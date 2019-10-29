AT&T Delivers What Investors Want

The Dallas-based carrier plays to its crowd of income-seeking investors, a move that I believe will bode well for further share price appreciation.

However, the company continues to do a good job of producing large quantities of cash, and the trend should improve through 2022.

AT&T delivered a 3Q19 that I found well short of impressive, as the user base continues to shrink in both wireless and premium TV.

AT&T (T) is flying high after the company delivered its 3Q19 financial results, trading up by more than 5% at one point during the Monday session - the stock's largest intraday spike since March 2009.

But to be fair, there wasn't much about the carrier's performance in the most recent quarter that could justify so much bullishness. Instead, investors seem to have gravitated towards AT&T's 2022 plan, a year in which the company expects to deliver better-than-expected earnings growth and likely produce even more cash flow than it is currently able to do.

Credit: The Verge

Bad news: unimpressive quarter (again)

The headline numbers begin to tell the story of a 3Q19 that was far from pristine. While adjusted EPS of $0.94 inched ahead of expectations, revenue of $44.58 billion missed consensus by a wide margin of nearly half a billion dollars. Largely at play here was a sharp drop of $390 million in Warner Bros. revenues that reflected tough comps in 2018, when successful titles like The Meg, The Nun and Crazy Rich Asians were released.

Investors may have given AT&T a pass on the revenue miss due to the lumpy nature of box office sales. But the company's mobility (representing 40% of total company revenues) and entertainment (mostly DirecTV but also broadband services, accounting for 25% of total company revenues) businesses did not show any sign of improvement from highly unfavorable trends in user base growth.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Take mobility, for example. The graph above, on the left, clearly shows how postpaid net adds have been struggling for the past five quarters, while churn has risen to new levels.

Although the telecom space is known for being highly competitive, peers Verizon (VZ) and certainly T-Mobile (TMUS) have done a much better job than AT&T at growing their mobility user base and keeping churn under control. Postpaid ARPU (a measure of per-unit revenue, see the chart on the right above) continues to improve YOY, which helps to explain better margins, but at a decelerating pace that reached a mere 1% in 3Q19 vs. 4% in 1Q19.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Even less encouraging is the usage trend in premium TV. I have recently made an argument that AT&T would likely be better off disposing of its DirecTV business and using the proceeds to retire debt and return cash to shareholders. The graph above depicts why I continue to support the move.

Premium TV net user loss reached an astonishing 1.2 million in the quarter, representing roughly 5% of total video connections being dropped in only three months. Over-the-top, once considered a glimmer of hope in user base growth, lost nearly 200,000 subscribers. Cord-cutting and increased competition in streaming probably best explain the deterioration.

The silver lining is that ARPU increased by a healthy 6% to $121, as customers rolled off their promotional offer periods. The ARPU bump helped to soften the (still large) drop of 3.4% in entertainment revenues and even boosted entertainment op margin by about 20 bps YOY. See revenue and op margin results by segment below.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Good news: management diligence

But not all was bad news, as share price action suggested. Despite the recent challenges, AT&T still managed to produce $6.2 billion in free cash flow - granted, a 5% YOY decrease. As cash burn from M&A declined sharply, the company was even better equipped to return cash to shareholders via dividends and share repurchases and retire $3.8 billion in total debt, net of new issuance.

In addition, AT&T delivered its three-year financial guidance and capital allocation plan. According to it, the company expects to:

Continue the business portfolio review, without major acquisitions expected

Pay off 100% of acquisition debt from Time Warner deal

Expand adjusted EBITDA margin to 35% by 2022, a two percentage point increase from 2019 levels

Grow EPS to $4.65 by 2022 at the midpoint of the guidance range, suggesting a healthy 7% bottom-line increase per year over 2018 levels

By committing further to operational diligence (e.g. cost containment, portfolio trimming, etc.), I believe AT&T delivers what investors want: a solid business platform that can continue to spit out large quantities of cash to finance shareholder returns in the form of dividend payments and share retirement. As I defended back in July, maintaining a healthy balance sheet and comfortable dividend coverage has been a crucial factor in pushing AT&T stock higher by 25% so far this year, without many hiccups.

Final words

In my view, it is hard to be overly excited or optimistic about AT&T's mobility and entertainment businesses (representing about two-thirds of revenues). The company seems to be falling behind its peers, losing market share to competitors in both wireless and premium TV.

Yet, AT&T remains a cash-producing machine. The company expects to do an even better job at it over the next few years, even if to the detriment of user base and revenue growth. By doing so, I think the Dallas-based carrier plays to its crowd of income-seeking investors, a move that I believe will bode well for further share price appreciation.

Therefore, I remain mildly bullish on T, and continue to appreciate (1) a rich and well-supported dividend yield, (2) modest valuation of only 8.3 times 2022 projected EPS, and (3) the defensive nature of the stock, which can serve as a valuable diversifying factor in an equities portfolio.

Members of my Storm-Resistant Growth community will continue to get updates on VZ (allocation updates, insights, etc.) and the performance of my market-beating "All-Equities SRG" portfolio on a regular basis. To dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified strategy designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join my Storm-Resistant Growth group. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and get immediate access to the community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.