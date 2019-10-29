4 Sweet REITs And All Of Them Are Treats

As such, I’m more than happy to offer this basket of goodies, my four favorite REITs.

“REITs are an important part of retirement portfolios because they provide income, capital appreciation, diversification, and inflation protection." Nareit.

REITs as a category should fit into just about every conceivable portfolio out there.

Nothing to Fear

When it comes to treats, however, you’re in much more luck.

It’s true that I still don’t know your exact situation. So please don’t take the following REITs as recommendations made special for you.

You’ll still need to assess your personal situation – and the companies themselves – to see if they fit with your ideal portfolio.

With that said, REITs as a category should fit into just about every conceivable portfolio out there.

Almost nobody’s allergic to them, and they’ll send next to nobody into a sugary tailspin.

Now, of course, some of them are past their expirations. So we’ll want to avoid those ones altogether. But that still leaves plenty to stock up on if you’ll pardon the pun.

In case you haven’t read my past articles, here’s a quick rundown of what we’re talking about. I’ve cited Nareit’s research on the subject before, but now’s as a good a time for a reminder as any:

“REITs are an important part of retirement portfolios because they provide income, capital appreciation, diversification, and inflation protection. Portfolio volatility can be reduced by adding assets that have low correlations with the assets currently in the portfolio. The long-term correlations of equity REITs with other major asset classes included in the study range from 0.19 to 0.65, signifying potential diversification benefits from adding REITs to an investment portfolio.”

As such, I'm more than happy to offer this basket of goodies. Go ahead and take one or more according to your personal portfolio taste.

My Favorite REITs

My Favorite REITs

As you may know, I have been contributing on Seeking Alpha for almost 10 years, I guess that makes me a legacy contributor. I now have 2,267 articles to my credit and almost 75,000 followers.

Around six years ago (August 2013) I commenced a portfolio called the Durable Income Portfolio that serves as my core REIT portfolio. Over these years, the portfolio has generated some impressive results, averaging returns of ~22% per year.

I can assure you my portfolio does not include all winners. I have had my fair share of losers (or shall we say “works in progress"), but as the title to this article suggests, it’s now time to recap my favorite REITs.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI), aka the “clean energy REIT” that’s unique because the company has no direct peers. I consider the outlier more of a commercial mortgage REIT because of its specialty finance platform and the fact that the company reports core earnings (instead of FFO). At the core, HASI originates assets in multiple categories, each pertaining to clean energy real estate projects, that includes (1) behind the meter contracts, (2) grid connected, and (3) sustainable infrastructure (solar).

Since the IPO (in 2013), HASI has grown its investment base to more than 190 projects, each worth an average $10 million (not including the 90,000 individual residential solar customers). The company maintains balanced diversification by maintaining relationships with a variety of companies. HASI has grown its equity base (since the IPO) from $167 million to more than $885 million.

HASI has been smoking hot this year, returning over 58%. Shares have become costly to acquire, although we still hold a healthy chick of stock in the Durable Income Portfolio.

I always have regarded HASI as a fixed income play, recognizing the durable sources of income that drives total return performance. Currently HASI trades at $29.15 with a P/E multiple of 21.1x (average multiple is 17x) and the dividend yield is 4.6%. We maintain a HOLD and shares have returned 32% annually since our original purchase (January 2017).

Source: FAST Graphs

Store Capital (STOR) has become a popular pick as a result of Berkshire Hathaway’s decision to purchase shares in June 2017. Since that time, the net lease REIT has returned around 35% annualized – that’s what I call a “Buffet Bounce” (BRK got in around $20.25 per share).

STOR is different from most of its net lease REIT peers as the company looks to own properties with middle market companies that are willing to provide unit-level sales. STOR focuses on the highly fragmented sub-sector of middle-market and larger unrated companies by offering them a superior alternative to financing their real estate with traditional mortgage or bank debt and their own equity.

It takes a lot of captured data and a potent information system to underwrite its tenants, but around 97% of STOR's leases require the delivery of property-level financial statements, which is unprecedented and enables such disclosure.

STOR also maintains a disciplined balance sheet, with the leverage ratio at the low-end of its target range of 5.6x net debt to EBITDA (in Q2-19) and around 41% on a net debt to cost basis. Around 63% of the portfolio is unencumbered that provides considerable financial flexibility.

STOR’s payout ratio is best in class, around 66%, and since the IPO (in 2014) the company has increased dividends per share by 32% (while maintaining a low dividend payout ratio). In September STOR increased the dividend from $.33 per share to $.35 per share, that resulted in a 6.1% increase.

We also maintain a healthy dose of STOR, and of course, we jumped in before the so-called “Buffett Bounce.” Our average annualized return in STOR since the first purchase is ~32%. That’s a lot better than buying shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETD (VNQ) that has returned 9.97% since that time. We maintain a HOLD today as shares are now “priced for perfection” – trading at $38.89 with a P/FFO multiple of 20.1x (normal/average is 19.5x). The dividend yield is 3.6%.

Source: FAST Graphs

CyrusOne (CONE) is the next name on the list, returning 37.42% annualized since the first purchase. We have been accumulating shares in CONE for quite some time, but we decided to move into a full position when shares become cheap in November 2018. At that time I explained,

“One of the key valuation differences between a regular BUY and STRONG BUY is that the company must have enhanced price appreciation catalysts that support annual Total Returns of 25% or higher (over the next two years)… We are now adding another STRONG BUY to the New Money Portfolio and this time it’s CyrusOne.”

The rest is history, CONE has returned 44%-plus since our strong buy upgrade, and of course, shares are now “priced for perfection,” so we settled back down to a HOLD. Nonetheless, CONE remains my No. 1 holding and I’m happy to see the we took advantage of the deep value call and moved this pick to the top of the list.

Of course, much of the excitement around CONE has been the “takeover talk” as numerous private and public companies have expressed an interest in the Dallas-based REIT. I’m certain that discussions are on going as it relates to potential bidders who envy the platform that CyrusOne has created.

Fundamentals are rock solid as CONE said in Q2-19 that it was increasing FFO per share by $.20 at the midpoint (represents 10% year-over-year growth). Also, the company announced a 9% dividend increase and still maintains one of the lowest payout ratios in the peer group.

We maintain a HOLD as we watch the M&A hype play out, as it's hard to part ways with a REIT that's growing at much higher rates than the peers on practically all key financial metrics. If Digital Realty (DLR) becomes the successful suitor, I will likely have to trim shares since I'm also somewhat top heavy in the San Francisco-based REIT (+20% annually since my original purchase).

Source: FAST Graphs

Last but not least is the stalwart REIT all dressed up as SUPERMAN…

Photo Source

Seriously, you should have known that I would pick Realty Income (O) as my top all-time favorite REIT.

Since my first purchase (September 2014) shares have returned 22.45% annually. That’s very impressive, especially when you consider the performance of VNQ (+8.9% annually).

Even with kryptonite (rising rates) in clear sight, Realty Income has fought back to deliver impressive (scratch that) actually remarkable results. Just take a look at the chart below (40%-plus year-to-date):

Source: FAST Graphs

Yet, even though shares have become rich, Realty Income remains my No. 2 holding (in terms of exposure). Keep in mind that investors should focus on the earnings yield spread to the 10-year yield, not the stock price.

Based on consensus 2020 AFFO/sh ($3.53), Realty Income trades at an AFFO yield of 4.4%, and the 10-year yield is currently 1.8%. That 260-basis point spread is right in line with recent historical averages, suggesting investors are not paying up for quality, predictability and good risk-adjusted returns.

Furthermore, if you buy into the thesis that an earnings yield spread to the 10-year yield is an appropriate way to value a yield-oriented stock, then your fundamental thesis on the stock should coincide with your view on where long-term yields are going.

One could easily make a compelling argument that there's more downside pressure and catalysts to long yields than upside ones.

And to close out my argument for this perfect pick, the fundamentals of the business itself have rarely been stronger. The balance sheet remains strong (one of less than 10 REITs with two “A” ratings), 2020 AFFO/sh growth rates (per consensus) are more than 6%, and the 3.4% dividend yield remains well covered.

Investors can continue to bank on high-single digit total returns with beta volatility that’s less than half the S&P 500. Historically this has been a winning formula over the intermediate and long term.

For now, I'm enjoying the fruits of labor, as shares have returned ~22% annually for me since my first investment (September 2014), although I have trimmed accordingly for more opportunistic rebalancing (ie: CONE +46.6% YTD).

Source: FAST Graphs

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, STOR, CONE, HASI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.