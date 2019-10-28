Why I Do Not Trust Tesla's Books

On Oct. 23, 2019 Tesla (TSLA) reported a tiny profit. The difference with last quarter was about $500 million. That's remarkable because Tesla reduced prices at the beginning of the third quarter. See also here. Could it be a fabricated profit? That is difficult to say before the 10-Q comes out.

But there are certainly many red flags in Tesla’s books. Because of these red flags and the extremely high valuation based on fundamentals, Tesla presents a rare shorting opportunity. After the unjustified pop related to the earnings announcement and the subsequent investor presentation that opportunity got even better. So below I discuss important issues with the financial statements of Tesla.

Accounts receivable

In Sept. 30, 2018, accounts receivables suddenly doubled to nearly $1.2 billion. Tesla’s accounts receivables were still $1.1 billion on Sept. 30, 2019. However its retail customers pay upfront. The $1.1 billion could be from fleet sales though. With an average sales price of about $55k that translates to over 20,000 cars. To me that seems a bit much considering Tesla sold about 95,000 cars in the second quarter. Moreover I would expect fleet sales are somewhat volatile between quarters. At the same time accounts receivables were pretty constant since Sept. 30, 2018 (in millions of dollars):

Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 1155 949 1047 1147 1128

Source: Tesla's presentation on October 23, 2019.

So far Tesla has not given a satisfactory explanation for this issue. In the third quarter of 2018 it attributed the increase to that quarter ending on a Sunday. But the recent quarter did not end on a Sunday.

Inventory

In the second quarter of 2019 Tesla had $1.6 billion of finished goods inventory. Assuming a generous $300 million of finished batteries and finished solar equipment there's still the equivalent of more than 39,000 cars in inventory, based on an average sales price of $55k per car during that quarter. With 95,000 deliveries in the quarter and delivery times of less than two weeks in the US and about five weeks for the rest of the world, I find an implied 5.3 weeks of finished goods inventory high. I do not think Tesla needs to have that much of inventory because of the limited configuration options for the cars.

Tesla has not published its finished goods inventory for Sept. 30, 2019, yet. But we know total inventory went up by $200 million, despite having delivered about 1,000 cars more than it produced. It might be possible to explain the $200 million increase from a reversal of inventory impairments in the second quarter. Without doubt the 10-Q will give us more information.

Cash balance

In November 2018 Musk said Tesla was nearly bankrupt in 2018. He mentioned cash bleeding as the cause for the near bankruptcy. Most likely the company nearly ran out of cash when it had to invest much in inventory as part of the ramp up of Model 3 sales.

That was at the end of the third quarter. However the company reported nearly $3 billion of cash at the end of the third quarter of 2018. How was that possible? We simply do not know. Tesla has never given a satisfactory explanation. Some people think Panasonic has given the company a rebate. See here and for more discussion here.

In December 2018 the company did not repay a relatively small loan. Instead the loan was rolled forward to January 2019. In January 2019 this loan was rolled again and then again in April 2019 and again in June 2019. Now Tesla has to pay this loan in December. See the paragraphs on the "Term Loan" in the notes with title "Long-term debt obligations" in the 10-Q for June 30, 2019, and the annual report over 2018. After the loan was extended the company reported almost $5 billion of cash on its balance sheet for June 30, 2019. If the company has enough cash why doesn’t it pay back this small loan? The company still has not paid back the loan despite a cash balance of $5.3 billion. Tesla has never given a satisfactory explanation for this issue.

On March 31, 2019, Tesla reported $2.2 billion of cash. But in the beginning of May Tesla raised $2.35 billion in shares and convertible debt. With cash balances of $5.0 billion and $5.3 billion at the end of the second and third quarter of this year the company has not used the cash. Why raise when you do not need the money?

When researching deep value stocks I often come across companies doing transactions that do not make sense. Generally such stocks have terrible returns. In particular beware of companies with excessive cash piles combined with small or large current debts.

Lastly on Sept. 30 the cash balance was $5.826 billion and on June 30 it was $5.449 billion, including restricted cash. The average of these numbers is $5.638 billion. At the same time Tesla earned only $17 million of interest income. At an interest rate of about 1.7% the implied average cash balance during the quarter is about $4.0 billion. So the cash balance could vary between $1.8 billion above the implied average and $1.8 billion below the implied average, or $2.2 billion.

Is $2.2 billion of cash enough? Tesla has to repay at least $700 million of debt before the end of this year. Again see note 11 with title "Long-term debt obligations" in the 10-Q for June 30, 2019. If sales disappoint losses could be easily $500 million or more in the fourth quarter. Moreover sales are expected to disappoint even more next year. I suppose the current cash balance is sufficient for this quarter but maybe not enough for the first quarter of next year.

Customer deposits

Before the Model 3 went into production people were able to order the car if they placed a refundable deposit of $1,000. Many people indeed ordered the Model 3 and paid the deposit. That gave the company hundreds of millions of free money. One would expect this backlog to be gone by now. Backlog for the more luxury variants was depleted in the US and Europe already in the second quarter of 2019. In the third quarter much of the remaining backlog was depleted after introducing the Model 3 in the UK and Australia.

So one would expect customer deposits to go down again from fulfilling orders from the backlog. It happened but only partly, see the table below (in millions of dollars):

Quarter End Customer deposits December 31, 2017 854 March 31, 2018 983 June 30, 2018 942 September 30, 2018 906 December 31, 2018 793 March 31, 2019 768 June 30, 2019 631 September 30, 2019 665

Source: Tesla's forms 10 and the investor presentation on October 23, 2019.

I would expect people do not pay their car more than one week in advance. Then in the recent quarter (13 weeks) 97,000 delivered cars implies customer deposits of (97k/13) X average sales price = (97k/13) X 55k = $410 million.

But that overestimates customer deposits at the end of the quarter. From many observations we know Tesla sells close to half of the cars in the last month of the quarter. See for example here and here. Sales in the first week of the new quarter are generally much smaller than the total number of cars sold in the previous quarter divided by 13. Therefore I would expect customer deposits also are smaller than what my proportional reasoning suggests.

Lastly I find the customer deposits too high because in the recent quarter there also were $11.6k of accounts receivables outstanding per delivered car. That number suggest lots of cars have not been paid upfront. Without doubt it's some kind of accounting magic to have so many cars prepaid and at the same time so many cars paid after delivery.

Of course there might be another explanation. It's just Tesla keeps its mouth shut about it.

Capex

Since the beginning of this year the company is building a new factory at an enormous speed (reportedly) in Shanghai, China. The company says it's already producing cars on a trial basis. I estimate a car factory costs at least a billion but probably $2 billion to build, including equipment. But where's the capex? See the table below, again amounts in millions of dollars.

Quarter End Capex March 31, 2019 280 June 30, 2019 250 September 30, 2019 385

Source: Tesla's presentation on October 23, 2019.

In total the capex was $915 million over the first nine months of this year. I do not think you can build a big car factory from this. Furthermore this number includes capex for maintaining and improving the three factories in the US. In the fourth quarter of 2018, when the company produced the Model 3 at similar quantities as last quarter, capex was $354 million. I do not think the company spent significant amounts on the Chinese factory back then.

It's possible that from January 2019 the company did not spend any capex on the US factories and instead spent all its reported capex in Shanghai. I find that very unlikely. This would not be sustainable and would probably create big manufacturing problems. But on the other hand it's also unlikely Tesla invested much money in the Chinese factory because then we would expect property, plant and equipment to have increased more. This line in Tesla’s reporting decreased from $11.33 billion at the end of 2018 to $11.246 billion at the end of September 2019.

Free cash flow

Over the third quarter the company reported $756 million cash flow from operations and a negative $486 million cash flow from investments. So free cash flow was $270 million.

There's an easy formula for computing free cash flow from the income account and the balance sheet:

Free cash flow = income from operations net of tax – the change in net operating assets.

See also Stephen Penman’s book Financial Statement Analysis And Security Valuation.

Let’s check Tesla’s reported free cash flow using this formula. The company reported income from operations of $261 million and $26 million of tax. So net of tax income from operations was $235 million. For Tesla almost all assets are operating assets, except for cash. Similarly almost all liabilities are operating liabilities, except for debt. To simplify further I take the lines “debt and finance leases” in Tesla’s reporting as non-operating liabilities, so as debt. With the formula I compute free cash flow of minus $32 million. Quite a difference with the reported $270 million! By the way, I consider restricted cash to be an operating asset. But if I counted it as a non-operating asset the computed free cash flow is even lower.

See the table below for details, numbers in millions of dollars:

September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 1: Total Assets 32,795 31,873 2: Cash 5,338 4,955 3: Total Assets – Cash = (1) -(2) 27,457 26,918 4: Total Liabilities 25,313 24,724 5: Debt and finance leases 13,343 13,026 6: Total Liabilities - Debt and finance leases = (4) -(5) 11,970 11,698 7: Net operating assets = (3) -(6) A: 15,487 B: 15,220 10: Change in Net operating assets = (A)-(B) 267 11: Operating income - tax 235 FCF = (11) -(10) -32

Source: own computations based on Tesla's presentation on October 23, 2019.

The problem with this analysis is that for the third quarter Tesla has not reported debt separately from finance leases that could be part of the operating assets. The 10-Q will shed more light on this. As an extra check I have used the formula to compute the free cash flow in the second quarter from the 10-Qs for the first and second quarter:

June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 1: Total Assets 31,873 28,913 2: Cash 4,955 2,198 3: Total Assets – Cash = (1) -(2) 26,918 26,715 4: Total Liabilities 24,722 22,875 5: Debt 11,366 10,000 6: Total Liabilities - Debt = (4) -(5) 13,356 12,875 7: Net operating assets = (3) -(6) A: 13,562 B: 13,840 10: Change in Net operating assets = (A)-(B) -278 11: Operating income - tax -187 FCF = (11) -(10) 91

Source: own computations based on forms 10 for March 31 and June 30, 2019.

Using the 10-Qs for the first and second quarter I compute a free cash flow of about $600 million. On the other hand using the simple formula only gives $91 million of free cash flow. Again the difference between the simple formula and free cash flow computed from the official cash flow statement is very high.

A weak point of the formula is that accounting rules require certain cash flows to be put in the “cash flows from operations” section, while they are in fact “cash flows from financing.” I have tried to correct for this effect and found such a correction increases the difference with the simple formula and the official cash flow statement.

By the way you might have noticed an inconsistency in the two tables. Here I just follow Tesla’s own reporting. Tesla reports $2 million higher total liabilities in the presentation in the recent 8-K than in the 10-Q over the second quarter. It's not important and it could be just a clerical error. But such a difference is not a surprise for a company with highly suspicious reporting.

Bottom line

There are so many questions around Tesla’s reporting I think this cannot be right. With Tesla’s extreme overvaluation I suppose time will work against the company.

I do not have any doubt Tesla’s operations will continue to result in heavy losses. I think the company underestimates warranty expense, it underspends on service in general and it's a matter of time before the many lawsuits against Tesla will start to weigh on the financials.

I do not know if the shenanigans as perceived by me have been intentional. But to hide further losses shenanigans (as perceived by me) could get more absurd. At some point investors will wake up. If not, a series of dilutions will kill the stock price. Despite the reported $5.3 billion of cash on the balance sheet I expect the company will raise again this year, probably in November.

With a capital raise ahead, probably very soon, I expect the stock price to go down to previous levels. Only with real growth companies a capital raise does not harm the stock price and Tesla is not one of them. See here. In May Tesla raised through issuing mainly convertible debt and some shares. The stock went down to below $180 in the few weeks after this dilution. I would not be surprised a new raise will be through issuing new shares only. Because of this difference and the recent pop I expect a larger decline in the stock price than in May when Tesla chooses to dilute again.

For investors who are still long the pop is a gift of heaven to dump their shares. I expect many will do just that. And short sellers will of course short more. The current unexpected pop might wipe out some with a too large a position. Furthermore many have hedged with call options and do not forget there will always be new money available for this extremely attractive opportunity. For example I have no doubt the January 2022 $100 put options currently at $10 will increase at least 9 fold in value in slightly more than two years.

So my opinion: strong sell!

