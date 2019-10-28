Short-Term Trade: Buy Shale Oil Stocks

Positive catalysts for the shale sector are about to be unveiled.

Synopsis

There has been a relentless beat of negative news in 2019 about a slowing global economy, about a faltering US economy, about damaging trade wars, about the growth of electronic vehicle and so on. Because of the sensitivity of oil towards an economic slowdown, we have witnessed investors abandoning oil shares all through the year. This flight of capital is overdone and it has thrown up a handsome opportunity to make gains over coming weeks as a number of positive catalysts emerge.

Introduction

Throughout 2019, shale oil stocks have been on a relentless slide. Early this year, company valuations in the range of 6 times EV/EBITDA were considered attractive. Those with EV/EBITDA multiples of 8 were viewed as fully valued, and shareholders benefiting from acquisition premiums saw prices of 10 times EV/EBITDA. Refer to Concho Resources (CXO) who, in 2018, bought RSP Permian for $9.5 billion, that being over 10 times EBITDA. At that time the combined EV was over $34 billion. Fast forward to October 2019. Today, Concho, including the RSPP acquisition, has a total EV of $17.7 billion, a loss of ~50%.

There are numerous reasons why oil stocks have been beaten down;

Positive Catalysts

Whilst shareholders have witnessed painful value destruction in 2019 all is not lost. As always, given that markets invariably overshoot and undershoot, some of the recent shareholder wipe-out will prove to have been overdone. The existence of excessively negative sentiment and deeply discounted valuations is a cue for a sharp reversal. A sentiment rebound will occur if positive catalysts arrive. And that’s exactly what we are about to witness during the coming weeks as several positive catalysts show up. These include:

Refinery maintenance season coming to an end. During maintenance season refinery utilization typically drops by 10% from 95% to 85%, causing a build-up in crude inventories, before recovering. In the week ending October 11, refinery utilization hit 83.1%. In the week to October 18 it hit 85.2%. By late November we can expect the readings to revert towards 95% with the intervening weekly inventory reports indicating significantly more bullish crude draw-downs. Refer here for EIA weekly refinery utilization trends. On December 5 and 6, OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers meet in Vienna. There is a growing possibility that OPEC+ may agree further production cut-backs to support global oil prices. During 2018 and the first half of 2019, shale operators in the Permian, particularly those in the Delaware basin, experienced pricing differentials of $6-$8 a barrel versus WTI because of a lack of take-away capacity. Starting in H2 2019, extra capacity is coming online and further capacity arrives in 2020. Related shale companies can expect significant improvements in pricing in 2020 even with flat WTI prices. This equates to a meaningful liquidity boost in 2020 and it will be reflected in year 2020 budgets soon to be published. Read more about new Permian takeaway capacity here. Q3 earnings season is underway and a number of shale operators are due to report in the next 2 weeks. Drilling rig numbers are being reduced week after week – refer Baker Hughes. Also, companies are looking for synergies via mergers and acquisitions. Refer Parsley Energy (NYSE: PE) acquiring Jagged Peak (NYSE: JAG) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) acquiring Carrizo (CRZO). It is clear that shale operators are continuing to seek ways to improve operations and remove costs such that a better outlook is enabled. We should hear more about these positive steps during the latest earnings conference calls.

Aside from these oil industry catalysts, it should be noted that the stock market backdrop contains a massive value-growth disparity. According to Miller Value Partners, the stock market is flashing the best value stock investment opportunity for the past 20 years i.e. the best opportunity for value plays since the dot.com era of 20 years ago. In the following chart, investors can see that the most expensive portion of the market has a p/e multiple that is 10 times greater than the least expensive group. This spells danger for overvalued growth stocks and an opportunity for undervalued sectors such as energy. Expect algo mayhem.

Source: Miller Value Partners

All told, there is a lot of scope for positive news to lift shale stocks in the next few weeks. Given all the negativity for much of 2019 allied to beaten-down valuations, it becomes inevitable that a bounce will occur.

Which Stocks to Buy

For investors, the best investment opportunities are likely to be Permian operators because of the significant oil price and cash flow benefits they receive from the improving take-away capacity.

With this in mind I’ve put together an EV/EBITDA valuation schematic of 5 well-known shale operators, 4 of which are pure-play Permian companies. Also included is Continental, predominately a Bakken operator, for comparative purposes.

Main assumptions:

Oil pricing of $55 per barrel WTI, no change from 2019.

Permian differentials $2 a barrel, down from about $7 a barrel in 2019.

Modest Capex cuts in 2020, generally about 10% Vs 2019.

EV/EBIDTA Valuations

Centennial Development (Nasdaq: CDEV)

As of Q2, 2019, Centennial was still outspending although, operationally, it was clearly improving. D&C capex in Q2 was $180 million and EBITDA was $170 million - annually, a shortfall of $40 million. Centennial also spent $60 million on facilities and infrastructure and some discretionary land buys all of which should be much reduced in 2020.

During Q2, Centennial recorded WTI oil differentials of $8.50 a barrel. A narrowing by $5 a barrel in 2020 would improve EBITDA by $80 million annually. Add in better pricing for nat gas and NGLs (together being 43% of production), some operational and D&C efficiency gains, and it is evident that CDEV can reach free cash flow in 2020 even with flat oil pricing.

I expect CDEV to indicate that they will achieve free cash flow in the second half of 2020 and will be cash flow neutral, or close to neutral, for the year in total.

Centennial shares closed Friday October 25, at $3.83. At that price Centennial is on an estimated 2020 EV/EBITDA of 2.70. That’s unusually cheap for a well-run company that’s well on the way to becoming cash flow generative.

Cimarex (NYSE: XEC)

Just another well run Permian E&P company offering value.

At Friday’s closing price of $45.99, XEC is on a 2020 EV/EBITDA of 4.25.

It is estimated to general about $380 million free cash flow in 2020.

A slight negative, in my opinion, is that XEC’s production mix is only 31% oil, 41% nat gas and 28% NGLs.

Concho (NYSE: CXO)

Concho’s production mix is a respectable 64% oil and 36% nat gas.

Aside from the overall shale malaise, the stock was also hit in mid-2019 by concerns relating to tight well spacing emerged at a location. The indications are that this was a one-time glitch and, that aside, the company is in good health.

Concho can generate free cash flow with WTI at $50 a barrel. With WTI above $50 it expects to generate ‘robust’ free cash and increase returns to shareholders.

Based on Friday’s closing price of $65.82, the EV/EBITDA is currently 5.87. This is good by historic standards but not ultra-cheap in today’s market. It becomes a more attractive 5.29 in 2020.

Continental (NYSE: CLR)

Because Continental is a Bakken and Colorado producer, it will not get any discernible benefit from the disappearing Permian takeaway problem.

Assuming WTI remains around $55 a barrel in 2020 Continental should be able to grow production at 12.5% thereby boost its EBITDA.

Continental is forecast to generate free cash flow of $1.4 billion next year. Most will go towards the company’s $1.0 billion share buyback program.

Currently Continental is on an attractive EV/EBITDA of 4.8 and this drops to 4.4 next year.

Overall, another good value shale play.

Diamondback (Nasdaq: FANG)

At first look Diamondback doesn’t appear to be very cheap - using Friday’s closing stock price of $87.46, the EV/EBITDA is 6.05.

However, the key to understanding FANG is its operating model: At $50 WTI it can grow production at 25% annually and generate free cash flow and pay a dividend.

In 2020, FANG should have free cash flow of over $1.5 billion. This will go towards funding the $2.0 billion share buyback program.

With the help of improving differentials in 2020, the EV/EBITDA drops to 4.78. A year later this should dip another 25% to something like 3.60.

FANG has a low cost operating base that, accompanied by commendable financial discipline, facilitates growth year after growth.

Because of its multi-year repeatability, I consider FANG to be one of the best shale investment opportunities on offer.

Conclusion

Shale oil stocks have been hit by a stream of negatives through 2019 leading to valuations overshooting on the downside. Over coming weeks a significant number of positives will be tabled. The scene is set for shale stocks to jump between now and year-end. I see this as an opportunity to make short-term gains and by year-end I plan to have those gains locked-in.

Lastly, as I conclude this note, I see that RBC have this morning issued a report identifying “4 E&P companies to buy with at least 50% implied upside”. They include Concho and Diamondback on their list. I agree.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CDEV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long CDEV and FANG. I expect to hold these stocks into year-end.