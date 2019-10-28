Duke Realty Corp.: An Underappreciated REIT With Strong Potential

Duke Realty Corp. (NYSE:DRE) is an industrial REIT with a well diversified portfolio of properties under its management. The firm also provides a wide range of services, including real estate development, leasing, property management and construction. While the firm has a strong leadership team and robust fundamentals, it also operates in one of the most lucrative real estate segments, which is industrial REIT. Duke Realty is an under-reported REIT with an impressive potential. We will look at the REIT’s performance to see whether it has what it takes to be included in a long-term income-oriented portfolio.

The Composition

Duke Realty has properties spread across a number of states, offering geographic diversification to its portfolio. The industrial REIT has 156 million square feet of properties in 20 key logistics markets. The REIT is mainly invested in industrial segment which is currently amongst the fastest developing segments in the sector. This segment has received a big boost from the increase in the scope of e-commerce and is expected to retain its momentum in the foreseeable future. The rise in ecommerce has led to an increase in demand for various types of real estate properties, including warehousing real estate.

Duke Realty has a strong portfolio with strategically located properties. As its properties are scattered in important markets such as Chicago, the REIT is well positioned to exploit the boom in industrial real estate. The diversity of its portfolio also ensures that it is able to benefit from serving different facets of ecommerce. Apart from offering warehouse real estate, Duke Realty can offer last mile support which is crucial for ecommerce logistics. Further, its properties are located in key markets which are densely populated with high demand for ecommerce products.

While it is important that the REIT has presence in different markets, the quality of its portfolio also matters a lot. Duke Realty performs well on this front as a major portion of its portfolio is concentrated in Tier 1 market with solid potential. Such high quality properties ensure that the REIT is in position to charge premium pricing and register high growth rate. However, it is not just the current properties of a REIT which determine the investment potential of the firm but also its development pipeline. Duke Realty has joint venture interest in nearly 1,200 acres of development while another 440 acres are controlled by the REIT through purchase options. This pipeline ensures that Duke Realty will likely be able to maintain its growth rate.

The quality of tenants is yet another important factor which needs to be taken into account while determining the potential of a REIT. Duke Realty boasts of an impressive array of clients ranging from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), UPS (NYSE:UPS) of America to Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT). Strong clients ensure that the REIT receives regular rent and is also able to charge growth in its rental revenue. A top clientele also shows that the REIT possesses high quality real estate which is in demand by premium renters. This point correlates with the REIT’s lease expiration schedule as well. Duke Realty has only 9 percent of leases expiring in 2020 on the basis of leased square feet. Further, the schedule is also normally distributed over a couple of years ensuring that the REIT does not have lease expiry shocks coming in the future.

Source: Company Website

As per its second quarter earnings report, the REIT had 93.4 percent of its total portfolio leased as on June 30, 2019. Overall, the REIT has strong fundamentals in terms of properties, tenants and its lease schedules. These factors contribute greatly towards the robust financial performance of the firm, which is the next step in our investment analysis.

Financial Performance

Duke Realty recently reported its second quarter earnings and showed a positive streak for different metrics. The REIT announced 28.3 percent growth in rents on leasing activity. Its net income for the quarter stood at $0.2 per diluted share while its NAREIT FFO was reported at $0.35 per share, up from $0.33 per share it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Similarly, its core FFO also showed upward trend from $0.33 per diluted share to $0.36 per diluted share.

Another positive signal from the REIT came in the form of upward revision of its 2019 estimates. Duke Realty raised its guidance for net income from the range of $0.92 to $1.16 per diluted share to $1.10 to $1.28 per diluted share, while its NAREIT FFO guidance was changed from the range of $1.36 to $1.46 per diluted share to $1.38 to $1.46 per diluted share. The REIT elaborated that the upward revision of estimates was mainly on account of better than expected performance in unstabilized portfolio and development pipeline.

Duke Realty not only has the track record of strong performance but has similarly robust history of distributing dividends as well. The REIT has posted regular dividend with substantial growth rate. Its latest dividend was at $0.215 per share, giving it an impressive dividend yield of 2.5 percent. This metric is highly important as regular dividend payment is amongst the top reasons behind investment in the REIT segment. Further, Duke Realty has a healthy payout ratio of 53.08 percent, which allows plenty of room for future growth in payouts. The ratio also shows that the REIT has low chances of defaulting on its dividend payments.

Investment Thesis

Backed by strong operational and financial performance, Duke Realty seems to be on a solid path to success. The REIT also has a robust balance sheet which has been rated favorably by agencies such as Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s with their stable outlook opinion. Apart from its internal environment, the REIT is also operating in a segment which has a strong potential ahead, making Duke Realty a suitable candidate for a long-term portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.