Technically Speaking For October 28

Now we have a "flextension" for Brexit (emphasis added):

With just three days left until Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union, the bloc will extend the deadline by three months, to Jan. 31, one of its leaders said on Monday. Donald Tusk, the president of the European Council, said in a Twitter post that leaders of the 27 other European Union countries had agreed to the postponement. They were expected to formally grant it later Monday. Britain is currently scheduled to withdraw on Thursday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has negotiated withdrawal terms with Brussels, but so far he has been unable to get Parliament to approve the deal. That raised the prospect that Brexit could occur without a deal in place, which economists have warned could do serious damage.

I have no idea how the internal UK issues will play out on this and I seriously doubt that any UK commenters know either at this point. Now for the $64,000 question: suppose we get to the end of January and Parliament hasn't worked this out. What then -- another extension? I don't think that's too far out of the question.

There was a big drop in EU loans to businesses last month:

In August, the annual growth rate of loans to non-financial corporations was 3.5%; in September, it was 2.9%. The level had been steady since May. EU Markit manufacturing surveys have been weak for the last 6-12 months. Business sentiment has been declining for the last 18 months. It's likely that we're seeing businesses slow down spending in reaction to weaker trade and export activity.

On Friday, I noted that the housing market is in good shape. That's supporting a high level of confidence among homebuilders:

Interest rates are low, building permits are near cycle highs, and sales are steady. It's no wonder that homebuilding stocks are at 1-year highs: Let's look at today's performance tables:

This was a good day for the markets. The QQQs and IWCs were up slightly more than a percentage point. The Russell 2000 (IWM) gained 0.89% and the SPYs rose 0.61%. Also on the plus side for the bulls is the long end of the Treasury market continues to sell off. Tech was the best performing sector, gaining 1.25%. Healthcare also rose a bit more than 1%. After that, performance drops off a bit: financials were up 0.56% while consumer discretionary added 0.31%. Three of the defensive sectors were in the bottom four performers, with utilities dropping 1.36%. This is particularly telling today, as part of the reason for the market's rally was a belief that the Fed would be cutting rates, which is a plus for the debt-dependent utility sector.

Let's now look at the daily charts, which show a continuation of the breakout that started on Friday.

I'll start with the IEF ... ... which has finally broken a year-long trend line. A break of a year-long anything is a major technical event; it may indicate an important change in trend. However, the TLT (which represents the long end of the curve) is still above its trendline.

The equity markets are continuing to rally: The SPY advanced further above upside resistance in the lower 300s. The QQQ also continued to rise. It gapped higher this AM as well -- another bullish event. Mid-caps broke through whichever upside resistance line you deem important. And the IJH continued to advance; it is just below its upside resistance line.

Overall, this was a good way for the bulls to start the week. Assuming the reasons for the advance continue (positive US-China trade talk news, a possible Fed cut), we should see continued advances over the next few days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.