Schlumberger's Outlook Falls Short Of An Imminent Recovery

Schlumberger's Recovery Looks To Delay

Schlumberger (SLB) is the largest oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) company by market capitalization. Improved wireline activity in the international markets is benefiting sales growth in recent quarters. The stock is overvalued compared to peers, and so, I do not think it can outperform the industry anytime soon. However, SLB has enough depth, both financially and operationally, to make a strong comeback once the energy market environment improves.

Schlumberger has been investing in upgrading its technologies to respond quickly to the upstream companies' changing needs. Although there has been an increase in offshore activity, it is yet to benefit the company's financials because the pressure on the pricing base has kept the margin tight. It recorded a significant impairment charge concerning the Smith International business and the pressure pumping business in North America in Q3, which reflects the current challenges in the industry. The management does expect a recovery in North America before late in 2020.

Strategies To Address The Growth Issue

The oilfield services companies are constrained by the upstream companies' capex budget cut and excess supply of fracking equipment in North America onshore. Pricing for the companies' offerings has stayed under pressure as the crude oil price turned south in the past year. To protect margin, typically, the companies have looked to rely on technological improvement and efficiency enhancement.

For Schlumberger, the strategies are revolving around a fit-for-basin technology, including NeoSteer at-bit steerable system and Aegis drillbit technology that drive the customers' performance. One of its most recent additions to technology has been MonoFlex, a new dual-connection fracturing fluid delivery system. In the Permian Basin, SLB has worked with Occidental (OXY) to create an integrated operations and logistics center. On top of that, the company has introduced BroadBand Shield fracture control technology, which limits fracturing into nearby wells. In the Permian, the company deployed BroadBand and WellWatcher Stim for Callon Petroleum (CPE) to avoid parent-child well interference. BroadBand has also been used for services provided in Whiting Petroleum (WLL) in two new infill wells. To augment the technological innovations, in October, SLB and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) forged a joint venture - Sensia, which will be a digitally enabled, integrated automation solutions provider.

Schlumberger has been optimizing its SPM (Schlumberger Production Management) in recent times. In FY2018, the company spent less on SPM investments compared to the previous year because the business was a drag on its cash flow. Since then, it has been conservative in undertaking new SPM projects. It will only do so using the less capital-intensive contractual models. In line with its strategy, it has recently divested the assets in Argentina, which involved an SPM project.

The final leg of SLB's current strategies is to continue with the asset-light model. In 2018, it transformed WesternGeco from an asset-heavy into an asset-light product line. Recently, it has integrated digital workflows through the GAIA digital subsurface platform. Another remarkable introduction is ORA - a cloud-based wireline formation testing platform. Through an array of technologies and strategic positioning, I think SLB is at the forefront of maintaining its leadership in the multi-dimensional fields of oilfield services in the long term.

Industry Indicators Are Not Buoyant

According to the EIA's Drilling Productivity Report, an 18% rise in natural gas production and a 15.6% rise in tight oil production in the key unconventional Basins in the U.S. in the past year speak of the considerable strides in drilling technology. The production growth is remarkable because this was despite a 7.6% fall in the rig count in the past year. There are concerns arising on the demand side as well. The International Monetary Fund, in its latest estimate, has pegged the world GDP growth marginally down to 3.2% in 2019 from 3.3% in its April estimate and expects it to improve moderately to 3.6% in 2020. Two factors primarily affected the GDP growth: one, lower demand for long-range spending by households and firms leading to a fall in investment and demand for consumer durables, and two, the U.S.-China trade war affecting the global supply chain adversely. Hence, the downgrade. The governments in the respective nations hold the key to alleviate the situation and get the market on track for a recovery.

By the end of the year, the EIA expects the crude oil prices to increase from the current level, and then decline in 2020. The latest forecast for 2020 is ~$5/barrel lower than the previous estimate. Higher inventory due to the uncertainty over the global economic and crude oil demand is likely to lead to the price fall. So, the current indicators are bearish to energy companies' revenue and earnings potential.

International Business Sees Uneven Growth

In the international market, Schlumberger expects high single-digit revenue growth in its international operations in Q4. In the past year until September, the international rig count has increased by 13%. However, not all geographies are expected to grow equally. For example, the company expects seasonal activity decline in the Northern hemisphere. Even in North America, seasonality and upstream operators' budget constraint can lead to muted activity, as already widely expected. In 2020, the company's international revenue growth will continue, but at a lower rate. Typically, the offshore business does not change rapidly. So, the long-term cycles in the offshore market will allow for possible recovery.

In international operations, the company's revenue growth was remarkably high in Europe/CIS/West Africa (13% up) but was relatively moderate in the Middle East/Asia (6% up) and Latin America (4% up) regions. Stronger exploration investment benefited WesternGeco multi-client seismic sales, while a favorable offshore and exploration activity mix and the deployment of new technology benefited revenue and margin in Q3.

North America Weakness Is Deeper

In North America, depressed earnings and pricing will continue to hamper Schlumberger in Q4 as the typical year-end capex slowdown is expected to be exacerbated this year compared to the recent past. So, SLB's Q4 performance in this region can be more muted in 2019.

Year-over-year, depressed pricing for oilfield services, lower rig count, and lower revenues from the Cameron business led to SLB's North America revenues decreasing by 11% in Q3, while it was resilient quarter-over-quarter (2% up). It is unlikely that the pricing will improve before Q2 2O20, although the steady rebound remains doubtful for now in North America.

Lower Backlog And Impairment Charges

Apart from lower onshore drilling activity in the U.S. onshore in Q3, SLB's backlog deteriorated at the end of Q3 compared to a quarter ago. Backlog declined the most in One Subsea (16% down) during this period. Investors may note the Q3 OneSubsea backlog reflects a canceled project in the North Sea. Lower backlog reflects lower revenue visibility in the future.

In Q3 2019, Schlumberger recorded $11.3 billion net loss, due mainly to a $12.7 billion impairment charge related to goodwill impairment and intangible and fixed asset impairment. The goodwill impairment charge is associated with the acquisition of Smith International in 2010. Also, it recorded a $1.57 billion impairment charge related to the pressure pumping business in North America. Although the charges reduced net income, a lower asset base led to a reduction in depreciation & amortization expense. Operating income margin improved to 12.7% in Q3 from 12.4% in Q2. The depreciation & amortization expense reduction accounted for half of the margin improvement in Q3 2019 compared to a quarter ago.

FCF and Capex In FY2019

SLB's free cash flow (or FCF) was $1.24 billion in the first nine months of FY2019 - a 21% fall compared to the same period in FY2018. Lower cash flow from operations (or CFO) and a higher capex (including SPM investments) in the past year led to the FCF deterioration in 9M 2019. Although revenues increased marginally, deterioration in working capital caused CFO to decline in 9M 2019. For FY2019, it has recently revised up the upper range of the capex guidance to a range of $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion, which would be a 23% fall compared to FY2018. The lower capex represents lower SPM investment.

In Q3 2019, as a part of a $10 billion repurchase program, SLB spent $79 million to repurchase 2.2 million shares at an average price of $36.64. As of October 18, the company was trading at a lower price ($32.31). The company's debt-to-equity is 0.67x, which is lower than peers' (HAL, BHGE, and FIT) average. TechnipFMC's (FTI) debt-to-equity is 0.35x. Halliburton's (HAL) debt-to-equity stands at 1.1x, while SBM Offshore's (OTCPK:SBFFY) leverage is 1.2x. During Q3, the company swapped two tranches of debt maturing in 2020 and 2022, with three tranches of debt maturing between 2024 and 2031. So, it has extended the debt maturity profile through refinancing.

What Does The Relative Valuation Say?

Schlumberger is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 9.7x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is ~9.6x. Between FY2015 and FY2018, the company's average EV/EBITDA multiple was ~13.4x. So, it is currently trading at a discount to its past four-year average.

Schlumberger's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple contraction versus the adjusted trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA is marginally steeper than peers, which implies the company's EBITDA is expected to decline more sharply than peers in the next four quarters. This would typically result in marginally higher EV/EBITDA multiple compared to peers. The stock's EV/EBITDA multiple is higher than its peers' (HAL, SBFFY, and FTI) average of ~7.7x. So, the stock can be marginally overvalued at the current level. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 24 sell-side analysts rated SLB a "buy" in October 2019 (includes "outperform"), while nine recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The consensus target price is $42.6, which at its current price, yields ~21% returns.

What's The Take On SLB?

Schlumberger put up a resilient show in Q3, although the sales growth was not geographically balanced. Improved wireline activity in the international markets is benefiting sales growth in recent quarters. Although there has been higher offshore activity in the industry, the company's backlog in OneSubsea reduced in Q3 due to a canceled project in the North Sea. The pressure on the pricing base does not add much to the company's margin. It now focuses on reduced capital intensity, technological improvement, and efficiency enhancement to improve margin. However, the company's near-term outlook reflects caution, or a possible deterioration, regarding the recovery in North America, which can even lead to potential impairment charges in the coming quarters.

I do not expect positive returns from stock in the short term. However, the valuation multiples can improve if its FCF generation accelerates. I also think SLB is better equipped and managed than most of the oilfield services companies and, therefore, will make a strong comeback once the industry indicators start moving up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.