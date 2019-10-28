Portfolio Strategy: Fold The Sub-Par Hands

Investing is often compared to poker and other games of chance, but I believe that investing offers a far superior proposition for speculators to make money. There is no other popular game that I am aware of outside of betting where a speculator is allowed to sit idle for an unlimited amount of time and allow the edge to fall in their favor before making a bet. Despite the massive advantage investing offers compared to poker, blackjack, roulette, and other games, the majority of speculators seem to prefer to take the gambling approach, rather than embrace the massive odds stacked in their favor by exercising patience. This article outlines why investors can afford to be patient, and why it's important to have the discipline to sit out when it comes to sub-par investments.

Being an avid poker player for quite a few years before investing, I was always amazed to see how many players would consistently play terrible starting hands with low probabilities of winning the pot. Anyone that knows anything about poker knows that the best way to make money is to get as many chips as possible into the pot, with the best hand possible. However, I cannot count the number of times I would see players going all-in or making exorbitant bets with starting hands that are destined to lose over the long-run. I mostly chalked this up to the small amount of money being risked, and the fact that humans are generally impatient.

When it came to investing, however, I have noticed this same thing but with twenty to fifty times more money at risk. A comment that pops up a lot is, "I'm gambling on a turnaround with XYZ stock." While gamblers may win on a given night, or a given week, they will lose if they play with a negative edge over the long run. Given this fact and applying it to investing, there is no reason to play the worst starting hands. An investor's ultimate goal should be to learn early on what the best hands are, and build up the discipline to only play those hands. If one cannot do these two things consistently, they are placing themselves at a disadvantage as soon as they log into their brokerage account to place a trade.

So what are the best starting hands and the worst starting hands? My general argument would be that the best starting hands in the mining sector (GDX) are those located in the best jurisdictions, with the highest margins, and where there are no prior operational or management issues. Sub-par management has the ability to squander even the best projects, and sub-par jurisdictions have the potential to do so as well through royalties or permitting headaches. When it comes to Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF), the company fails on every single metric here. The company is located in a C-grade jurisdiction, has some of the highest all-in sustaining costs in the industry, and there has been a litany of operational issues over the past two years. Despite all of this, my article discussing to sell the stock at 40% higher prices at C$1.20 received quite a bit of push back from investors.

It was argued that the stock was a buy due to a small insider purchase, as well as hopes of costs dropping going forward. Since that time, the stock is down 37% in three months, while the Gold Miners Index is down 2% over the same period. This is an under-performance to a factor of more than ten or a 35% underperformance in just four months. Guyana Goldfields is the definition of a weak hand in comparison to a poker game, and weak hands should be folded immediately, without hesitation. The company lags its peers in nearly every single category, and the only thing going for it is its relatively cheap valuation. However, I've often found that when a valuation looks too good to be true, it rarely makes for a good investment.

In an industry where there are nearly 100 gold producers, there is simply no reason to gamble on the worst-performing ones. While investing in the laggards could work out this time, and it could work out the next four times, it is a losing proposition long term. That is all that matters. Just as sloppy or undisciplined poker players can have a good night or two, sloppy or undisciplined investors can have a few good investments. However, the casino, or the market, in this case, will eventually rake all of those chips back. This is because bets that have a negative edge are destined to lose, and over time that edge will flip in the hand of the house.

This is precisely why Ace Rothstein from Martin Scorsese's Casino made sure that the high-roller and big winner early in the movie could not get home on his flight that night due to engine troubles, and coaxed him into staying an extra night. While Ace knew that he might get lucky and take the casino for a couple million on a single night, he was unlucky to duplicate that performance over the next 36 hours. In the end, the high-roller gave up all his winnings over the 24 hours and more of his own.

The point of this is that betting on weak starting hands can work, but it can't work long term. All that winning on a weak starting hand does is form bad habits, and make an investor think that they have an edge where there is no edge present. This is one of the worst things for an investor because they feel they are making money by being smart, but instead, they are likely getting lucky. After a hot streak and with a bigger account size, they will probably end up giving the majority back after the luck runs out.

So what is the best course of action for investors that want to maximize returns and limit draw-downs? It's very simple. Begin with the best starting hands, and have the patience to wait for them. Also, one must have the discipline to pass on the weakest starting hands. These are the ones that have the potential to do the damage to the portfolio over the long-run. You will notice I said potential, not that they are certain to deliver the most damage. However, we are working with probabilities and not certainties in investing. The goal at the end of the day is to put the probabilities in your favor as often as possible.

As discussed earlier, investing gives us a massive advantage over poker as we do not have to pay an ante in the form of a big and small blind every six to eight hands. Depending on the size of one's bankroll, this could end up being a cost of 0.1% - 0.2% every day for just sitting still and doing nothing. In this situation where one has to pay to play, it is logical to be a little looser on hand selection as one cannot sit there forever. When it comes to investing, there is no penalty for doing nothing. This distinction is an incredible advantage, but one that so few investors use in their favor. Rather than sitting around and betting at every hand and the weakest hands like the Guyana Goldfields, the New Golds (NGD), and the Alio Golds (ALO) of the sector, an investor should sit tight and wait for the Marathon Golds (OTCQX:MGDPF) before acting. The latter types of companies generally have exceptional management, a world-class project, and are undervalued compared to their peers.

When it comes to Guyana Goldfields, I continue to view the company as a weak starting hand that's best to avoid. The company is operating at 40% higher all-in sustaining costs than the industry average of $900/oz, and these costs continue to give the company razor-thin margins to work with. The average all-in sustaining costs for the company for the last three quarters came in at $1,295/oz, and we've still seen no proof that the company will turn things around. While there is no disputing the company is cheap, I think we should be able to agree that it is cheap for a reason. Unless gold holds above $1,300/oz, the company's margins are barely 10%. I cannot understand why an investor would own a 10% margin producer vs. a 30% margin producer, if given a choice.

Based on the high costs and the operational challenges in the past for Guyana Goldfields, it should be no surprise that the stock looks as it does below. Weak starting hands rarely pay off long-term, and this is the reason they should be avoided in the first place.

To summarize, investors are presented with nearly limitless different opportunities of companies to invest in and have unlimited patience to choose which one to go with. Given the massive odds stacked in their favor, it makes sense to choose wisely and choose the best. For those that like to gamble and are doing this for entertainment, then I suppose Guyana Goldfields and other laggards are suitable choices. However, for those that want to make money long term investing, it is imperative to have the discipline to avoid weak starting hands like these.

At the end of the day, it is up to an investor to figure out what their goals are. I suspect many investors think they are doing this to make money, but subconsciously, their motives are entirely different. There is absolutely nothing wrong with this, but one should set the bar very low if this is the case. It is perfectly fine to gamble if that's what some want to get out of the market, but it's irrational if one is then shocked with the disappointing results. As Al Pacino's character Walter Abrams famously said in Two For The Money:

"There is something inherently defective in you, and you, and you, and me, and all of us. We're all lemons. We look like everyone else, but what makes us different is our defect. See, most gamblers, when they go to gamble, they go to win. When we go to gamble, we go to lose. Subconsciously. Me, I never feel better than when they're raking the chips away; not bringing them in. And everyone here knows what I'm talking about. Even when we win it's just a matter of time before we give it all back. But when we lose, that's another story. When we lose, and I'm talking about the kind of loss that makes you, you know what I mean - You've just recreated the worst possible nightmare this side of malignant cancer, for the twentieth goddamn time; and you're standing there and you suddenly realize, Hey, I'm still... here. I'm still breathing. I'm still alive. Us lemons, we mess stuff up all the time on purpose. Because we constantly need to remind ourselves we're alive. Gambling's not your problem. It's this messed up need to feel something. To convince yourself you exist. That's the problem."

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX, MGDPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.