the contractors in India was relating to the non-banking finance sector, but most of the contractor side using and that has caused the delay.

Klas Bergelind

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Magnus Kruber from UBS. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Magnus Kruber

Hi, Pekka, Eeva, Juha. I want to continue on the aggregate topic here. I mean of course as you said you have seen weakness across the number of peers and destocking coming through. So first, why do you think that you have been effected by this so far. And how do you see sort of the secular supportive trend of your business really compared to the cyclical headwinds we start to see now into 2020?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes, of course aggregates markets are like, I have said several times that aggregates - and mining different markets aggregate is always the local one and then when it comes to local one needs to go through the markets one-by-one, we have already described what is happening in India and it’s not really much that is happening at this moment.

But in the contrary, market in China is very active Europe has continued to be I would say surprisingly strong, some slowness in North America that we have experienced. But there are office in smaller markets that are very active that have been surprisingly active in this year.

And then of course we have expanded our product range, we have entered in several OEM agreements with other mobile crusher manufacturers during the year and they are using Metso’s unit crushers on their mobile solutions.

Our last year's acquisition of Jonsson och Soner in Sweden has been able to grow the volume and has been able to open new markets also new export markets while it was primarily before only sort a Swedish supplier.

So there are several steps that we have taken successfully and we have different approaches in different markets. We also acquired minority shareholders - shareholding in our Chinese joint venture which is in aggregate business, and that is of course then giving us opportunities to develop our business further.

Magnus Kruber

Perfect. Thank you so much and similar to Klas's question on the Minerals. Could you give some details on sort of how you reached your margin from Q3 last year in the Flow Control business? What was the major driver?

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. I think Magnus, it's obviously the share of services is one things to note and then apart from that, I would say obviously the sort of volume leverage in that business typically has been good, we have worked hard because we think it - we thought this can be improved and we have demonstrated it and we still think there is potential as we then are able to get into a phase where we start to ramp the new China factory and the preparation initiative on ongoing So I think it's really around those two and in general we are sort of very sort of - very good performance really on getting the volume out and deliveries up.

Magnus Kruber

Okay. And which one do you think has been most important, the volume or the mix?

Eeva Sipilä

Well, I mean both are important. I would say that it's perhaps still the sort of operational efficiency in a way that has delivered a business where the offering is wide and there is a lot of complexity in the business. And when you master that complexity, it does reward itself. But it's easier said than done and as I said, certainly an excellent quarter in many ways.

Magnus Kruber

Just to book keeping ones. So could you give us an idea of what we should see the CapEx through 2020 I mean back with [indiscernible] investments?

Eeva Sipilä

Yes. As I mentioned when we were going through the sites. So of the two big initiatives, the foundry part is pretty much done, so we are able to ramp it up well, there is some final phase perhaps and then of course the China is well on its way, but we'll work, investments will still continue into in 2020.

On the general maintenance, on the other smaller investments that Pekka also referred to when discussing consumables specifically, I think we sort of have the bulk of that behind us. So we haven't really started to look at the sort of really on the detail 2020 plans, but my expectation would be that we have done a lot of the growth related requirements and then it should be more maintenance driven year.

Also considering that we do need to make sure the organization can focus on the ongoing Metso Outotec and Neles transaction and hence then that we'll probably move a bit focus from the previous and more sort of growth driven CapEx investments as well. But better to guide perhaps in a few months time when we talk again then on 2020.

Magnus Kruber

Absolutely. Just a quick one, I mean post-McCloskey, could you give us a sense of what the split will be between equipment and aftermarket in aggregates for you?

Eeva Sipilä

I don't have the numbers in my head, but I mean the big bulk, one could say that McCloskey is almost all equipment. I think we have said earlier that it's a sort of a single-digit percentage. The share of services business hasn't really been in focus. Obviously that is one area where we will work in the coming years to change that. But when it comes in, it is really an equipment-driven impact and hence why I was kind of flagging it to you and your colleagues earlier in the call.

Magnus Kruber

Thank you so much.

Eeva Sipilä

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Max Yates from Credit Suisse. Please go ahead, your line is now open.

Max Yates

Thank you. Just my first question would be around services. And I wanted to understand a little bit more around the 13% organic order growth that accelerates it there from kind of the first couple of quarters. Could you talk a little bit around sort of what exactly is driving that? Whether this is anything sort of structurally you are doing, better retention of your installed base, or whether this is actually just a dynamic of greater wear and tear of parts? So what exactly are you seeing there that is driving that is the first question.

Pekka Vauramo

I think there is two parts, one is of course the fact that we acquired HighService company in Chile, so that is one part that is driving it. But then of course the organic part is, of course, the far more important part important part in this report and we have had several actions ongoing already since beginning of 2018, where we took better control of our service business.

We have initiated actions to discontinue service contracts with very high level content and components which did not fulfill our profitability requirements. And we have done that work. So it's clearly an operational issue and we have been able to renegotiate most of them and establish the right and proper price escalation closes and even some raw material indexes into these agreements.

So this has been an action for us to improve the profitability and I think it's been a good basis to grow the services business then altogether.

Max Yates

Okay. And maybe just as a follow-up, because I mean, clearly on the Q3 margins on minerals, most of us were quite a long way off of the actual number, just when you talk about the fourth quarter sort of normalizing. I mean do we - just trying to help us quantify this, I mean do we view kind of H1 is normal, or do we think because of the things that you have talked about in services, we have kind of reached a structurally high level that could be sort of 13% or above going into the fourth quarter? Just to at least help us kind of calibrate that into the fourth quarter.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, of course a bit tricky to answer. I think I would answer it in a way that the service performance is following sort of logical and in a way structurally improved trend. The mix in any single quarter will vary and I think this was really sort of surprisingly strong service this quarter, we are also considering where we are in the cycle.

So that I think really was the one sort of the triggering part of the surprise. But I think maybe that where obviously sort of not - we are not sort of caving in on anything we have achieved as we sort of how we run the business.

I think there is been sort of very rigorous focus on improving the resilience of that business, because we know we are in a cyclical business and this recent slowness in new equipment order is a good reminder of that and hence sort of really to take the important asset we have in the stores basis is tremendously important.

But I think as I mentioned earlier in the call, we now look sort of our backlog what we are going into Q4 and our expectations is on equipment to take back a bit share and hence - and then really when you add the McCloskey addition to that and you should be a bit more cautiously not sort of taking away from that achievement per say.

Max Yates

Sure. And okay, and just finally, I just wanted to ask about the pipeline of large minerals orders and I mean just one thing I really wanted to understand is, when we talk to customers and when we look at kind of recent large projects that have been sanctioned, if I take something like Quellaveco, the [indiscernible] which are going to be constructed over the next sort of three or four years. When you talk about sort of orders in the pipeline, is the equipments orders still to come from projects like that that are already sanctioned, so we know the sanctioned - and we know the equipment orders are coming. But they are just taking sometime or actually is what we are waiting for, new Brownfield and Greenfield projects that needs to be sanctioned that will subsequently triggered the larger orders coming back. So just wanted to understand is there sort of wave of orders related to already sanctioned projects which we are waiting for or should we think about the triggers in new orders being sanctioning of new projects which are yet to come?

Pekka Vauramo

I think there are both, but more so I would say that there are still projects that are not yet are ready for customers to place orders and or even give the final go ahead. There is a very steady flow of those or a big number of those projects that we do see out there. And of course this uncertainty doesn’t help the decision and doesn’t speed up the decision making. But yes, there are some orders in the pipeline or some contracting in the pipeline that we don’t yet count as orders.

Max Yates

So just I mean to take Quellaveco as an example, you took some orders I think towards the end of the last year or early this year. Would you expect to see more orders come through or is your equipment content something like Quellaveco now largely done?

Pekka Vauramo

Individual projects, I don’t want to comment on that one for commercial reasons, but very often there is always some follow ups that do come from during the installation and especially when the production is started.

Max Yates

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Our next question comes to the line of the Andrew Wilson from JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Wilson

Hi guys. I have a few questions, please. Just on the mining side, we have obviously heard a lot about customers deferring orders and kind of waiting long on investment decisions. Is that having any impact in terms of pricing, either your own or your competitors in terms of obviously chasing what I guess is perhaps a lower level of activity and maybe we were hoping earlier in the year?

Pekka Vauramo

Yes. Of course, this is very competitive business and the bigger the packages are the tougher the terms then to be also including the pricing. And therefore it's important that we sort of are early on involved in these projects. So that we can build a package that suits best to customers. But there is no free rides that we would enjoy and we are not giving a free ride to our competitors either.

Andrew Wilson

But it doesn't sound from that comment that pricing dynamics are necessarily changing.

Pekka Vauramo

I haven't seen that changing. To a great extent, no.

Andrew Wilson

Okay. That is helpful. And just switching just onto the Flow side which is really thought of very much. Just interested on oil and gas in terms of what you are seeing across from the different segments. We heard sort of contrasting news Flow I guess in this reporting season. Just interested in terms of what you are seeing across your oil and gas exposures, please?

Pekka Vauramo

It's been an active part for us. We do see some softness in the U.S. market in oil and gas business for us and of course we are and as you know more a downstream hardly at all in the upstream and that is the more resilient part of the - and there is still the IMO 2020 that keeps us busy and some other developments as well that do keep us busy in oil and gas.

But of course, really the big positive for this year has been pulp and paper. At times, it’s sort of being when we let our order flow at times it's bigger than oil and gas. Gas for us seems that there is some continuation with the pulp and paper as well.

Andrew Wilson

Maybe if I just kind of ask a follow-up to that. Just on the, I guess the downstream oil and gas side. What are you seeing in terms of activity levels around the service in that business, I think we had seen sort of an improvement maybe 12 months or so ago and just interested how much of that was the bounce-back or how much kind of underlying momentum you are seeing in that business?

Pekka Vauramo

Service in valve side what we report - our service is really the service part of it and the spare part sales. Then on the other hand, there is the CapEx-driven project sales which is clearly if we could call it equipment sales, but in between there is quite a big part of business which is OpEx-driven. We call it day-to-day business and kind of day-to-day business and service business it's affine line whether you order some spare parts or whether you order a complete valve.

So, therefore, they should be looked at the same time, currently there is good demand in both. They both are with this sort of order rates. We do see strong demand for projects and really the big stories is on paper at this moment, but steady demand for our services as well, including the day-to-day business.

Andrew Wilson

That is helpful. If I can just ask one more, and it's maybe one for Eeva. It's a little bit kind of following up on Max's question earlier in terms of the revenues like the margin obviously came in ahead of where, certainly where consensus was. Can you just give us a little bit of help in terms of anything we need to think about on the phasing of the revenue? So excluding clearly McCloskey is going to make a difference. But just in terms of the organic sales in the revenues, anything you want to kind of highlight to us in terms of either Q4 or kind of as we are thinking to sort of 2020. Just I guess if I'm honest, just asking for a bit of help on that.

Eeva Sipilä

Yes, I mean you well aware of the fact that the second half tends to be slower in aggregate. So that is of course coming this year as well, Q3 already was seasonally weaker now I think it will be very interesting to follow how the sort of order intake starts to come in from the dealers, because that is a clear indication of how they see the market in 2020.

On the margin equipment side, I mean it's really everything we are recognizing as revenues is order taken some quarters back. So irrespective of the slowness of the new orders coming in, we are pushing the backlog, so I don't see sort of really big issue. The challenge of course for you as well as for us as well is that it's not a sort of linear line, the technical completion and hitting certain milestones required for revenue recognition is of course has an impact on the outcome and it's really difficult for us to really give you much more insight into that.

Generally, I would say that on the services side, on the mining we have had such a sort of healthy market and really strong growth that you should expect those to be sort of have a slightly longer lead times to deliver. It was really in the early part of the cycle where the sort of order is coming in, came quite quickly into sales apart from some other sort of availability challenges we have.

But now obviously, sort of as discussed, the availability situation is much better. But then again, we just have longer lead times and as well also the HighService business is long-term service contracts which we will recognized over 20 year period type of thing. So that is maybe the one thing I can think of for you to sort of balance that you don't sort of get too excited over one quarter order intake and dump it into deliveries and in the following quarter. That will not be the case.

Andrew Wilson

That is helpful. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Erkki Vesola from Inderes. Please go ahead, you line is now open.

Erkki Vesola

Hi good afternoon. Pekka, after the second quarter, you said that you had several interesting orders on the mining side but we are in finalization stage, but you were not able to move them into the second quarter. I mean what happened with this order and where was the magnitude of this roughly speaking?

Pekka Vauramo

We haven’t announced any single orders as such. In general when we compare with some of the other players in the industry, our orders tend to be smaller in size and do not sort of reach those limits. We were able to book some, but some of those are still hanging up in the area and there is some further ones that like I said earlier we have contracted, but we have not - we cannot book them in our order books yet.

Erkki Vesola

And you would like to give any kind of ballpark to get thought these orders, if you tend to maybe.

Pekka Vauramo

Yes, well that is probably the ballpark yes. Some tens of millions. Yes.

Erkki Vesola

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And as there are no further questions registered at the moment. I will hand the word back to the speakers for closing comments. Please go ahead.

Juha Rouhiainen

Alright. Thank you. We have used our 60 minutes. We appreciate your questions and discussions. This concludes our third quarter results conference call. We will be back with fourth quarter and full-year results sometimes early February next year. So in the mean time, we hope to see you soon and enjoy your weekend. Thank you. Bye, bye.