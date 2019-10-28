GoPro: Be Careful With The Optimism

It's easy to say now is not the time to buy, but the risk reward appears tilted towards significant upside.

In its 2018 annual report, GoPro (GPRO) stated that it is facing competition from smartphone manufacturers who are driving consumer preferences for smartphone cameras. The company indicated its desire to try to gain more market share by investing its cash in marketing and regional sales activities. I think this is counterintuitive as the over one billion Instagram users who upload images and videos of their adventures increasingly prove that most consumers don't need an action camera.

As a result, GoPro's valuation is justified, and I don't see how equity investors will reap significant rewards if they invest at this point.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Global Action Camera Market is expected to grow from USD 4,237.9 million in 2017 to USD 9,382.5 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2018–2023). - Market Research Future

The action camera market will continue to be driven by an increase in the volume of global tourists. This includes mountain skiers, cyclists, surfers, and adventurous travelers who want to capture the best moments of their action-packed tours with a camera adapted for the dangerous terrains of their location.

On the other side, the rapid level of innovation and adoption of high-end smartphones with professional lenses and other features found in action cameras suggests that the average camera enthusiast is more than content with the camera that comes with his/her phone.

Business/Financials (Rating: Bearish)

Management can't drive customers to upgrade their cameras as fast as they upgrade their smartphones. Also, most consumers don't see the need for this, given that an action camera isn't an everyday accessory like a smartphone.

To grow revenue, management will have to focus on driving the adoption of action cameras amongst members of its target audience who still prefer to use a smartphone when traveling or embarking an action-packed adventure. While the engagement numbers from its recent social media campaigns have been encouraging, I will be wary of getting optimistic until those numbers translate into revenue.

Like Nike (NKE) has been able to change the perception of sports enthusiasts towards the need to get the right training gear via years of successful marketing campaigns, GoPro has the option of tapping into the global communities of tourists, sports lovers, and adventurers to drive revenue. Having a Nike-like approach to marketing can help drive a resurgence in leads that get converted into loyal customers.

It is only when this happens that investors should be optimistic about the possibility of a positive paradigm shift in valuation.

Recently, the company announced the launch of new cameras ahead of the holiday season. The Hero 8 Black and Max will help drive new interest though there isn't substantial evidence that they will change the fortune of reduced guidance and lower than expected EPS growth. Regardless, the market reacted positively. I think this is more of a knee-jerk reaction driven by the sensitivity to a shortage of positive news in a long time. Overall, I don't think a new camera is a solution to GoPro's problem.

As the table above depicts, revenue is roughly COS + SG&A. Gross margin has worsened while operating margin is improving. This is driven by the timely exit from the poor drone business. GoPro has more debt than cash on its balance sheet. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110%. For a business struggling with growth, this is not a good position to be.

Cash flow from operations has improved over the years. Improvements in net income margin primarily drove this. Cash flow from investing activities is going into marketable securities, while cash flow from operating activities is going into share buybacks.

The short summary is that management is trying to drive efficiency while minimizing the company's liquidity exposure to the success of its camera business. This is a clear sign that management is being careful not to bet too much on those cameras.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Neutral)

Investors have a net negative sentiment towards GoPro, and this is justified. This is coming in the wake of the over 70% sell-off since the company's IPO. This has driven a stream of consistently suppressed valuation multiples since 2016. Asides the fact that management has learned a hundred ways not to burn cash through strategic decisions such as the exit from the drone market, a move which has helped improved inventory turns, there's little flexibility to drive growth. Therefore, as much as valuation multiples are sensitive to an upward expansion, investors shouldn't put their hopes on multiples expansion if GoPro's best go-to-market strategy is the launch of a new camera that will be used only by a few enthusiasts.

Analysts seem optimistic about GoPro. The Street has a price target of $5.5 and a 2020 revenue growth target of 3.4% decelerating from 6.9% in 2019. This optimism isn't backed by robust growth catalysts, and I will be reluctant to share it. Also, institutional investors are still selling shares. These are the real market movers. Lastly, GoPro has a quant rating of VERY BEARISH with no positive quant factor grade. If you are a value, growth, or momentum hunter, this means you should look elsewhere.

However, at a market cap of $573 million and a price to sale of 0.47, positive sentiments have been stripped to the bones.

Macro/Competition (Rating: Bullish)

GoPro is like the sports car of cameras. It shouldn't be valued like a mass-market commodity. GoPro faces competition from other action camera companies as well as smartphone companies who keep innovating the qualities and features of the camera technology that comes with the latest smartphone.

The iPhone 11 pro comes with three cameras. A regular camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a true depth camera. Besides image stabilization, the new iPhone competes just as strongly as the Hero 7.

Competition from other action camera companies has intensified with DJI's entry into the market with the Osmo action camera. On a brighter note, the Hero 7 black is ranked first on the best sellers list of action cameras on Amazon (AMZN). I don't see any compelling case to be made for a competitive pricing advantage or a mass-market adoption. If the market is going to mass adopt a camera, it has demonstrated that it will be a smartphone camera from Apple (AAPL) or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Also, it makes logical sense for price-sensitive camera enthusiasts to settle for a smartphone instead of an action camera.

Overall, GoPro will keep dominating the action camera market. However, it won't have the mass market adoption enjoyed by smartphones shipping with the latest camera technology.

Conclusion (Rating: Neutral)

Investors will be tempted to think now is the time for the turnaround. GoPro has no new initiative aside from the yearly strategy of releasing a new camera. This hasn't worked in the past. Investor's sentiment towards this strategy hasn't been too positive, as demonstrated by its historical valuation multiples. Going forward, investors should be cautious about getting too optimistic.

