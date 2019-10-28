3 Reasons To Buy Netgear On The Dip

When Netgear (NTGR) reported quarterly earnings that missed revenue estimates, the stock fell to as low as $26. But bottom fishers seeking value are buying the stop on the dip. At a modest P/E of 17.6 times and exceptionally strong EPS growth of 62% in the next five years (per finviz data), should investors bet that the recent setback is temporary?

There are three reasons to buy Netgear stock on the dip.

1 - Weak Outlook Temporary

Netgear reported third-quarter revenue of $265.9 million, and even though this missed estimates, it commands the majority of the U.S. retail WiFi and network Switch market share.

Source: Netgear

Its share of 51% and 53%, respectively, suggests that when Netgear customers upgrade, growth will resume. The company has three WiFi 6 products in the quarter and ended the quarter with seven. But revenue fell 1.3% year-on-year, which also hurt its non-GAAP operating margin. Geographically, revenue from the Americas grew 1.6% Y/Y, EMEA fell 6.8% Y/Y, and APAC net revenue fell 6.7%.

Netgear benefits from a product mix of wireless and wireless product revenue split at 68% and 32%, respectively. Home products make up 72% of its revenue. So, with key technology inflections in mesh networks, WiFi 6, 5G, content streaming, and gaming, consumers need new Netgear products. With a large install base, the company has an opportunity to grow its recurring revenue. Netgear aims to have a 15% operating margin (non-GAAP). NTGR stock reset lower in the last week because investors expressed disappointment over its short-term delays in getting there.

2 - Strong Balance Sheet

In the third quarter, Netgear consumed $26.1 million in cash flow from continuing operations. Still, it ended the quarter with $171.9 million in cash. At $5.52 a share in cash compared to its $27 stock price, no debt, and a book value of $19.91, the company has room to improve cash flow. After moving its manufacturing sites out of China, it will work down its buffered inventory levels. This will lead to positive cash flow generation next.

Netgear spent $22 million in share buybacks or 679,000 shares at an average price of $32.34. And even though the price paid is above its current price, continued share buybacks on the dip will minimize any further downside on the stock.

3 - New Products

Netgear's Connect Home segment delivered $190.7 million in revenue, down 2.1% year-over-year but up 13.8% sequentially. Nighthawk, Orbi, Nighthawk Pro Gaming, and Meural brands are advanced products. Unfortunately, they did not resonate with consumers fast enough, leading to the sluggish revenue. But with the holiday season approaching, Netgear may both run promotions and advertising campaigns during the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday season to drive revenue.

Despite the seasonal strength ahead, Netgear forecasts the U.S. WiFi market declining Y/Y. Plus, WiFi 6 router products will offset the decline.

Below: Netgear's marketing for WiFi 6.

Source: Netgear (slide 11)

With the Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh system, the Nighthawk retailing for $600 and the Nighthawk WiFi 6 Mesh extender on the market facing no competition, Netgear need not lower prices. To re-accelerate growth, sales of its insight cloud management solution for SMBs will enable the company to expand in adjacent markets. Its ProAV switch for deploying AV over IP also expands potential sales. Its introduction of Meural Canvas II, a digital Canvas, may expand its market beyond routers.

Below: higher ASPs for Netgear products.

Source: Netgear

Risks and Headwinds

Netgear's Meural initiative may not take off. Though subscription is $69.95 a year, consumers may use other image marketplaces instead.

The company's light fourth quarter will limit the upside on NTGR stock. GAAP operating margins will be in the range of 0.1% to 1.1%. And for 2019, revenue will fall to the single-digits while operating profits could fall by over 30%. Netgear's reliance on the WiFi 6 rollout may lag expectations.

Your Takeaway

Netgear is in the middle phase of shifting production outside of China. It has built up inventory to help buffer any potential delays in the transition. With a market capitalization of under $1 billion, this small-cap company may reward value investors. If Q4 turns around better than expected, the stock will quickly rally back to the $34-36 level reached in early September. Seasonal strength in the current quarter is another tailwind that might give the stock another reason to rebound.

Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted technology stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.



Need more? Join DIY investing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.