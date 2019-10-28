Singapore Exchange: Record Earnings With Potential Surprises On Dividends And Acquisitions

There is a possibility that SGX could surprise with increased dividends and new bolt-on acquisitions, after having recently established a S$1.5 billion multi-currency debt issuance program.

The recent 1QFY2020 saw record quarterly earnings for SGX, and also new reporting segments which better reflect the company's positioning as a multi-asset exchange.

Elevator Pitch

Singapore-listed Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCPK:SPXCY) (OTCPK:SPXCF) [SGX:SP], or SGX, is the operator of equity, fixed income and derivatives markets in Singapore, offering listing, trading, clearing, settlement, depository and data services.

I like the company's multi-asset strategy which has supported its strong earnings growth, and the potential for upside surprises with increased dividends and value-accretive bolt-on acquisitions. But SGX's valuation is not compelling. SGX trades at 22.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, which is on par with the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 22 times. The stock offers a trailing 3.4% dividend yield and a forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.6%.

With the medium-term risk of a new MSCI China A Index futures in the pipeline potentially competing with SGX's FTSE A50 index futures, I think a lower entry price of S$7.80 for SGX pegged to 20 times FY2020 P/E will offer a wider margin of safety.

This is an update of my earlier initiation article on SGX published on July 12, 2019.

Record Earnings For Multi-Asset Exchange And Reclassification Of Reporting Segments

SGX registered a net profit of S$114.2 million for 1QFY2020 (YE June), which represented a +25% YoY increase from S$91.1 million in 1QFY2019. Notably, SGX's 1QFY2020 net income of S$114.2 million was the highest quarterly earnings for the company in over a decade. The market responded positively to SGX's record-breaking earnings, with its share price up +6.88% on October 25, 2019, following the release of the company's 1QFY2020 results on October 24, 2019.

1QFY2020 was also the first quarter that SGX reported its financial results with its revenue reclassified according to the company's new organization structure. On June 27, 2019, SGX announced that it has implemented a new organization structure starting July 1, 2019 where there will be four business and client units: Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities or FICC; Equities (Cash & Derivatives); Data, Connectivity and Indices or DCI; and Global Sales and Origination or GSO reporting to the CEO.

Prior to this change, SGX had three business segments, namely Derivatives, Equities & Fixed Income and Market Data & Connectivity. With the new organization structure, a number of key changes have been made.

The Market Data & Connectivity segment was renamed as Data, Connectivity and Indices or DCI. Revenues relating to listing and corporate actions involving equities and fixed income formerly recognized under the Equities & Fixed Income segment have been split into the Fixed Income sub-segment under the new FICC segment and the Cash Equities sub-segment under the new Equities segment. Revenues relating to equity derivatives and commodities derivatives formerly recognized under the Derivatives segment have been separated into the Derivatives Equities sub-segment under the new Equities segment and Currencies & Commodities sub-segment under the new FICC segment. SGX made these changes because it thinks that the new organizational structure and new reporting segments better reflect its positioning as an international multi-asset exchange.

SGX's New Revenue Classification Starting 1QFY2020

Source: SGX's 1QFY2020 Results Presentation

The above-mentioned changes for SGX are not merely cosmetic in nature. At the company's 1QFY2020 earnings call on October 24, 2019, SGX disclosed statistics that illustrate the company's progress in evolving to become a multi-asset exchange. Currently, approximately a quarter of SGX's clients trade in at least one additional asset class (e.g. derivatives, fixed income, currencies , commodities) apart from equities. Going forward, SGX's multi-asset strategy is expected to increase customer stickiness, as clients trading in multiple products across various asset classes are less likely to switch to alternative products offered by competing exchanges which have a narrow range of product offerings.

Looking ahead, SGX outlined its future growth targets at the company's FY2019 Annual General Meeting on October 3, 2019. In the next five years, SGX targets to double the FICC business segment's revenue, scale up its DCI business and grow its Equities business. The Equities business segment accounted for approximately 70% of SGX's revenue in FY2019, and SGX expects the Equities segment's revenue contribution to gradually decrease to roughly 60%, as the FICC and DIC businesses grow over time.

The company's 1QFY2020 results suggest that SGX is on track in realizing its five-year growth targets. The FICC segment was the fastest growing business for SGX in the most recent quarter with segment revenue up +57% YoY to S$45.8 million. The Equities and DCI businesses also performed reasonably well, with their segment revenues growing +14% and +4% YoY to S$176.1 million and S$86.1 million respectively in 1QFY2020.

The FICC segment's out-performance was driven primarily by a +78% YoY increase in commodities futures volumes and a +40% YoY growth in currency futures volumes. The Equities segment's +14% YoY segment revenue growth was attributable to a +6% YoY increase in equity derivatives volumes to 48 million contracts and a +25% YoY increase in securities settlement and depository management revenue to S$25.0 million due to a favorable mix of settlement activities, despite total equities trading volume remaining flattish YoY at S$67.8 billion for 1QFY2020. The DCI business' +4% revenue growth for the quarter was largely the result of a +6% increase in connectivity revenue to S$15.3 million due to higher derivatives connectivity subscriptions and continued growth of its co-location services business, partially offset by flattish market data & indices revenue.

More importantly, SGX's Cash Equities sub-segment performed well in 1QFY2020, despite being perceived as a weak spot for the company. Cash Equities revenue increased +8% YoY to S$90.0 million for 1QFY2020, versus S$83.7 million a year ago. Despite being seen as a relatively less attractive listing venue in Asia vis-a-vis other exchanges, the amount of equity funds raised on the Singapore Stock Exchange tripled from S$1.3 billion in 1QFY2019 to S$4.3 billion in 1QFY2020 driven by secondary equity fund raising. There were two new equity listings for SGX in 1QFY2020, and the company sees potential new listings in the REIT, consumer, healthcare and technology industries. With regards to concerns about flat or declining cash equities volumes, SGX thinks that combining its Cash Equities and Derivatives Equities businesses into one reporting segment, Equities, will allow the company to attract more institutional clients to its Cash Equities markets, leveraging on its strength in Derivatives Equities with respect to network and range of product offerings.

Potential Surprise On Dividends And Acquisitions

Starting FY2019, SGX has committed to a minimum absolute dividend payout of S$0.30 in dividends per share for the full year or S$0.075 per quarter, as part of its new dividend policy announced on July 27, 2018. Prior to FY2019, SGX's earlier dividend policy was a dividend payout equivalent to the higher of 80% of earnings or S$0.20 in dividends per share per year.

Given SGX's recent strong earnings growth momentum, there is a possibility of higher dividends either via special dividends or an increase in the minimum of absolute dividend payout of S$0.30 in dividends per share. SGX highlighted that it aims to pay a "sustainable and growing dividend" but recognized that "SGX is also on a growth path" at the company's 1QFY2020 results briefing on October 24, 2019.

Another factor supporting the case for higher dividends for SGX is that while SGX could potentially do new acquisitions, these acquisitions will be funded partially by debt and the acquisition targets are not expected to be substantial in size.

SGX recently established a S$1.5 billion multi-currency debt issuance program, despite being in a net cash position. SGX revealed at its recent 1QFY2020 earnings call on October 24, 2019 that the S$1.5 billion multi-currency debt issuance program was meant to give the company further flexibility to fund future growth. SGX is possibly targeting bolt-on acquisitions to meet its growth targets of doubling revenue for the FICC business and scaling up the DCI business as outlined in the preceding section of this article.

Uncertainties Over Key Derivatives Products

A new MSCI China A Index futures in the pipeline to be launched by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCPK:HKXCY) (OTCPK:HKXCF) [388:HK] that will compete with SGX's FTSE A50 index futures remains the company's key risk factor in the medium term. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited or HKEX, announced the signing of a license agreement with MSCI on March 11, 2019 to introduce futures contracts on the MSCI China A Index comprising over 400 large- and mid-cap A-shares, pending regulatory approvals. SGX's FTSE A50 index futures product is key revenue contributor for the company's Equities segment and Derivatives Equities sub-segment.

The good news for SGX is that HKEX confirmed at its 1H2019 results briefing on August 14, 2019 that there has been a delay in the introduction of the new MSCI China A Index futures, with no visibility on any specific timeline for the launch. On the flip side, HKEX highlighted that the Chinese regulators are keen to have competition for SGX's FTSE A50 index futures, and that could take the form of HKEX's MSCI China A Index futures or possibly products to be launched by other Chinese stock exchanges. In other words, it is case of when, not if, with respect to future competition for SGX's FTSE A50 index futures.

Separately, there was a positive development regarding SGX's Nifty 50 Index Futures products. On August 6, 2019, SGX announced that the company and National Stock Exchange of India or NSE are working to discontinue arbitration proceedings. Since the NSE ended offshore trading of derivatives tied to its benchmark indices in February 2018, there have been concerns whether SGX will be able to continue offering its Nifty 50 Index Futures products, and both SGX and NSE have been engaged in arbitration proceedings relating to this for more than a year.

At the same time, SGX and NSE have jointly proposed a new NSE International Financial Service Center-SGX Connect that plans to consolidate the trading of Nifty products in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City with the aim of creating a larger pool of liquidity for international and home market participants. These are signs suggesting that issues over SGX's Nifty 50 Index Futures products could possibly be resolved soon.

Valuation

SGX trades at 22.8 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E and 21.7 times consensus forward FY2021 P/E based on its share price of S$8.85 as of October 25, 2019. This is on par with the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 22 times.

SGX offers a trailing 3.4% dividend yield and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 3.6%. This is slightly lower than its historical five-year average trailing dividend yield of approximately 3.9%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for SGX include an earlier-than-expected launch of HKEX's new MSCI China A Index futures, lower-than-expected derivatives volumes, lower-than-expected dividends and overpaying for future acquisitions.

