Bankia, S.A. (OTCPK:BNKXF) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2019

Company Participants

Jose Sevilla - Chief Executive Officer

Leopoldo Alvear - Deputy General Director of Financial Management

Conference Call Participants

Ignacio Cerezo - UBS

Marta Sanchez - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Andrea Unzueta - Credit Suisse

Alvaro Serrano - Morgan Stanley

Carlos Cobo - Societe Generale

Carlos Peixoto - Caixabank

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca

Britta Schmidt - Autonomous

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

We will have first of all, our CEO, Jose Sevilla, who will do a presentation of the quarter's highlights, and then we'll go to the results of the third quarter by Leopoldo Alvear, who will look into the income statement then, we'll have a Q&A session on the phone.

Jose Sevilla

Well let’s start with the presentation and let’s start to Slide number 4. I would like to say that in this new interest rate environment are more negative. The levers that we were working during our strategic plan are even more important, focusing on the customer, looking at cost control and efficiency, the growth in high value products and the reduction of non-performing assets, and then obviously, the organic generation of capital.

If we start with the customers, the trends that we have are very positive still. On the graph on the left, you can see that we have many quarters and we see the performance of what we call the Mystery Shopping which is an external analysis on the opinion people have of the different banks and we have improved, and we are now at number one amongst our peers.

On the right, you can see the Customer Satisfaction Index. We drafted with over 60,000 surveys per year and you can see that we’ve also reached a new record, we’ve improved this quarter we have the highest score. And also regarding the net promoter score, the NPS for branches, we have improved versus the previous quarter. So this is very positive, this means that we have more satisfied customers and we have more customers.

As you can see, we still grow on the amount of customers that we can see that we have had for several quarters of 100,000 new customers on a 12 month evolution, and what’s important is that, they have direct income deposits, their salaries are directly deposited into accounts with a 20% growth and over 100,000 annual customers.

Customers, that we wanted to have with them is to have a greater amount of loyalty with those customers, and here we have a couple of indicators linked to payment methods. So the card turnover in-store that grew by 14.6% year-on-year, 9 months versus 9 months, and we can also compare this to the sector and we can see that in sector there’s also good dynamics. So at least with this indicator – this consumer indicator, we are not seen a slowdown of consumption in the Spanish economy.

Obviously, the e-commerce turnover is also growing strongly, and finally the point-of-sale terminals. The point of view of the seller versus the buyer, we can see that we also having a POS terminals turnover that has increased by 13.3%. So the payment methods rolled in Bankia is still very dynamic. And so that has led to greater commissions.

We also have a growth in amount of digital customers, we wanted to have 65% of digital customers at the end of 2020. And the truth is that, we are following that trend. We already over 50% of our customers are digital customers and I think that this is a trend that we’ll continue to gain further speed, and we feel comfortable with this.

The same as with digital sales, the sales through digital channels we have managed to get it to 26.1% and growth versus the same period of last year. And also, we are leaders in terms of instant transfers, where have a market share close to 33%. We are very happy of the commercial evolution of the bank for the last 9 months and also the last quarter’s performance.

If we look at mutual funds, once again here, we have gained market share over the last quarter. We are close to 7% of market share, 6.94% with a growth of 39 basis points since we started the year and 15 basis points over the last quarter. In fact, we are the bank in Spain that has a greater capturing of mutual funds. As you can see at the bottom left graph, with a market share of 21% of net contributions of those mutual funds in Spain, and we are number one bank in terms of the growth in mutual funds.

For pension plans, we are also performing properly with a growth on the pension plans of 17%, contributions to the pension plans even though the best quarter tends to be the fourth quarter of the year due to the seasonability of the contributions to pension plans, and in the world of insurance, you can also see the comparison between this year and last year. Last year, it was affected by the integration process and the integration of services of insurance providers.

And you can see how the premiums are growing now 31% more or less that’s a cruising speed that we’ve had over the last few quarters, with important growth in life and non-life. And we’re also happy with the performance of credit. And here we can see that we confirm our growing trend, a positive growing trend in terms of performing credit stock. As you remember, we grew for the first time in the first quarter of the year, then in the second quarter we dropped and the third quarter we have grown even more. So we’ve had for the whole of the first 9 months of 2019, EUR 0.8 billion of the total of performing the credit stock.

And on the right, you can see the breakdown and you can see the positive breakdown with the growth on consumer lending stock and also company’s stock that really offset the deleveraging of the four of the home mortgages’ stock. In the world of mortgages, you can see here the annual evolution.

New mortgage lending grows by 1.3%, 9 months versus 9 months, and as we said, the previous quarter. This is affected by the regulatory change by the introduction of the new mortgage law in the mid of June. That meant that in June, July and August for Bankia and for the whole of the sector, there has been a slowdown, a slight slowdown and a decrease of the mortgage turnover in those three months versus the previous quarter.

However in September, it has been in an isolation how the new mortgage lending is growing at 12% [standalone] [ph] September, and we expect that for the fourth quarter will go back to double-digit. You can see the average price of mortgages is quite stable versus the previous year with 48% of fixed rate mortgages and 34% of mortgages to new customers. So we are keeping the loan-to-value levels of 65%.

In terms of consumer lending and companies those have been the most dynamic areas for loan growth, consumer lending has grown at 12.6% year-on-year, company’s stock has grown at 7.8%. And in both cases, we are winning market share both in terms of consumer lending by 10 basis points in terms of stock and in companies 33 basis points in terms of growth in market share.

The new consumer lending or new credit to the companies is growing and that means, that we have gained greater market share in both. In the world of companies you know that part of that growth is due to the end of the restrictions that we had in the restructuring plan of Bankia that is allowing us to have a high growth.

I would like to mention here three important aspects related to credit. First of all, we are gaining better positioning in the world of syndicated loans. Syndicated loans that include large companies, but that also include medium-sized companies. And as you can see here, our relative position in the market has grown and has improved consistently also because we are entering a segment in which we are not very active in the past due to the restructuring plan.

We have also managed to have the authorization to launch the joint venture with in order to carry out consumer lending outside the banking sector and we expect to start producing at the end of the year. And also in the world of responsible banking we have created, we have focused on giving loan linked to the sustainable businesses and sustainable world. We believe that in Spain there’ll be important changes in terms of generation of new business related to the sustainability. We have signed the principles for responsible banking of the United Nations and they have included us in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index in Europe.

If we go to the chapter of NPAs, here you can see the performance of the last 9 months. We have reduced our NPAs by EUR 1.4 billion. You remember there our three-year plan, the 2019-2022, we wanted to reduce them by EUR 1 billion, we have already done EUR 7.3 billion and we hope that we’ll be able to reduce the remaining EUR 0.6 billion by the end of the quarter, so we’ll have a total accomplished of EUR 7.3 billion, and so will have achieved at 90% of the three-year plan in just two financial years.

You can see the NPA ratios, that 7.2% is very close to the 6% that we have set ourselves as the objective at the end of 2020, and the NPA ratio net of provisions is 3.7%, so close to the 3% goal. In terms of capital generation for the year, we have generated 61 basis points of capital have of CET1 fully reloaded and we are now positioning this quarter for the first time since we launched the plan at 13% of capital ratio. The management ratio excluding the unrealized capital gains will be 51 basis points up to 12.79%. And you can also see here the total solvency that are very much in line with the CET1.

The core result for the first 9 months of the year as you know, as you can see has grown by 1% up to EUR 946 million, and this has been influenced by an improvement year-on-year on the customer margin that has grown by 1.54% to 1.63% due to an improvement on the yield and a lower cost of customer deposits.

Net fees and commissions are flat year-on-year by more gain weight in terms of medium risk-weighted assets for the financial year and the efficiency ratio, if we exclude NTIs have gone down to 59.6%. So the attributable profit for the first 9 months has been EUR 575 million. And I would like to give the floor to Leopoldo, who’s going to continue with the presentation.

Leopoldo Alvear

Thank you, Pepe and good morning to everyone. Let’s analyze the income statement and the balance sheet. Looking first at the accumulated results for the first nine months of the year compared to the first nine months of 2018, we can see that it’s very similar in the first item, despite the negative interest rates and we more or less have a similar net interest income and a similar fees and commission income. Obviously, there is a material difference in terms of net trading income due to the high rotation of the portfolios that we did in 2018.

In terms of expenses, we are 2% below last year, well look at the achievement of the synergies in a minute, and we have a few more provisions than in the previous year due to the acceleration of the NPA reduction that Pepe mentioned before. So we have an accumulated profit of EUR 575 million and the main different versus the 9 months of 2018 is the difference that we have in terms of financial results that I’ve mentioned before.

If we look at the quarterly result, here you have the first three quarters of 2019. And you can see that in terms of net interest income and in fees and commission income, the figures are very similar to the first quarter. We must bear in mind the seasonability of the third quarter, especially of the month of August, that always means that these two variables go down a little bit versus the second quarter and now we have gross income that goes up to EUR 875 million. So it has improved by 2%.

OpEx are very stable quarter-on-quarter and we have at the bottom of the income statement an increase on provisions as I’ve said before, due to the acceleration on the NPAs reduction that we’ll look into this in more detail in a minute. So, we have profit attributable to the Group after tax of a EUR 176 million.

When we compare the net interest income with what we obtain in the same period of the previous year with the same sustainability, we see that has improved by EUR 10 million or it has increased by 2% and we have two different trends.

On the one hand, customers, customers are increasing the net interest income by EUR 30 million with 3% and this is due to, as you can see on the graph on the right, due to the potential gross customer margin that has improved 12 percentage points since the third quarter of 2018, despite the negative interest rates.

And this is only thanks to the increase in production – in segments such as consumer loans and credit to companies and therefore, there is a positive impact on the increase on the credit yield since the last year.

We have a lower income contribution from portfolios lower than in the same period last year. And we also have a slight negative impact due to the excess of liquidity that’s also higher than what we had in the previous year.

In terms of fees and commissions, the analyzed figures those accumulated at 9 months is very similar year-on-year, even though it’s important to know that this year we have negative one-off impacts that we will not have in the 2020 financial years.

First of all, the elimination of the account maintenance costs to BMN customers as we’ve remembered, you know the quarters up to May 2018, they were in force, however this year, we haven’t had this maintenance fees since the 1st of January. So basically there’s a decrease of EUR 24 million.

And the second one is due to the slowdown all the reduction of NPAs management, so therefore we have less fees for the management of write-offs on NPAs. So last year we had EUR 20 million in this item and this year we only have one, as we can see next year, we will not have this negative impact.

And if we look at the other fees and commissions, so those fees and commissions are fixed to added value products such as funds or payment methods have a positive performance up to EUR 40 million and therefore it offsets the negative impacts that I’ve mentioned before, and they’ve increased by 5.7%.

I would just like to mention two examples, payment services has improved nearly 10% year-on-year and the assets under management due to the increase on the stock and mainly mutual funds have increased by nearly 3.5% in the first nine months of the year.

If we look at operating expenses, we are now seeing that synergies of BMN, now we believe that we are going to go ahead of the synergies goal that we have set ourselves, and that if you remember, was a total of EUR 119 million, we now think that will probably reach EUR 210 million of synergies in this financial year. So this reduction of 2% will continue and will be increased in the fourth quarter to reach EUR 210 million that I’ve just mentioned.

This cost control of operating expenses also allows us to keep in force our competitive advantage versus our peers when we look at the total of operating expenses and its impact on risk-weighted assets. As you can see in our case, this is a 2.28%, so 130 basis points less than the impact that our competitors have.

With all of this, we can see that there’s been a positive performance of core results. We can see that we still have a positive evolution of the core result and what we can observe is that, we’ve had four consecutive quarters in which the core result is higher than the same period of the previous year.

All of that despite as I said before, there were a negative performance of the interest rates versus what we had 12 months ago. With all of this, we can see that the core result goes up to EUR 946 million, so 1% higher than the first 9 months of 2018.

We hope that in the fourth quarter this core result will continue to improve and we hope to be very close to the 5% guidance that we gave you in terms of increase of core result for the year. That will mean that we’ll achieve about EUR 1.3 billion of core results, and we hope that will be around those figures, EUR 10 million up or down, so with a deviation that will not reach not even 1% of the total expected.

If we look at the bottom part of the income statement and the cost of risk has reached 21 basis points in the first 9 months of the year, in line with a 25 basis points that we expect to achieve when we did our strategic plan. This quarter we’ve had a bit more of provisions due to the reduction of NPAs that this quarter has large amount of it has a gone to moving loans to write-offs.

So we reduced the total provisions and therefore given that we don’t want more NTI this quarter. We have increased the provisions in order to keep the coverage constant with other quarters. Even though the quality of the assets is very positive, the gross entries are decreasing quarter-by-quarter and we do not see a worsening of the quality of the assets as a whole.

If we go to the asset quality and risk management, let’s just look at the NPAs for a minute. As Pepe has said, we’ve decreased by EUR 1.4 billion this financial year nearly EUR 500 million each quarter, a little bit this quarter because of the seasonality this quarter has been EUR 400 million, that has allowed us to reduce the gross NPA ratio from 8.2% to 7.2%, so 100 basis points lower.

The 7.2% is not close to the 6% that we set ourselves as an objective at the end of the year of 2020. So we are going quicker than expected. The NPA coverage is constant, about 48% and in terms of net NPA ratio, we are now at 3.7%, 70 basis points of the ratio that we set ourselves as our goal also for 2020. We hope to finish with a reduction of EUR 8 billion by the end of the year versus the beginning of our strategic plan, 1st of January 2018. And so we only have EUR 1 billion left for 2020.

In terms of reduction of NPLs, we’re still following the same trend, EUR 1.3 billion. As you can see, since December 2018, the NPL ratio is now at 5.5%. We hope to reduce NPAs in extra [500 million] [ph] this fourth quarter, and so the NPL ratio will be below 5% at the end of 2019, and all of this maintaining a stable NPL coverage ratio like I said before, around 54%.

We will look at the liquidity and solvency, in terms of liquidity, the loan-to-deposit ratio is at 89.9%. This is due to the financing structure as you can see on the left, 70%, nearly 70% of it is from customers’ deposits, whereas the ECB only accounts for 7.5%. In terms of regulatory ratio, the LCR is more or less at 107% for the end of the quarter.

And if we will look at the disintermediation ratio is still increasing due to an increase on the stock of mutual funds and is now at 12.3%. In terms of ECB requests as you know, we have EUR 13.9 billion of TLTRO II that are similar to the excess liquidity which is a EUR 14.7 billion versus the same, we will not need to request anything from the TLTRO III, we will be able to receive the full amount of the TLTRO II.

In the case of tiering as you know, in mid-September, it was mentioned and it will come into force in the 30th of this month, and it goes 6 times the cash coefficient in our case, this is about EUR 7 billion that for 50 basis points, which is we will stop paying to the ECB and that means, that in 2020 we’ll have a lower cost. It’ll be around EUR 37 million.

Finally, in terms of liquidity and solvency, we’ve seen an organic growth in the last 18 months we’ve generated 100 basis points, so about a 33 basis points per semester. In this quarter, we have achieved 16 basis points after reducing the 50% of the profit due to the fact that we have the payout that we expect to carry out in cash versus the results of 2019, so going from 12.63% in June to 12.79% in management ratios, basically excluding the unrealized of sovereign portfolios.

And when we include them, it goes up to 13%, which is comparable to our peers. The MREL ratio is 20.7%. Remember, our target is 23.76% to be measured from the 1st of July 2021. And so we still have nearly two years to increase this from 20.7% to 23.6%. And the leverage ratio is at 5.6% in September of 2019.

As we’ve shown you in previous quarters, our goals and our commitment with the market is to generate EUR 2.5 billion throughout the strategic plan. Now, we have already generated EUR 1.28 billion, distributed EUR 354 million for the dividend distribution that we’ve already carried out this year against 2018 results.

EUR 634 million that would be the 79 basis points of capital over the excess of 12%, so excess capital over 12% and the EUR 292 million would be the dividend that we have already reserved from the profit of the first 9 months of 2019, so all of that takes us to the EUR 1.28 billion that I mentioned before or 51.2% of the EUR 2.5 billion that we set ourselves for the end of 2020.

And I’ll give Pepe the floor now, so that he can carry out some closing remarks.

Jose Sevilla

Well, thank you very much. Very much and that we were saying before, I think that the first 9 months and especially this quarter have shown a good commercial evolution, good commercial performance in terms of mutual funds, insurance and also credit stock that has grown again this quarter, both in terms of consumer loans and in companies.

The stability of the business in terms of the core result grows at 1% year-on-year, a reduction of EUR 1.4 billion of NPA reduction and we want to decrease it by EUR 2 billion over the year and a new generation of capital ratio, organic capital ratio with a growth of 61 basis points, reaching 13%. And if that’s okay with you, we can now move to the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you very much to both of you. As Pepe was saying, now we’re going to go to the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Ignacio Cerezo from UBS. Please ask your question.

Ignacio Cerezo

Hi, good morning. Thank you very much for the presentation. I have a couple of questions. The first one, if you could tell us a little bit about the main two provisions item loan losses and a pre-approved asset that are a little bit higher than expected. The credit you have explained it is due to the write-offs, but if you could just give us some nuances in order to know what to expect for the future?

And the second question is about consumer book or consumer franchise. Could you tell us what percentage of portfolio is approved versus a new customer and how many of them are still on your customer base? Please, thank you.

Leopoldo Alvear

Okay. In the first question, loan losses as we’ve said, what we have done is making most of our net trading income this quarter, we have provided a little bit more, because we have moved some loans to write-offs, and therefore they leave 100% and the total of the provision falls a little bit, we wanted to keep them around 54%.

Also, as I’ve mentioned, we are accelerating our NPA reduction and we expect to have a fourth quarter is also very active. Along those lines, we have some portfolios that are about to be marketed and we hope we can execute it in the fourth quarter, we hope to reduce by EUR 600 million or EUR 700 million are NPAs, and so the cost of risk for the fourth quarter will be similar to this third quarter, because of what I mentioned before.

And in terms of the foreclosed in this place what we normally do is, we try to make the most of the capital gains that we obtained from the sale of the foreclosed in order to sell assets that are bit more difficult to sell, because they are in geographies that are not as liquid or they are not of good quality or not as good quality.

So that moves depending on the sales that we carry on. So we do an overall snapshot measuring the fourth quarters still and we compare one to the other and what we’ve had is a quarter that given the seasonability that I’ve mentioned before on top and then also regarding NPAs has had a bit lower sales than in the past.

In terms of consumer credit, we have EUR 2.5 million of pre-approved lines in the bank and the percentage of turnover with pre-approved loans is quite stable, between 80% and 85% every quarter. For the first nine months 82% of the consumer turnover has been done to pre-approved and in this case, we have room to grow.

We are trying to look into the BMN customers first or the customer base that they had, they have there was a base of customers for which they had no pre-authorized or pre-approved loans and that may give us growth in 2019 and 2020.

And also due to the growth of direct deposits and salaries that are directly deposited into our accounts, growing at 126, 120 – we have about 126,000, 125,000 salaries deposit and obviously that helps us grow in terms of pre-approved. We are quite happy with the business. This is a business that has a level of risk that we consider to be low and we can manage it with a lot of dynamism month-on-month. Next question?

Thank you. The next question comes from Marta Sanchez from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please ask your question.

Marta Sanchez

Good morning. Thank you very much for the presentation. I have a couple of follow-up questions on asset quality and provisions. The cost of risk this quarter includes some recalibration of the IFRS 9 model?

And the second question is related to the write-offs. We’ve seen an additional effort this year. Leopoldo, do you think you have enough coverage hedging in order to keep the NPA ratio to a more reasonable lower value? And what’s the target? You said 7.4% including some foreclosed assets. So where would you like to be at the end of 2020? Thank you very much.

Leopoldo Alvear

Thank you. First, I’ll start like and if you would like to add anything, just feel free. In terms of recalibration of the IFRS 9, this quarter we haven’t had anything along those lines. And maybe what I would say is that, the IFRS recalibration would be more positive than negative in the future, because the average quality of the portfolio is improving, but that has been no effect in terms of IFRS 9 recalibration.

In terms of write-offs this quarter we’ve had a higher amount, EUR 306 million, but the idea is that for the whole of the year we’ll have a similar amount as last year. I think last year we did EUR 440 million, EUR 450 million write-offs and the idea will be to have a similar figure at the end of the year. So the fourth quarter will be low in terms of write-offs.

And in that sense, it should be quite similar to the previous year. This semester we wanted to accelerate write-offs also, and bearing in mind, that the organic recovery of this quarter is lower because of the holidays, court cases, et cetera. I mean, there’s a lower level of activity in courts et cetera. And so, the recovery in the fourth quarter will be more based on organic and on the set of portfolios as we’ve mentioned before.

As for 2020, we’re still a bit early that to give you a guidance. We are working on the budget for 2020 currently and we have been very cautious and detailed about it. And in terms of cost of risk we’ll see where we can place ourselves, but we don’t think we’ll have to increase on the current cost of risk values.

And where do we feel comfortable in terms of NPAs? Well we felt comfortable at 6% that was the ratio that we have set ourselves in the beginning of the strategic plan. It is also true that in order to reach that figure we’ll have to decrease only EUR 1 billion of our NPAs and it is possible that in the budget exercise that we’ll carry out for next year, we will be a little bit more ambitious in terms of reducing the NPA ratios a little bit more and going to be under 6%. But we’ll have to see that with the final figures of the budget.

Thank you, Martha. Next question?

Operator

Andrea Unzueta

Thank you very much. I would just like to clarify the issue of the impairments, because it was not clear the message. The loan loss provisions this quarter have been at a EUR 130 million that was expected for the next quarter too? And the next question. Could you give us an update on the risk weighted assets of mortgages and the losses that we’ve experienced and what has led to the losses that we’ve experienced this quarter?

Leopoldo Alvear

Yeah, okay. So as I said before, even though the fourth quarter, we do not expect a substantial increase on write-offs as Pepe said, because it’s true that the figure that we expect for the whole of 2019 is going to be very similar to that of 2018. But we do expect to execute some sales of portfolios. So in total, the total provisions of the bottom area of the income statement, including loan loss provisions and the cost of foreclosed assets will be similar for the fourth quarter.

We’ll also need to bear in mind that this provision allocation that we’re doing in order to keep the coverage ratios is based on the fact that we’re doing more naturally an income that what we expected before due to the net interest rate evolution that has had a negative impact on the net interest income that allows us to crystallize certain capital gains. And we believe that in the fourth quarter we’ll also be able to do a little bit of net trading income. So in general, we think that we’ll offset one item with the other.

Andrea Unzueta

Perfect.

Leopoldo Alvear

In terms of the risk weighted assets for mortgages, I imagine the question had to do with the internal models and what I can tell you is that, we’ve mentioned this quarter-on-quarter we are following the line of our plan. The inspection team carried out its onsite work two weeks ago, they finished and now we are waiting to receive a draft of their conclusions. That will take a little bit of time, but it turns out from now till the end of the year, we’ll have our first conclusions.

But in any case, the work has evolved normally and we are reasonably positive in terms of this performance. And in any case, we will not expect a final conclusion until the first half of 2020, that we will be able to start applying with a new mortgage model.

In terms of the decrease of risk weighted assets in the third quarter which was due to the deconsolidation of the green portfolio, right? Yes, the effect is mainly due to that. Thank you very much, Andrea. Next question?

Operator

Alvaro Serrano

Hi. Good morning or good afternoon. Two quick questions. One is on the margin. Do you have a growth guidance? I don’t think you’ve mentioned it in order to reach that growth you need in the fourth quarter, quite a lot of growth. I’m not sure whether you can explain a little bit what are your expectations and if the EUR 500 million is the run rate, if we should add to that tiering to those EUR 500 million – EUR 502 million do we need to add tiering to that so we can get an idea on 2020. So that’s the first question.

And the second question is in terms of capital distribution. The capital accumulation is clear that is being better than expected and that’s the model for the first half of the next year, but when we look at the share value this is not reflecting that? So would you distribute well I guess the share buyback without the largest shareholder selling is difficult, but I don’t know whether you are thinking to do any extraordinary operations or whether we should forget about that before the end of the year? Are you debating that on the Board of Directors’ meetings?

Leopoldo Alvear

Well in terms of the net interest income, I think that we had given the net interest income was flat for the year for the whole of 2019. And in that sense, well I think bearing in mind, that we expect that the fourth quarter will be better than the third quarter. This was the seasonality in the second and fourth quarter in our case, in terms of the net interest revenue, I think the net interest revenue last year, how much was the net interest income? EUR 2.4 million?

I can’t remember the figure. So it maybe 2.049. Well, it’ll be EUR 10 million or EUR 15 million below that maybe. And so it’ll be more or less flat, just as slightly below. And obviously this is a result that on the second half of the year we can now have an Euribor rate that is lower or worse than expected, worse than the models we had when we spoke about net interest income being flat.

And then when we look towards 2020, we’ll be able to give you more guidance when we finish creating our budget. It’ll depend obviously on the curve and on the interest rate. The Euribor two weeks ago, three weeks ago was at minus 0.40 basis points that when you’re written as minus 0.28 basis points, 0.29 basis points. So this has certain sensitivities for us, but and as you said, we have a negative effect, because we’ll have an average interest rate lower next year.

This year, the average Euribor will be minus 20 basis points more or less and next year, it’ll be at minus 30 basis points more or less. And that negative effect we have [inaudible] said that, we’ll have to see whether totally or partially through the tiering that we’ve mentioned where that would imply which is EUR 37 million also with the fact that we’re being more demanding when increasing the amount of customers to which we give a negative interest rates for their deposits and outside the net interest revenue with this information, et cetera. So we’ll have to look into the budget and we’ll be able to give you greater guidance when we finalize it.

And I think the other guidance that we had given if you remember, at the beginning of the year was to have a call. So basically net interest income plus fees minus OpEx with a growth of 5% versus 2018. And that means that we’ll have a core of EUR 1.3 billion with expectation that we have for the fourth quarter, we think we’ll be very close to that. Maybe there’ll be a slight deviation as Pepe said of EUR 10 million. So less than 1% deviation versus the target that we were planning but with the growth of the core result that is probably between 4% and 5%.

Regarding capital, disappointed to know what the market is saying, I mean, it’s quite complicated for me to follow the market, I’m sure for you to listen to what the market tells us. But in fact, our commitment is with a generation of that EUR 2.5 billion and the destination of those EUR 2.5 billion is to distribute it to the shareholders.

We said that the board obviously wants to have a greater level of security on that amount because of I don’t know, one-off events precisely IRPH could gradually be more clear. And so I think in general, everything’s aligned, so that we think that in 2020 we’ll be able to have capital distribution through buybacks or we’ll have to see how, but I would not expect anything before the end of this financial year.

Thank you very much, Alvaro. Next question?

Operator

Carlos Cobo

Hi, thank you very much and thanks for the presentation. Just a couple of questions. One on capital and one of trading income. I would like to understand the negative effects we’ve had on capital this quarter in order to kind of match the different items. Without going into detail, I calculate that there’ll be of impairments at positive for the reduction of the portfolio, the credit loss could explain about 12% [ph].

And then maybe you have lost some retainers of 9%, there still 12% negative that needs to be accounted for in order to get a CET1 of 9.10%. So I would like to know if there have been any other one-offs or is just the full of the unrealized gains could have been greater than I expected due to trading or whatever.

The other question, I would like to understand is the trading income. What’s the alert [ph] that we can expect? Are you accelerating the recognition of capital gains for provisions this year and next year will there be more normal in terms of cost of risk on trading income or have you already done the provisions and will have an increase of provisions also next year? And is this the end of the unrealized gains? I would like to know how you’re applying with the two levers in order to understand how this may evolve in the future? Thank you very much.

Jose Sevilla

Would you like to say it? I can say it if you’re –

Leopoldo Alvear

Okay I would like to go into detail in capital. But we have gone into detail. I think that there are multiple impacts as you’ve mentioned, one of them is obviously the performance of the unrealized and the recognition of those unrealized in the P&L.

So recognizing those unrealized brings us an impact on the tax liabilities and that tax liabilities have an impact on the capital ratio, because what we are discounting from the ratio is the net of tax assets. And so in this quarter is had a slight impact. Apart from that, we have the usual ones the tier one coupon, et cetera, but we haven’t seen any other impacts that are extraordinary impacts or one-offs apart from the one I mentioned the unrealized.

And in the case of trading income, basically what we’re doing is trying to be opportunistic and trying to make the most of the markets’ evolution. In August, the rates had a negative performance that meant that we had a positive effect on unrealized and we carried out some sales that have given us a trading income this quarter, and that will give us trading income also in the 4Q. And this is helping us to accelerate the NPA reduction that we mentioned before, whilst maintaining the coverage ratio stable.

In terms of the guidance for next year is very difficult to give you that right now. In fact, regarding the guidance that we gave this year, we’re well ahead of it. The interest rate evolution what we’re now planning, so until the end of the year, we will not have a clear idea on that.

And in terms of the cost of risk, well the evolution this year is set by the acceleration of NPA reductions, because we can fund it with an excess of “trading income” with what we’re having of the net trading income of a budget, I guess for next year, we’re looking at our targets for next year, they’ll be just EUR 1 billion left of NPAs to reduce. So we shouldn’t have to have a very important impact on the cost of risk. Thank you very much, Carlos, next question.

Operator

Carlos Peixoto

Hi, good morning. Many of the things that I asked have already been answered, but I would like to focus regarding on fees and commissions. What I see for the core revenues, I think there’ll be an increase on fees and commissions about 1% for the total of the year, I would like to know if that is a trend that you can see that 1% and also in fees and commissions too even though the stocks of assets under management are still increasing, really the fees related to assets under management seemed to be under pressure. So do you think these results – is there a lot of competitive pressure or are there some products that are not as profitable? Could you tell us about that?

And finally, the last question on risk. I would like to know if you have any figures, any guidance that could help us regarding the impact of an economic slowdown on your provisioning, especially bearing in mind, the new provisioned regulations? Thank you very much.

Jose Sevilla

Well about fees and commissions. If you would like to add Leo – just add anytime. Yes, we think that this last quarter, the fees and commissions will be higher in the last quarter, we are in a powerful – it’s a strong quarter. So the accumulated of 9 months which now is on minus zero point something, it is slightly negative or nearly flat. We’ll grow for the year. So the last quarter, they’ll be a growth of fees and commissions versus the figures that we had and we’ll have a growth for the whole of the year.

Leopoldo Alvear

You talked about mutual funds, fees and commissions and they’re growing less. We compare 9 months versus 9 months, you have to remember that the last quarter of last year was very bad in terms of mutual fund stock, there was a drop in the markets and so the last quarter’s isolated standalone, the last quarter with the effect of the market were reduced.

And so then they started increasing and the reduction of the average volumes and the fees and commissions have to take that into account. That’s one of the reasons why we expect that the fourth quarter of the year versus the fourth quarter of last year will see a growth in terms of fees and commissions and also for mutual funds commissions.

It’s also true that the new entries on mutual funds, they go into mutual funds with commissions and fees that are more updated, we could say and the marginal fee of entry is lower than the average that we have for mutual funds. That’s also true. Having said that I think that the effect of the volume is more important and we’ll see a fourth quarter versus a fourth quarter from last year that we’ll see an important growth.

And then in terms of the cost of risk, the slowdown on the – potentially fair that that could have on provisions. The truth is that obviously it’s difficult to give you an exact figure, an exact number for this, where we are seeing on the one hand is that, well we have not seen a deterioration on the credit quality. We’ve said that because it’s true.

Also, we believe that the cost of risk and the quality of credit in general, in the Spanish banks portfolios or at least in Bankia’s portfolio is very much related to employment evolution and the employment we believe at a time of slowdown, we’ll continue to see job creation this year in 2019. Spain will have created over 400,000 jobs and we believe that next year at the time of slowdown will be above 200,000 jobs being created in Spain, whilst that is the environment, we think that the credit quality will continue to be positive. Obviously, I cannot give you a specific figure. We do our stress tests exercises very frequently and we’ll update it at the beginning of next year with very negative scenarios.

Also bearing in mind, the EBA criteria and obviously, what we try to see the resistance of capital with those stress tests. So I cannot give you a figure, but what I believe is that is in the scenario that we currently have of a slowdown on the Spanish economy, the credit quality is not worsening or you will not have an impact on our provisioning models. Next question?

Operator

Andrea Filtri

Yes. Thank you very much for taking my question. Last time in English, it has to do with a net interest income, if you could please summarize for us, what sort of funding tailwind from TLTRO in terms of funding cost do you foresee in the coming quarters and for 2020?

And the next question is in capital return. You have reached 50% of the target capital for the plan – strategic plan. So what additional hurdles do you foresee for whatever is left from trim, the adoption of new roles like calendar provision in stock? And could you move your target CET1 on which you calculate asset capital if the ECB was to reduce the threat [ph] and do you expect this to have any impact on your provisioning? Well, thank you very much.

Jose Sevilla

Would you like to talk about the net interest income?

Leopoldo Alvear

Yes. In terms of funding, as we were saying this year we’ve already done, basically we have met the funding plan that we had expected for the year. Obviously, you will see opportunities in the last quarter of the year. We may do some pre-funding for next year, you know that all the funding that we’re carrying out is related to MREL, because as we’re saying before, we have an excess of liquidity.

In any case, all the issuances that we have carried out this year, we have been well below the budgetary hypothesis to reach the umbrella of 23.66% in June 2021, we still have EUR 3 billion to issue. And I was just looking at the maturities that we have over the next two and a half years and they’re about EUR 3.5 billion.

The cost of funding of these issuances which is about 2% in average will not be very different to we will have to issue for MREL or it may even be lower. So I think that we may have some opportunities there. Even though it’s also true that of their three point something billion to mature in 2021. So maybe there’ll be an impact in 2020, because in 2020 only 500 million amortized. But in general, I don’t think there should be a material impact, and if any issue be positive at least with the current interest rates.

In terms of capital, in fact of the EUR 2.5 billion that we said at the presentation that we had generated, we have already generated over 50%. And here the cruising speed of capital we believe is reasonably stable. We will say not that long ago that ’18 first months of the plan, we have generated 100 basis points of capital.

And we believed that that 100 basis points speed that would account for about 33 basis points every 6 months is a cruising speed that we can maintain for the future. Obviously, that means, doing 33 basis points in the second half of 2019 and we think we’ll reach that. I think we’ve done about 16 basis points, and we’ll do another 16 basis points in the second half of the year, and for 2020, we’re seeing something similar to that.

There’s so much more to say here really. Well as I was saying before, the average asset quality of our credit is improving. The changes that we’ve carried out, I mean, the credits that we have now, the quality is better than in the past. And that also has an effect, the same for ratings in the world of companies. I mean, the underlying average quality of the stock is improving. We believe in the world of mortgages; the new mortgage loan better captures that improvement of the mortgage portfolio and we’ll go to a model that is not just based on originations as the one model that we had before.

And also you mentioned whether you can move the capital to time when if the ECB reduce the capital requirements, the P2R, the famous P2R realm. This is a link to the regulatory requirements, obviously we want to have is a buffer of management that is above the legal requirements, we think that the 12% responds properly to that management buffer in terms of capital, and obviously there is a decrease, then, we’ll may reconsider and we maybe bring it down a little bit. I don’t know if there is any additional questions or anything else. Next question?

Operator

Britta Schmidt

Yeah. There are two questions, please. One on the trading income expectations for Q4 and the impact on net interest income. This quarter we’ve seen bond sales have a negative 8 million impact in your net interest income, assuming that the trading income will be generated by more bonds, should we assume something similar in Q4?

And the second question is related to the discussion on capital. Have you had any preliminary debate with regulators as to whether capital savings from the IRB models could potentially be distributed to shareholders and dividends or buybacks?

Jose Sevilla

I’ll answer the first, well I think the first question, we cannot give you a guidance, but I think the trading income will be lower than the third quarter, but will still be positive. And I don’t think I’ll have a great impact on the quarter in terms of net interest income. As we say in the net interest income up for the fourth quarter should be higher than what we obtained in the third quarter.

Leopoldo Alvear

With regard to capital, the regulators and the IP models, you know, we like to separate these things. We having good models to manage our portfolios and to measure the implicit risk of this portfolio is very important. That’s why we work to have model based – behavioral model and that’s why we are in line with the ECB. I think that’s one area of the discussion.

The other area is the position that the regulatory body could have regarding capital excess. And the truth is that in this issue, I do say a position basically different versus from the regulatory body from the ECB in this case. Last week we had Andrea with us, who was remembering that not a long ago they approved a buyback for an Austrian bank, if I’m not wrong. And he mentioned it as a slight change on the position of the ECB versus capital excess.

The discussion that we’re having with Andrea had to do with that, with how we can give certainty on legal requirements around capital, because he will be very important for the managing of the banks and for the capital policy of the management, but also be very important for investors.

And I do perceive some a change in the approach from this advisory body, showing that the capital really needs certain capital policies, clarity in terms of capital and also the capital policy is very important, and that’s why the buyback was mentioned. But we’ll have to see, I think this is a dialogue that we are having - that we’ll be having in 2020, but I’m optimistic. We have time for one last question. Please go ahead.

Operator

Sofie Peterzens

Yeah. Hi, here is Sofie from JPMorgan. Just a follow-up on the capital question. Have you for any of looking to the ECB? Have they kind of like given you the green line that you can pay over 100% of your profits to shareholders, because some other European banks have issued saying above 100%? That would be my first question.

My second question would be, if you could just focus around your views on potential M&A, what opportunities you see inside and outside of Spain? And is this something that you are looking at? And very quickly, could you also give a comment on your view on introducing negative deposit rates? Is this something that you are considering? Thank you.

Leopoldo Alvear

Thank you. Regarding the first question, as Pepe was saying before, we haven’t established, we haven’t set that kind of communication with the ECB in terms of percentage of payout. What we want is to be clear about the capital position, so that we can demonstrate that we can feel comfortable with the capital that we have that the capital excess can be used and can be returned in whatever mean we consider reasonable.

That’s why I was saying that even though we’ve had no debate, direct discussion on our situation I do believe that the fact that the ECB has approved operations of share buybacks somehow goes along those lines of separating the generation of ordinary dividend and the extraordinary payout of capital. And I think that therefore there has been a change of approach in the ECB.

In terms of M&A opportunities, well the truth is that, there are always a lot of press releases, talking about different mergers with national players, maybe with some non-national players, a recent one that popped up. The truth is that currently we are in no conversations with anyone in terms of M&A. In fact, we said that last year, what we have done is an integration, the integration that we carried out just over 12 months ago with BMN is one of the few operations of consolidation that have been carried out with net within it bearing in mind, the interest rates that we have.

And our objective was to have cost synergies to make the most of the customer base and that’s why we had a three-year plan and in those three years, our objective was to use the excess capital to return it to shareholders, and we were not thinking of carrying out any other M&A operations and we still think the same that we did 18 months ago.

And in terms of negative deposit rates, we have done that. We had charged negative rates to corporates, to big companies, to multinational companies, to those companies that were more closely related to the financial world. The asset management companies, insurance companies and we will start doing, we’ve started one, two months ago is also to start charging negative deposit rates in excess capital for companies in general.

So there’s companies that have a little loyalty with us in terms of credit to whom we are charging negative deposit rates. And we believe that this is also a response that the facility of this compare has gone down by 10 basis points.

Well thank you, Pepe. Thank you, Leo. Thank you all very much. Thank you to everyone who attended the presentation of results. The IR team is available to answer any questions that were not answered during the Q&A and you will have in January a presentation of the last quarter’s results. Thank you very much.