Flexion Therapeutics: Stock Rebounds After FDA Delays ZILRETTA Decision

The fact the FDA communicated they just needed some additional time gives me confidence ZILRETTA’s repeat administration is going to get approved.

Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) shares were on the rise heading into ZILRETTA's PDUFA date on October 14th. Unfortunately, the FDA wasn't ready to deliver their final verdict to Flexion and informed the company that they still needed some time to review ZILRETTA's sNDA for repeat administration. Consequently, the stock experienced an abrupt increase in selling pressure but was quickly bought up and is now trading higher than it was prior to the press release. I find it a bit interesting that the stock is trading higher after the postponement announcement and without FDA approval. Why is the market supporting FLXN? Well, it turns out that the FDA delaying is typically a good sign for the drug/therapy's chances for approval.

I intend to present some previous examples of PDUFA extensions/delays and how they impacted the chances of approval. In addition, I update my strategy for FLXN and provide a price target for 2020.

PDUFA Delayed

I have to admit I was caught off guard by the PDUFA delay news. Despite ZILRETTA already being approved and having strong data to support the sNDA, the FDA wasn't able to deliver their decision on time. According to Flexion's press release:

"Although the FDA did not provide a new action date, the FDA informed the company that the review is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. The FDA has not asked for any additional clinical data and the company has provided the FDA with all the information requested to date."

Typically, when the FDA moves or delays the PDUFA date, it is due to a "major amendment" to the NDA. These major amendments are attributable to the FDA requesting explicit information related to the NDA or BLA. Characteristically, these major amendments are deviations in the study protocol, manufacturing site info, or updated data from a study. It looks as if ZILRETTA's postponement was not officially designated as an extension, nor did the company provide a specific reason for it. So, I am going to just assume the FDA is just behind schedule. Personally, I find this extremely encouraging because it is not a CRL and most extensions result in approval. I have invested in several companies that had an extension in recent years with most of them being approved. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) had a PDUFA delay for Zerenyx but was, ultimately, approved on their extended PDUFA date. Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) recently had a similar situation with their Gvoke products, but they were approved before its PDUFA extension date. Since FLXN did not receive a CRL or extension date, it looks as if the FDA just needs a little more time to review the sNDA. What is more, the FDA didn't request any additional information from the company. Considering these points, I am still confident that ZILRETTA's sNDA gets approved in the coming weeks.

FLXN Still a Buy?

At the present time, FLXN market cap is approximately $585M, with acceptable valuation metrics (Figure 1).

Figure 1: FLXN Valuation (Source: Seeking Alpha)

The company looks to be on track to hit its 2019 full-year revenue guidance of $65-80M, so I am willing to pay a higher sales multiple for a company that is recording sequential net sales growth (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ZILRETTA Quarterly Net Sales (Source: FLXN)

Figure 3: FLXN Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

That growth is anticipated to continue over the next decade with $760M in 2028 (Figure 3).

I don't believe the PDUFA being delayed by a few weeks has impacted my views on FLXN and shouldn't change those estimates. Yes, the company will have to wait a few more weeks to promote the new usage label (if approved), but the delay should not impede the company's ability to hit its 2019 goals. As a result, I still see FLXN to be worth a buy at these prices.

Updated Plan

In my previous Flexion article, I was planning on adding to my FLXN before and after the PDUFA date. Well, I did stick to that plan, but the quick rebound in the share price has me second-guessing my year-end plans for FLXN.

The stock has returned to the $15.50 resistance area on the daily chart (Figure 4). I believe the daily chart shows the market is confident that ZILRETTA will receive another approval. In fact, the market has taken the stock above the pre-delay share price.

Figure 4: FLXN Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Moreover, the charts show the potential for a big move towards the 52-week high of $18, which is a strong possibility if ZILRETTA's sNDA is approved and the company reports positive Q3 earnings. Despite the nice chart setup, I'm going to hold off on adding to my position. I took advantage of the delay sell-off and I now have my fill of FLXN for 2019. I plan to sit back and see how the market reacts to the FDA's decision and the company's Q3 earnings.

Why Am I Done Adding in 2019? I expect approval and strong Q3 earnings, which should lead to a rise in the share price. Unfortunately, I am not looking to add at higher multiples while other small biotech should see tax selling and will be on sale at the end of the year.

Conclusion

Despite the delay and brief sell-off in the share price, the market has pushed the stock back to the $15.50 resistance point. It looks as if investors are expecting a positive decision from the FDA and anticipate the company to hit its 2019 guidance. Seeing the opportunity, I took advantage of the recent sell-off and added to my FLXN position. Now, I intend to spectate for the remainder of 2019 and see how the market responds to the FDA's decision and the Q3 earnings report.

Although I am confident ZILRETTA's sNDA will be approved, it is possible the FDA will provide a CRL. If they deny ZILRETTA, we can assume the market is going to penalize the stock and potentially see some downgrades by Street analysts. Therefore, I will liquidate a major portion of FLXN position due to the potential of further degradation from the potential tax loss selling pressure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FLXN, XERS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.