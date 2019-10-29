NetDragon: Potential Upside Persists Despite Increased Domestic Gaming Regulatory Risk

We anticipate the company is well-positioned to take advantage of its total addressable market in the mobile gaming markets in both China and overseas.

Investment Thesis

In this article we will focus on the gaming segment of NetDragon (HK: 0777) or (OTCPK: OTC:NDWTY). The company is currently up approximately 53% YTD and is trading at HKD 18.26. In our view, the stock price currently seems undervalued due to negative sentiment eminating from several political factors that we think NetDragon is less exposed to. Those negative sentiment drivers include the U.S.-China Trade dispute, the crisis in Hong Kong and the restrictive policy of Chinese authorities targeting the gaming industry.

Netdragon is not in an industry that is exposed to the US-China trade war. It is a software company that has most of its clients in China or globally. Also, most of its operations are located in China. Therefore, the political crisis in Hong Kong shouldn't have any significant material impact on its business operations.

We believe that investors are still concerned about the restrictive regulatory policy over new mobile game releases. Therefore they assume slowdown of the entire gaming industry in China. On the other hand, we have shown through our analysis that the company is well-positioned to offset any delays of new mobile game release, because of its stable PC user base. Besides, mobile conversions of flagship IP titles are more likely to get approved compared to other mobile game releases directly out of the pipeline. Therefore we believe that the stock is undervalued compared to the general perception of other investors. Moreover, we anticipate that as the company increases its scale of gaming segment, it can improve its profitability to levels of a pure software-related business model.

Our analysis suggests that NetDragon's robust business performance will continue to be driven by an increasing number of new as well as returning users in its gaming segment. We recommend that investors buy this company with a price target of HKD 36.00 for NetDragon.

GAMING BUSINESS

“Mobile games revenue soared by 76.2% year-over-year, while PC games revenue growth remained robust at 47.5% year-over-year. We also performed well in the overseas markets and recorded 52.1% increase in revenue year-over-year. As a result of strong top line growth and positive operating leverage, gaming business’s core segmental profit surged by 85.4% year-over-year.”

Management has emphasized that new playing features are one of the most significant growth drivers of user penetration and retention rates. For instance, the most popular servers enable users to leave feedback about new innovations or any kind of enhanced visual content. From feedback, the company incorporates particular new playing features into its underlying game and potentially in other vital games as well. In our opinion, this type of collaborative approach with gamers will truly enhance gaming content and playing features to satisfy users’ needs and requirements. Consequently, as a result of optimized customer service, the company can develop a robust sticky customer base over the long run. Loyal users will likely be willing to try any kind of new games or expansion packs in development as well as to use existing IPs in all of the available modules. In addition, that could reduce further concentration risk as currently, the majority of revenues come from in-house developed flagship IP titles - Eudemons, Heroes Evolved and Conquer online.

For instance, Eudemons online is one of the most valuable china’s IP given that users can enjoy several different versions of the game on their web-based browser, PC or on their cellphones. Despite the increasingly restrictive regulatory policy over new mobile game releases, IP crossover will enable the company to maintain high user playing time on most of its platform. As our fellow SA Author has previously mentioned, another important growth driver is the age of Eudemon gamers, which are around 30 years old. They create a robust, stable user base that prefers to play PC games over any other version. Furthermore, PC-reliant customer structure gives the company enough buffer to maintain healthy IP growth even in the case of any kind of regulatory delays of highly anticipated Eudemons II in H1 2020. We believe that the upcoming mobile release of Eudemons II is capable of generating annual gross billings in the range of RMB 100 - 150 million. That range equals the gross billings of combined mobile and pocket versions of Eudemons back in H2 2018. In addition, the upcoming expansion packs of EO Century and EO Legends over the next 12 months will lead to higher user numbers and enhanced content with additional new game features.

When it comes down to gaming pipeline, the company is primarily focused on MOBA (Heroes Evolved), SLG (Heroes of Ages) and previously mentioned MMO (Eudemons versions) type of games.

“We have a robust pipeline with over 10 new games under development or in testing stage, including Eudemons II, Heroes Evolved “Thrones”, Battle of Giants, Cyber Legends and Vow of Heroes. We are in a position to launch multiple new games with different genres in the second half of the year, as we see a gradual opening up of new game licensing approvals by regulatory authorities.” (Source: Earnings Release)

Several new games in the pipeline like Heroes of Ages and SLG have already been launched in Beijing. However, they have to go through additional regulatory formalities to be available in the entire mainland China. Nevertheless, management anticipates that it can achieve RMB 50 million revenues of SLG related games in both domestic and overseas markets. Given that the overall gaming industry in China was negatively impacted by regulatory restrictions over the last year, we don’t see it as a massive downside in the case of NetDragon. For instance, the company has a strong, loyal user base of existing flagship games like Eudemons and Heroes Evolved. Therefore it is comfortable with a slightly slower launch of new mobile games in the pipeline. We believe that NetDragon can even take advantage of longer testing cycles of upcoming releases by entering overseas markets first. For instance, after receiving initial feedback from international users, the company can enhance its mobile game content or even develop new features or visual designs with partner companies. In that case, once Chinese regulators approve new mobile game releases, they will create a better value proposition for end-users, thus leading to higher revenue growth rates over the long run.

Another important growth driver is partnerships with key companies in the Chinese gaming ecosystem. For instance, collaboration with Bili Bili (BILI) will be helpful to promote MMO games and help the company with the game design or visual appearance of the principal characters. On the other hand, collaboration with Tencent is focused on several games in pipeline like MOBA-related game Cyber Legends, which is currently undergoing testing phase. In addition, management noted during the most recent earnings call about the collaboration with major Japanese brands that can bring new vitality to existing IPs, as for example, the visual appearance of heroes figures.

In terms of brand awareness, the company is collaborating with well-known artists and movie stars as well as important institutions in China. In addition, the company is organizing regular contests with hefty prize pools for both professional and non-professional gamers as well.Therefore lots of active users spend a lot of time watching live broadcasts of particular competitions or live-streams of the most popular players on streaming platforms like the one from Huya Inc. (HUYA) or Doyu Inc. (DOYU).

FINANCIALS

NetDragon has three primary business models, namely: (1) Gaming, (2) Education, and (3) others.

We like to take on a more conservative stance as compared to street consensus. We believe that the company revenue will hit RMB 6.95B by 2020. Gaming revenue increased by 51.6% YoY in H1 2019, driven by robust demand for both flagship PC and Mobile games combined with strong marketing and promotion initiatives.

“One of the major marketing initiatives we carried out during the period was cross-industry collaboration with renowned celebrities and brands to enhance the market influence of our Eudemons IP in the first half of the year.” (Source: Earnings Release)

In addition, the company has been decreasing its costs and expenses over recent years, primarily driven by the higher proportion of gaming and software-related revenues. For example, as the company organically grows its number of active and paying users, it faces lower sales & marketing expenses. As a result, the gross profit margin had increased from 56.4% in 2017 to 60.5% in 2018.

The total operating profit margin improved significantly from 1.1% in 2017 to 11.9% in 2018. In fact, both gross and operating margin improved even further in 1H19. Management noted that it was driven by improved operating leverage of gaming business combined with the ongoing transition into the higher share of the SaaS business model of the education segment. Both enterprises are labelled by higher gross and operating margins compared to the previous hardware dominant education segment. In addition, we anticipate a gaming revenue CAGR of 31.25 % over the next three years.

Consequently, we anticipate that a higher proportion of gaming revenues combined with a software-related business model of the education segment will lead to improved overall gross and operating margins over the long run.In fact, they are at the moment at the highest levels as compared to historical performance.We anticipate that both operating and gross margin to expand over a hundred basis points in 2020 and onwards.

Below is a projection of the company's performance into 2021.

Valuation

Major Chinese internet companies are currently trading around a 4x price to sales ratio. On the other hand, NetDragon is only trading at 1.67x price to sales. We don't think NetDragon deserves to trade at less than half the price to sales ratio of its closest peers such as Tencent(TCHEY) or Netease(NTES). We believe that one of the reasons for such a gap might be the lower interest of international investors as well as limited coverage from Wall Street analysts of NetDragon compared to both gaming giants. In our opinion, NetDragon should at least trade at about 2.5x price to sales.

Using NetDragon 2021e revenue with a 2.5x price-to-sales ratio, we believe the company should be worth about HKD 36.00 per share what makes up about 100% upside potential. We anticipate that the increase of the stock price will be driven by the high-growth gaming business, as the company has a robust pipeline of new games in development combined with the additional mobile release of existing flagship PC games like upcoming like Eudemons II. Furthermore, we believe that its existing IP portfolio combined with active overseas expansion initiatives makes it well-positioned to offset any kind of Chinese regulatory restrictions targeting new releases of mobile games since 2018. As such, we recommend investors should start accumulating NetDragon given that it's exceptionally cheap now compared to its historical levels.

According to the figure above, NetDragon’s stock price has achieved a higher return compared to its benchmark - HSI Index so far in 2019. We believe that the company is more immune compared to the other companies in the HSI Index to unfolding events of the ongoing U.S. - China trade war combined with the recent political crisis in Hong Kong. Therefore we believe that in the case of a more severe correction of HSI Index, the stock price might become under pressure over the short run.

Another critical short-term challenge over our valuation might be the unexpected deterioration of the political crisis in Hong Kong. Even though the company has most of its operations in China, international investors might start selling HSI Index related instruments, which would put pressure on most of the stocks traded on HKEX. On the operational side, we mentioned in our next section, some of the key risks which might put the stock price performance and our valuation under pressure.

Risks

General macroeconomic risks of the Chinese economy, especially with all of the potential adverse effects of the present trade war with the U.S.

The company may experience an intensified competitive pressures from the major domestic gaming companies like Tencent, Netease or Kingsoft.

The company may experience a lower-than-expected monetization of Netdragon's flagship IP titles, which would lead to lower gaming revenues.

Potential regulatory constraints as mobile game developers might face even more restrictions on the number of annual releases combined with the type of gaming genres.

Given the current political situation in Hong Kong, investors may fear companies trading on the Hong Kong exchange. Moreover, Hong Kong is expected to fall into a recession due to issues in the domestic market. However, NetDragon's actual operation is in China, and most of its clients and customers are in China or in major international markets. Therefore, there should not be any significant material impacts on NetDragon. If anything, now may be the best time to accumulate these shares due to misperceptions in the market.

We recommend investors to accumulate the shares traded in the Hong Kong exchange. In case their brokerage firm allows them access to the Hong Kong market, the Average Daily Volume of 867,218 shares represents sufficient liquidity even for institutional investors. In addition, international investors should keep in mind all of the associated trading fees of buying shares in the HKEX combined with potential adverse effects of the USD/HKD exchange rate fluctuations.

HKEX Day's Range 18.04 HKD - 18.48 HKD 52 Week Range 11.28 HKD - 24.50 HKD Volume 501,000 BETA (3Y Monthly) 0.97

Conclusion

Overall, given the current steady growth rate and total addressable market of the gaming industry in China, we find as the critical catalyst that NetDragon's strategy and attempt to concentrate its business model into a higher proportion of gaming business. In addition, that will lead to gross and operating margins expansion, which will enable the company to maintain a strong market position in both the domestic and international markets. Consequently, it will position the company to create substantial value for its shareholders in the long run as well. We reiterate our recommendation to buy NetDragon with a target price of HKD 36.00 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.