Paccar Is The Company This Market Needs

The reason I went with this title is because, even though the market is currently at all-time highs, we are dealing with uncertainty regarding the ongoing economic growth slowing trend. This market needs good news from early leading indicators and company earnings. PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) is probably one of the best examples of what this market is looking for. Although I doubt that PACCAR is a driver behind general market strength, it is a good sign that this truck and parts manufacturer reported blowout earnings and positive sales growth. Furthermore, the company saw strong margins thanks to good pricing and cost control and is seeing a strong global truck market in 2020. All things considered, and I did not expect to say this a while back, this company will continue to be a leader among industrial stocks.

Sales, Earnings, Margins - Everything Is Awesome

First and foremost, let's talk about the most important number: adjusted EPS. The company's bottom line showed another very promising result as adjusted EPS rose by 13% to $1.75. This is well above expectations of $1.62 and the 9th consecutive quarter of higher earnings as the company continues to 'ignore' the global economic slowing trend.

Furthermore, it's important to mention that bottom line strength was not just the result of higher margins. The company actually continued to report solid sales growth numbers. In the third quarter, PACCAR reported total sales worth $6.0 billion. This is an improvement of 11% compared to the prior-year quarter and roughly $130 million above expectations.

In the third quarter, the company delivered 49,300 trucks. This is slightly below 52,000 in the prior-quarter as Europe had fewer billing days due to a regular DAF summer shutdown, which was partially offset by higher deliveries in North America. In other words, on a sequential basis, the company did not witness any headwinds due to slower demand - which is a good sign.

In the fourth quarter, deliveries are expected to be down 6% to 8% compared to the third quarter. Fewer production days in North America and lower daily build rates in North America and Europe will be the main driver. Nonetheless, it is fair to say that this is not a reason to become bearish as the company expects Europe's 16-tonne truck market to be in the 310,000 to 320,000 units range. This reflects modest economic growth and strong truck demand. Next year, the Eurozone and UK economies are expected to grow about 1%, meaning that PACCAR expects another strong year.

In the US, the economy is expected to grow 2.3% this year with freight tonnage being up 4.2% year to date. Hence, PACCAR expects the US and Canadian Class 8 industry to be in the 310,000 to 320,000 range. 2020 is also expected to be another good year with strong replacement demand.

The same goes for the South American >16-tonne truck market which should be in the 95,000 to 105,000 range. This is expected to slightly improve in 2020.

With regard to all of these demand numbers, I think it is fair to say that 2020 is expected to see healthy demand according to PACCAR. Nonetheless, when looking at the demand graph for >16-tonne trucks, it seems demand is following the business cycle quite well. Just like in 2015, we are seeing falling demand. However, in this case, South America is expected to continue its uptrend, which supports the company's view that overall demand is not that bad.

With that said, margins are doing very well. Total manufacturing gross margin reached 15%, which is up from 14% in 2017. Furthermore, the company is avoiding the way too common cyclical margin decline which often occurs when economic growth declines. Manufacturing gross margin is currently at multi-year highs, thanks to new products and operating efficiencies. Moreover, parts margins have benefited from investments and a higher number of PACCAR trucks and engines on the road.

Shareholders Continue To Benefit

The company is doing well. That's good. However, what is even more important is that shareholders are also doing well. In this case, PACCAR declared third quarter dividends of $0.32 per share and year-to-date dividends of $0.96. This is 19% higher than dividends declared in the first 3 quarters of 2018. PACCAR also purchased 833,000 of its own shares. At this point, there is roughly $430 million remaining in the $500 million authorized buyback fund.

Moreover, the numbers do not lie either. The average dividend yield since 2009 is 3.1%, which includes total quarterly dividends and special dividends. Total dividend payments and share repurchases are at an all-time high as both dividends and repurchase have accelerated over the past few years. Total shareholder returns have an 11% CAGR growth rate since 1999.

Nonetheless, PACCAR is not your Procter & Gamble (PG) or Realty Income (O) kind of dividend stocks. And pretending it is will only hurt investors who are not prepared for large cyclical drawdowns.

The stock tends to sell off during economic downtrends. The most recent one took place in 2018, shortly after the global economy started to peak. The stock almost fell to $50 after almost reaching $80 in the last trading days of 2017. In 2015, the same happened thanks to a global slow-down.

With that in mind, it is very impressive that the stock trading at 13x next year's earnings is once again about to reach multi-year highs. The stock got a massive boost from its earnings and market in general. Investors are rushing back to buy industrial stocks that either prevented negative earnings growth by increasing margins or companies that had positive sales growth, to begin with (PACCAR).

It is very hard for me to be bearish, and I am not even going to try it. Yes, the economy is slowing, but PACCAR is doing everything right. Demand guidance is not bad, margins are strong, and shareholder returns are way up. If you are a long-term dividend investor, you might want to buy this stock is you do not care about regular drawdown of more than 30%. You might also like this stock as a trading tool to track the economy. If the US economy is indeed able to bottom, I think this stock can easily break $90 per share as a growth bottom would likely mean higher global demand guidance as well.

Either way, PACCAR is making progress, and I have no doubt investors will benefit from this in the long term.

Stay tuned!

