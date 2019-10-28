A Look At RNC Minerals' Turnaround Plan

(Source: RNC Minerals)

Introduction

Last time I covered RNC Minerals (OTCQX:OTCQX:RNKLF) and the Beta Hunt gold mine in Australia, I was focused on the company’s current issues and recent failures. However, RNC at the moment is a turnaround story with former Klondex Mines CEO Paul Huet and I think it’s worth analyzing the company’s game plan for the future and the route the new CEO is likely to take to turn this ship around.

The main challenges

As I mentioned before, following the historic Father's Day Vein discovery at Beta Hunt, RNC embarked on a 40,000-meter drill program at the project which boosted measured and indicated resources to 944 koz of gold. However, the company has largely failed to find the extensions of the high-grade gold mineralization. This is no easy task as everything at Beta Hunt is locally faulted. What Huet needs to do is help RNC prove that it can be a profitable gold miner based on the current resource. Sure, the high-grade coarse gold jewelry boxes capture media headlines and bring a lot of investor attention, but it's now clear the company can’t rely solely on them to make Beta Hunt sustainable.

Another large challenge for RNC that many seem to be overlooking is the incredible burden of royalties on Beta Hunt. At the moment, Maverix Metals (MMX) has a 6% gross revenue royalty plus a 1.5% NSR royalty on gold production from the mine. Additionally, Western Australia has a 2.5% royalty on recovered gold from Beta Hunt. Regarding the Higginsville assets, which include the Baloo open-pitwhich RNC is currently mining, Morgan Stanley (MS) owns a 1.75% NSR.With all of these combined, this is a monstrous level of royalties for any mine in the world and will make it hard for RNC to squeeze a profit from its operations.

In May 2019, RNC announced the acquisition of the Higginsville mill and mining operations south of Beta Hunt for A$50 million in cash and shares. It looks like a good deal as the 1.4Mtpa mill alone can save C$16 per tonne milled or C$22.4 million per year. It also comes with measures and indicated gold resources of 1.2 Moz. The issue here is that the mill is starting to show its age and there could be issues and disruptions in the future. The mill started operations in the summer of 2008 and its most notable issues were in 2018 when there was significant downtime with the crushing circuit and fine ore bin. The fine ore handling systems succumbed to the abrasive nature of the Mt. Henry banded iron ores and this led to major maintenance repairs.

This cheap mill can prove to be very costly if something breaks down again.

Huet’s plan for the future

At Klondex, Huet’s big move was to raise more than $100 million to buy the Midas mine and mill for $83 million and use the remainder to pay debt, drill for high-grade gold and increase gold production at lower costs. I think RNC’s path is looking very similar at the moment.

The company used cash and shares to buy Higginsville and then raised more money to pay down debt. It plans to drill more meters at Beta Hunt to convert resources to proven and probable reserves and the numbers should be out before the end of 2019. This is crucial as the mine doesn’t have a 2P reserve at the moment while the historical open pit 2P reserve at Higginsvile is just 367 koz.

In October, RNC forecast producing 42,000 to 49,000 ounces gold at AISC of $1,150 to $1,250 per ounce in H2 2019. These are a pretty high cost and Huet has several ideas how to reduce them.

Since the Higginsville acquisition, Beta Hunt’s cost per tonne has dropped to below $20 and Huet hopes this can drop to below $17 per tonne. The game plan is to team up with other mining companies to buy in bulk from vendors, limit turnover in mining personnel as well as reduce or eliminate the royalties. Ultimately, Huet aims to cut AISC at Beta Hunt to below $1,000 per ounce. It’s a tough task, but he has experience on his side. The big question is how RNC going to pay for those royalties. No matter the path, it’s likely to result in significant dilution.

Conclusion

RNC will focus on showing that Beta Hunt can operate economically at the average grade since finding coarse gold has proven difficult. I think this is the right direction for the company as it can’t rely on this type of discovery due to the nature of the deposit.

The mill isn’t new and has a history of breaking down so it’s crucial for the company to avoid issues.

RNC also has to do something about those royalties and talks with Morgan Stanley already have started.

Huet did an amazing job at Klondex and his game plan at RNC is very similar but I think that the latter is just too overvalued at the moment.

Even if we assume that all measured and indicated reserves at Beta Hunt are turned into reserves and that AISC drop to $1,000 per ounce without any dilution or debt, the company still seems very expensive.

The latest gold miner I covered on SA is Hummingbird (OTCPK:OTCPK:HUMRF), which plans to produce some 130,000 ounces of gold at AISC of around $850 per ounce in 2020 and is valued at less than $120 million. It’s also a turnaround story, but at least a completed one. RNC still has a lot of work to do and yet it's currently valued at almost $180 million.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HUMRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.