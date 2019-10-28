Thermo Fisher Scientific: Moving From Inorganic To Organic Growth

Thermo Fisher has been successful for many years at acquiring and integrating related companies but seems to be reorienting to organic growth.

Introduction

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) provides laboratory equipment, consumables, and services predominantly in the healthcare sector but in other manufacturing applications as well. After several years of successful growth by acquisition, the company is shifting more toward organic growth, especially through expanding its contract development and manufacturing, or CDMO, capabilities. Additionally, Thermo is demonstrating success at growing the business globally in regions where other companies have been less successful lately. Thermo exhibited high single-digit sales growth in its most recent earnings release, and I expect this to continue without major M&A activity.

Shares of Thermo Fisher, like many of its peers in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry, are trading at a high valuation based on P/E. Thermo also shares a miserly dividend policy with its industry peers. With a quarterly payout of $0.19/share, the company's payout ratio is only 6% of 2019 earnings for a dividend yield of 0.25%.

Thermo Fisher has demonstrated its ability to generate growth both by acquisition and organically. 3Q results particularly provide encouragement that the organic growth can continue. It is a well-run company that will hold its value over the long term, but the current valuation is fair, given its growth rate and comparable company valuations. At these valuations, I also believe the company should be increasing dividends rather than continuing buybacks. I would wait for a general market pullback or a significant dividend increase before adding more shares.

Successful M&A Gives Way to Organic Growth

Thermo Fisher was created in 2006 through the merger of analytical instrument manufacturer Thermo Electron and lab products and services company Fisher Scientific. Since then, the company has grown through several large acquisitions which have helped the company double its sales and gross profit over the last 7 years. Thermo Fisher has been successful at efficiently integrating these acquisitions as net income tripled over this time frame. Capital management has also been a success, with share count increasing only modestly and net debt/EBITDA little changed over this time period.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Key Data Page

In the last two years, Thermo Fisher slowed down its pace of acquisitions with a couple smaller deals in 2018 and with the $1.7 billion purchase of Brammer Bio in 2019, offset by the $1.1 billion sale of the anatomical pathology business. Nevertheless, growth has continued based on the recent 3Q 2019 earnings release.

Three out of four of Thermo's segments showed revenue growth. Only the smallest, Specialty Diagnostics, showed a small decline due to the sale of the anatomical pathology segment. All segments had either flat or higher operating income. The best performing segment was Life Sciences Solutions with 13% growth in sales and 18% growth in operating income compared to 3Q 2018. This segment also improved its already high operating margin to 34.5% from 32.9%. Thermo made a great deal when they bought this division in 2014 as it has been the growth engine for the company relative to the larger but low-margin, slower-growing Lab Products and Services.

Source: Thermo Fisher 3Q 2019 Earnings Release

The company raised its EPS guidance for 2019 to $12.28-12.34/share (non-GAAP), which works out to a P/E of about 24. Thermo's non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles. Because of the many acquisitions over the past decade, GAAP EPS is significantly below non-GAAP. Based on YTD actuals and 4Q guidance, Thermo's GAAP EPS will be around $9.36 for the full year for a GAAP-based P/E around 32.

Thermo highlighted contract manufacturing as an important growth area. They recently expanded their St. Louis facility to be the largest CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) in North America and also opened a new training facility in North Carolina. The company also grew their contract manufacturing through M&A with the purchase of Brammer Bio and a GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) facility in Ireland.

Contract development and manufacturing is a growing service in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Development of new drugs is becoming more complex, taking longer, and is subject to more regulation than in the past. This complexity also leads to a greater chance of failure during the development cycle. This has led drug companies to outsource development and manufacturing to CDMOs to take advantage of their infrastructure and expertise, reducing internal capital and operating expenses. The CDMO industry is growing at 6% to 7% annually, faster than the pharma sector average, according to a report from consultant EY.

This report, as well as other industry sources, highlights the benefit of full-service CDMOs that can partner with drug companies through the entire product life cycle from testing through scale-up and manufacturing. The CDMO space is a logical opportunity for vertical integration for Thermo Fisher as the CDMOs use Thermo's analytical instruments, lab supplies, and diagnostic tools. The company entered this space in a big way with the 2017 acquisition of Patheon, and with the expansion of the St. Louis facility, it's now growing its CDMO capabilities organically.

Geographically, Thermo Fisher's growth profile was a bit different than one would expect from reading general macro headlines. North America grew in mid-single digits while Europe and Asia both grew in high single digits with China sales specifically up 13%. Thermo offers technologies and products that China needs to develop its own healthcare industry but cannot yet produce internally. CEO Marc Casper discussed this on the conference call:

Our customers value the capabilities that we bring to the Chinese market and our industry continues to be so incredibly well aligned with the government priorities around their five-year plan, which is we enable environmental protection, the expansion of the healthcare system, building an innovative pharma industry. Those are all things that our technologies across our industry benefit front Thermo Fisher, as the industry leader, and a very unique competitive position that we have in China positioned us even better in terms of our performance and you see that in our results.

Source: Thermo Fisher 3Q 2019 Earnings Call

The company highlighted the expansion of its Suzhou facility to support clinical trials and expanded its customer demonstration and training center in Shanghai.

Pharma is one of the key industries targeted in the "Made in China 2025" policy in which China seeks to develop its own technology through increased R&D. As China plays catch-up with the West in its drug development capabilities, Thermo Fisher is well positioned to provide the tools and services needed.

Europe was another bright spot, contrary to general macro trends:

You know, it's been interesting, right. If you read the sort of popular press about Europe, you have this for quite some time. You have this very bleak view, right sort of everything is slow and so forth. If you then look at our performance over the last number of years. Our performance in Europe is very strong. So, that is because our value proposition resonates, right, there is a big pharmaceutical industry presence there that we are very well positioned to serve. We have strong presence serving the diagnostics market, our high-end instrumentation is valued by customers, and the business is performing well. The high-single digit growth reflects very good performance of the team, and we have been delivering strong growth in Europe.

Source: Thermo Fisher 3Q 2019 Earnings Call

Balance Sheet Management

Thermo Fisher generated $2.4 billion of free cash flow YTD, plus $1.1 billion from the anatomical pathology sale for a total of $3.5 billion of cash generation. $1.7 billion was spent on the Brammer Bio acquisition and another $1.7 billion on debt paydown. They also spent about $0.6 billion on share buybacks (net of new issuance) and $0.2 billion on the dividend for a cash draw YTD of $0.8 billion.

For such an acquisitive company, Thermo Fisher has done a good job managing its share dilution and debt ratio. Share count stands less than 10% above where it was in 2012 despite a tripling of net income. The company's preference has been to use excess cash on share buybacks rather than pay more than a token dividend. After the quarter ended, Thermo bought back another $750 million worth of stock for a gross buyback of $1.5 billion YTD. This makes 2019's buyback the highest dollar amount of the past several years, at prices nearly double those of only three years ago. While the low dividend does provide flexibility to take advantage of M&A opportunities, I believe the valuation is getting high enough that management should seriously consider dividends over buybacks.

Source: Thermo Fisher 3Q 2019 Reconciliation of Financial Information

On the debt side, Thermo's gross debt is now $17.1 billion. Subtracting cash of $1.3 billion results in net debt of $15.8 billion. With 2019 EBITDA of about $6.6 billion, net debt/EBITDA is down to 2.4, or the same level as in 2012 before the string of large acquisitions. Additionally, after the end of the quarter, the company refinanced about $5.6 billion worth of debt at an average interest rate of 1.5%, or half of the rate on the retired debt. This move alone will improve EPS by about $0.20/year. These improved debt levels and low interest rates should also encourage management to be a little more generous with the dividend.

Valuation

On the table below, I compare Thermo Fisher with 4 peers in the Life Sciences and Tools industry. Thermo is at the low end of the range on P/E, but also at the low end on growth rate, resulting in a middle-of-range PEG ratio. Looking at profitability ratios, Thermo is second lowest return on equity, assets, and total capital. There is no strong argument here for a significantly higher valuation for Thermo.

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Peers Comparison Page

Looking at historical P/E, Thermo has averaged around 30 since the beginning of its strong growth phase in 2014 with slightly higher values since the start of 2018. Given the improving balance sheet and good execution by management, the current valuation slightly above the long-term average also seems fair.

Source: Seeking Alpha Valuation Page

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher has delivered impressive growth since it embarked on a series of large acquisitions in 2014. As the buying spree lessened over the last two years, the company has continued to grow organically. Organic growth should continue as the company expands contract development and manufacturing. The company will also continue to capitalize on China's desire to expand its pharma and biotech capabilities by delivering the needed products and services. The company has managed its balance sheet well, growing share count only slightly and keeping net debt/EBITDA at a manageable level.

Thermo appears around fairly valued compared to its peers and its own history. Given current valuation and the lower frequency of large acquisitions, management should consider shifting the balance of capital return more toward dividends and away from buybacks. I continue to hold Thermo in my portfolio but would not add more shares at these levels. I would suggest waiting for a general market pullback to take the trailing P/E below 30 before starting a new position. Dividend growth investors especially should wait another quarter to see if management announces a significant increase in the dividend as opposed to expensive buybacks.

